LIVE, League Cup semi: Bristol City host Man City

Inter Milan appear to be pushing hard to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool.

Phil McNulty from BBC Sport believes that Inter want a loan move until the end of the season for the 28-year-old striker.

England international Sturridge has seen his appearances dwindle at Liverpool this season with just nine games and two goals in the Premier League. Injuries have once again impacted Sturridge’s season and with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ripping it up in a fluid front three, there doesn’t appear to be a place for Sturridge in Jurgen Klopp‘s plans.

Sturridge has started just six games in all competitions, making 14 appearances and scoring three goals in total.

Sevilla are reportedly also interested in Sturridge, while several other Premier League clubs have also been suggested as a potential temporary home.

As he tries to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate‘s England squad, regular action will be key for Sturridge between now and May. He may not get that at Liverpool, even with the Reds pushing to finish in the top four of the PL, plus still in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. He will likely get some minutes in the cup and some league games but unless he plays, and scores, regularly then his hopes of going to the 2018 World Cup will be far-fetched.

Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester City are in talks to sign Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for $83 million.

Per the report negotiations are ongoing about a deal for the young defender.

Laporte, 23, has an $83 million release clause in his contract, hence the bid, but the French international center back previously turned down the chance to sign for City.

With Vincent Kompany once again struggling with injuries, plus the erratic form of John Stones this season, Guardiola has been looking to beef up his options at center back for a while. Jonny Evans and Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez are reportedly other options for City in January, with Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala the only other recognized center back around after Kompany and Stones.

Laporte is a product of the Athletic youth system and made his first team debut in the 2012-13 season. He was included in the 2013-14 La Liga team of the year and is known as a tough tackling, ball-playing center back who has an excellent turn of pace and he is left-footed.

$83 million is a lot of cash to splash but Man City have a little in the bank given their failure to land Alexis Sanchez. Guardiola needs to strengthen in defense and at the age of 23, with five seasons in La Liga under his belt, Laporte seems like a very good long-term project.

