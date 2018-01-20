Everton 1-1 West Brom: Walcott assists equalizer

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Krychowiak wonder pass puts WBA ahead

West Brom out-attempts Everton 15-9

Toffees level through Niasse

McCarthy suffers horrible leg break

Everton seven winless in all comps

Theo Walcott made an impact on debut as Everton came back to draw West Bromwich Albion 1-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The match was Sam Allardyce‘s 1000th as a Premier League manager as Everton’s onto 28 points, seven points clear of the drop zone.

Walcott’s headed assist of a Wayne Rooney cross was deposited by Oumar Niasse, as Everton canceled out Jay Rodriguez’s opener. The Baggies sit three points back of 17th place Stoke City.

The match was delayed for seven minutes when James McCarthy suffered an ugly double leg break.

The Baggies went ahead thanks largely to absurd pass from Grzegorz Krychowiak, who opened the lid on Everton’s back line with an outside of the boot pass to a perfectly-timed running Rodriguez.

What a pass.

A rare shot on target, the first in four hours and 10 minutes of league play for Everton, drew jeers from Goodison Park. Ironically, the shot from Jonjoe Kenny was dangerous and headed for the upper 90 when Ben Foster plucked it out of the sky.

James McCarthy suffered a gruesome injury in the 58th minute, when he lunged to get his leg between Salomon Rondon’s full-vigor shot and the ball. Rondon was close to tears after the incident.

Super sub Niasse made it 1-1 in the 70th minute, as Walcott rose to meet Rooney’s diagonal cross and nodded the ball into the path of the Senegalese striker.

Jordan Pickford made a pair of fine saves as West Brom looked to regain the lead, with Rondon remaining lively.

Mason Holgate headed a promising Gylfi Sigurdsson free kick over the bar in the 89th minute.

Rondon hit the cross bar in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

251 – Jonjoe Kenny (on 38 minutes v West Brom) registered Everton's first shot on target in 251 minutes of Premier League action. Target. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2018

