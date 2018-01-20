Leicester City 2-0 Watford: Vardy, Mahrez lead Foxes 7th

- Vardy wins, converts PK
- Mahrez puts win to bed
- Fifth-straight Leicester clean sheet
- Foxes go 7th
- Watford one win in 11 PL matches
Claude Puel‘s Leicester City revolution remains pointed upward, as the Foxes moved seventh with a 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday.
Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez scored for Leicester City, whose 34 points are level with Burnley.
The loss leaves the Hornets just three points clear of the drop zone with 26 points.
An early chance for Jamie Vardy was denied by Watford backstop Orestis Karnezis, and Shinji Okazaki couldn’t sort himself for the rebound.
The Hornets asserted themselves in looking for an equalizer, as Marco Silva made changes and had three strikers on the pitch at the end of the match.
Karnezis made a two-fisted stop on Wilfried Ndidi as the match neared 90 minutes, allowing Watford late oxygen.
The hope was suffocated by Mahrez’s strike minutes later, as Leicester moved up the table again when Adrien Silva played the Algerian through to dazzle with a fine goal.
