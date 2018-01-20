West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth: Honors even

West Ham are unbeaten in their last 7 games in all competitions

West Ham United and Bournemouth played out a tight 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday.

David Moyes‘ side had plenty of chances throughout but Bournemouth took the lead through Ryan Fraser‘s fine strike. 64 seconds after going ahead Eddie Howe‘s men conceded with Mexico’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scoring in predatory fashion to nick a point for the Hammers.

With the point both teams keep their unbeaten runs going as West Ham are five points above the relegation zone in 11th, with Bournemouth four points above the bottom three in 12th.

Aaron Cresswell smashed a shot on goal from distance early on as the Hammers started well and Mark Noble volleyed an effort just over.

Bournemouth’s goalkeeper Asmir Begovic then produced a moment of magic.

A fine ball into the box was found Arnautovic and his shot was tipped over by Begovic from point-blank range with a wonderful stop.

Bournemouth fought their way back into the game with some fine clearances from West Ham keeping the Cherries at bay. Lewis Cook clipped a shot inches wide of the far post after a wonderful short corner routine as the away side hung in there.

West Ham came close early in the second half as Manuel Lanzini dinked a ball to the back post which just missed everyone, then Lanzini couldn’t quite get on the end of a cross to the back post.

Bournemouth, slightly against the run of the play, then went ahead as Fraser finished well to put the Cherries in front to keep his good form going.

However, the Cherries were ahead for 64 seconds as a long ball forward was flicked on by Cheikhou Kouyate which found Arnautovic and although his shot was blocked, Hernandez was on hand to finish and score his fifth goal for West Ham. 1-1.

Adrian then made a fantastic save to deny Junior Stanislas from distance with a stunning finish set up in east London but neither side could grab another goal to snatch a vital three points.

