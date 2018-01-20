Leicester City 2-0 Watford: Vardy, Mahrez lead Foxes 7th

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vardy wins, converts PK

Mahrez puts win to bed

Fifth-straight Leicester clean sheet

Foxes go 7th

Watford one win in 11 PL matches

Claude Puel‘s Leicester City revolution remains pointed upward, as the Foxes moved seventh with a 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez scored for Leicester City, whose 34 points are level with Burnley.

The loss leaves the Hornets just three points clear of the drop zone with 26 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

An early chance for Jamie Vardy was denied by Watford backstop Orestis Karnezis, and Shinji Okazaki couldn’t sort himself for the rebound.

The Hornets asserted themselves in looking for an equalizer, as Marco Silva made changes and had three strikers on the pitch at the end of the match.

Karnezis made a two-fisted stop on Wilfried Ndidi as the match neared 90 minutes, allowing Watford late oxygen.

The hope was suffocated by Mahrez’s strike minutes later, as Leicester moved up the table again when Adrien Silva played the Algerian through to dazzle with a fine goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

3 – Anthony Martial has scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for @ManUtd for the first time. Flourishing. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola