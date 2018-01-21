Depay strike downs PSG, brings Lyon second in Ligue 1

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Memphis Depay‘s time in England may not have gone according to plan, but the young Dutchman is tearing it up in France.

The former Manchester United winger scorched the game-winner into net on Sunday, as his Lyon side went on to defeat league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, 2-1, at the Stade des Lumières.

GOOOOOOOOOAL!!!!! Super sub Memphis Depay restores @OL's lead in the dying moments of the game! #OLPSG pic.twitter.com/XiNFp6s0D3 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 21, 2018

Stunning first-half strikes from Nabil Fekir (15th goal of the season) and Layvin Kurzawa had the two clubs level at 1-1 going into the halftime break, but there was more action to be had after the mandatory stoppage.

A straight red card from Dani Alves in the second stanza put the Parisians at a major disadvantage, and Lyon would capitalize down the stretch with the extra man.

The hosts putting the finishing touches on the match four minutes deep into second-half stoppage time when Depay struck a beauty of a shot past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Depay is now up to 10 goals on the season in all competitions for Lyon, including eight in league play.

PSG may have suffered its biggest loss though in the first half when Kylian Mbappe was taken off the field on a stretcher after a rough collision with Lyon shot-stopper Anthony Lopes.

The victory brings Lyon up to second place in France’s top flight, while PSG still holds an eight-point lead over the runners’ up with 16 matches left in Ligue 1 play.