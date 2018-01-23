List of top 30 richest clubs in world revealed

10 Premier League were listed among the top 20 richest clubs in the world, with 14 PL clubs in the top 30.

Deloitte released their Football Money League findings after analyzing the financial performance of clubs across the world for the 2016-17 season, with Manchester United coming out on top for the second season on the spin and the 10th time overall.

However, United were less than $2.2 million ahead of Real Madrid who finished in second, as the reigning European and Spanish champions switched places with third-place Barcelona. Bayern Munich and Manchester City rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth place respectively.

14 PL clubs were in the top 30, an increase from 12 this time last year. Arsenal were in sixth, Chelsea in eighth, Liverpool in ninth, Leicester in 14th, West Ham in 17th, Southampton in 18th and Everton in 20th.

Southampton are the only newcomer into the top 20, with Saints benefiting from their eighth-place finish in the PL last season, their fourth-straight finish in the top eight of the Premier League table, plus their appearance in the Europa League for a second-straight season. The South Coast boom in the PL also saw Bournemouth as the only debutants in places 21-30 with the Cherries now the 28th richest club on the planet, with Crystal Palace, West Brom and Stoke also among the top 30.

A noticeable trend is that Italian giants AS Roma and AC Milan both slipped out of the top 20, while just one team from France featured in the top 20 (Paris Saint-Germain), plus three teams each from Italy, Germany and Spain.

Below is a look at the top 30 and how much revenue they generated in 2016-17, with a more in-depth look at the top 20 available here via Deloitte.

1. Manchester United: $828.4 million

2. Real Madrid: $826.2.m

3. Barcelona: $794m

4. Bayern Munich: $720m

5. Manchester City: $646.4m

6. Arsenal: $597.1m

7. Paris Saint Germain: $595.5m

8. Chelsea: $524.2m

9. Liverpool: $519.6m

10. Juventus: $496.9m

11. Tottenham: $435.5m

12. Borussia Dortmund: $407.3m

13. Atletico Madrid: $333.7m

14. Leicester City: $332m

15. Inter Milan: $321m

16. Schalke: $281.9m

17. West Ham: $261.3m

18. Southampton: $259.8m

19. Napoli: $245.8m

20. Everton: $244m

21. Lyon: $242.9m

22. AC Milan: $234.8m

23. Zenit St Petersburg: $220.9m

24. Roma: $210.4m

25. Borussia Monchengladbach: $207.5m

26. Crystal Palace: $200.8m

27. West Bromwich Albion: $196.6m

28. Bournemouth: $195m

29. Stoke City: $193.9m

30. Benfica: $193.1m

