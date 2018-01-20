Stoke City 2-0 Huddersfield: Lambert bags debut win

Stoke win their first game with Paul Lambert in charge

Huddersfield are winless in six PL games, losing three on the spin

Stoke climb out of bottom three; goals from Allen, Diouf

Stoke City beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 on Saturday at the bet365 Stadium with goals from Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf handing Paul Lambert a win in his first game in charge of the Potters.

Lambert’s men were the better team throughout and broke through twice in the second half in quick succession against a poor Huddersfield side.

With the win the Potters moved out of the relegation zone on 23 points, while Huddersfield slipped closer to the relegation zone and are just three points above the drop zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Stoke started the better of the two teams as Charlie Adam flashed an effort just wide from long range, while at the other end Steve Mounie flashed an effort just wide. Huddersfield had some

Ryan Shawcross headed over and although Stoke dominated possession, they struggled to get in-behind a stubborn Huddersfield defense.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Potters’ best chance of the first half came last. Xherdan Shaqiri raced free right on half time but Jonas Lossl made a great stop to deny the Swiss winger lobbing him.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Shaqiri had an acrobatic effort ruled out for offside, yet Lambert’s men soon made up for their missed chances. Choupo-Moting’s cross from the right found Allen at the back post and he slotted home to send the home fans, and Lambert, wild.

Soon after Lambert was jumping for joy on the sidelines agains as Choupo-Moting’s pass found Shaqiri who teed up Diouf to finish and make it 2-0.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Stoke almost added to their healthy lead late on but they settled for a massive three points to breath new life into their battle against relegation and drag Huddersfield into the mire.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports