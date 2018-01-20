Watch Live: Man City vs. Newcastle

Manchester United kept a fifth-straight clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Burnley, and Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho thinks he has a major reinforcement coming for his attack: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

[ RECAP: Burnley 0-1 Man Utd ]

“If you ask me if I think he is coming, I think so, but I have no confirmation,” Mourinho said after the win.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said the move will only happen if Henrikh Mkhitaryan goes back the other way, and Mourinho would have a good idea whether the Armenian is ready for that: They share the same agent.

United’s goal wasn’t too different from a Sanchez special, as Anthony Martial scored for his third-straight Premier League match with a bullet off the bottom of the cross bar.

“Of course we are happy with him,” Mourinho said. “We just want consistency. We know he has the talent.”

As for the match, Mourinho was happy to see his side go nine points back of Man City before the leaders faced Newcastle United in the late game. From the BBC:

“If you don’t score you are in trouble, they go direct, they are consistent in their approach it is really difficult. We defended very well, and it is fair to say Mike Dean and his team were very good. There was a lot of first ball, second ball and the physicality.”

Speaking of consistency, Mourinho is quite regular in how he compliments referees in post-match pressers as if to justify when he finds it time to rip into the men with the whistles and flags.

