MLS SuperDraft 2018 Live Tracker: Rounds 3 & 4

Newcomers Los Angeles FC made some serious waves during the opening rounds of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, and other clubs will be looking to follow in their footsteps on Day 2.

Bob Bradley‘s side came up with a pair of defensive picks inside the top 3 on Friday, nabbing Joao Moutinho and Tristan Blackmon to help solidify a growing roster for the Western Conference side.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire were active early and often, which benefitted Veljko Paunovic’s club in a big way. The playoff side from a season ago managed to get two of the draft’s most talented attacking players in Wake Forest forward Jon Bakero and Syracuse product Mo Adams.

Which players slipped through the cracks on Day 1 and will help provide relief to MLS rosters on Day 2?

Follow along on PST as we track the day’s transactions, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Third round

47. Los Angeles FC — Jordan Jones — Forward (Oregon State)

48. LA Galaxy — Nate Schultz — Defender (Akron)

49. D.C. United (traded to Fire) — Elliot Collier — Forward (Loyola)

50. Colorado Rapids — Thomas Olsen — (San Diego)

51. Real Salt Lake —

52. New York City FC —

53. Montreal Impact —

54. Philadelphia Union —

55. Philadelphia Union —

56. Real Salt Lake —

57. FC Dallas —

58. San Jose Earthquakes —

59. Houston Dynamo —

60. Montreal Impact —

61. Portland Timbers —

62. Vancouver Whitecaps —

63. Portland Timbers —

64. Portland Timbers —

65. New York City FC —

66. Houston Dynamo —

67. Columbus Crew —

68. Seattle Sounders —

69. Toronto FC —

Fourth round

70. Atlanta United —

71. D.C. United —

72. Colorado Rapids —

73. Colorado Rapids —

74. D.C. United —

75. Sporting KC —

76. Montreal Impact —

77. Philadelphia Union —

78. New England Revolution —

79. Real Salt Lake —

80. FC Dallas —

81. San Jose Earthquakes —

82. Sporting KC —

83. New York Red Bulls —

84. Chicago Fire —

85. New York Red Bulls —

86. Vancouver Whitecaps —

87. Portland Timbers —

88. New York City FC —

89. Houston Dynamo —

90. LA Galaxy —

91. D.C. United —

92. Toronto FC —

Below is a recap of the action from Day 1, which featured the first two rounds of the draft on Friday.

First round

1. Los Angeles FC — Joao Moutinho — Defender (Akron)*

2.LA Galaxy — Tomas Hilliard-Arce — Defender (Stanford)*

3.DC United (traded to LAFC) — Tristan Blackmon — Defender (Pacific University)

4. Montreal Impact (traded to FC Dallas) — Francis Atuahene — Forward (Michigan)

5. Minnesota United (traded to Fire) — Jon Bakero — Forward (Wake Forest)

6. Orlando City — Chris Mueller — Forward (Wisconsin)

7. Montreal Impact (traded to Minnesota) — Mason Toye — Forward (Indiana)*

8. New England Revolution — Brandon Bye — Defender (Western Michigan)

9. New England Revolution — Mark Segbers — Defender (Wisconsin)

10. Real Salt Lake (traded to Fire) — Mo Adams — Midfielder (Syracuse)*

11. FC Dallas — Ema Twumasi — Midfielder (Wake Forest)*

12. San Jose Earthquakes — Paul Marie — Midfielder/Defender (FIU)

13. Sporting KC — Eric Dick — Goalkeeper (Butler)

14. Atlanta United — Jon Gallagher — Forward (Notre Dame)

15. Chicago Fire (traded to Minnesota) — Wyatt Omsberg — Defender (Dartmouth)

16. New York Red Bulls — Brian White — Forward (Duke)

17. Vancouver Whitecaps — Justin Fiddes — Defender (Washingt0n)

18. Sporting KC — Graham Smith — Defender (Denver)

19. New York City FC — Jeff Caldwell — Goalkeeper (Virginia)

20. Houston Dynamo — Michael Nelson — Goalkeeper (SMU)

21. Columbus Crew — Ben Lungaard — Goalkeeper (Virginia Tech)

22. Seattle Sounders — Alex Roldan — Midfielder (Univ. of Seattle)

23. Toronto FC (traded to Minnesota) — Carter Manley — Defender (Duke)

Second round

24. LAFC — Pol Calvet Planellas — Midfielder (Pittsburgh)

25. Colorado Rapids — Alan Winn — Forward (North Carolina)

26. Vancouver Whitecaps — Lucas Stauffer — Defender (Creighton)

27. Colorado Rapids — Frantzdy Pierrot — Forward (Coastal Carolina)

28. Minnesota United (traded to Toronto FC) — Tim Kubel — Defender (Louisville)

29. FC Dallas — Mauro Cichero — Forward (SMU)

30. San Jose Earthquakes — Danny Musovski — Forward (UNLV)

31. New York Red Bulls — Niko De Vera — Defender (Akron)

32. Columbus Crew — Edward Opoku — Forward (Virginia)

33. Real Salt Lake — Ricky Lopez-Espin — Midfielder (Creighton)

34. FC Dallas — Chris Lema — Midfield (Georgetown)

35. San Jose Earthquakes — Mohamed Thiaw — Forward (Louisville)

36. Atlanta United — Oliver Shannon — Midfielder (Clemson)

37. Atlanta United — Gordon Wild — Forward (Maryland)*

38. Chicago Fire — Diego Campos — Midfielder (Clemson)

39. New York Red Bulls — Tom Barlow — Forward (Wisconsin)

40. LA Galaxy — Drew Skundrich — Midfielder (Stanford)

41. Minnesota United — Xavier Gomez — Midfielder (Nebraska-Omaha)

42. New York City FC — AJ Paterson — Defender (Wright St.)

43. Houston Dynamo — Mac Steeves — Forward (Providence)

44. Columbus Crew — Jake Rozhansky — Midfielder (Maryland)

45. Seattle Sounders — Markus Fjortoft — Defender (Duke)

46. Toronto FC — Drew Shepherd — Goalkeeper (Western Michigan)