Phil Neville named new manager of England women’s team

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 23, 2018, 1:53 PM EST
Phil Neville has been named as the new manager of the England women’s national team.

Neville, 41, has been appointed as the Lionesses head coach through the 2021 European Championships.

The former Manchester United, Everton and England defender has previously been a first-team coach at United and an assistant manager at La Liga side Valencia, but this is his first involvement in the women’s game.

Speaking about his appointment on the FA’s website, Neville was thrilled to begin his new job.

“I am honored to be given the chance to lead England. With the new coaching team we are putting in place, we can help the players build on their great progress in recent years. This squad is on the verge of something special and I believe I can lead them to the next level,’ Neville said. “I can’t wait to get out on the training pitch and down to work with an elite group of players at the top of their game.”

Neville added that “there is no greater honor than representing your country and it will be a privilege to do it again” as he represented England at EURO 96 and EURO 2000, winning 59 caps in his nine-year international career.

England haven’t had a manager since Mark Sampson was sacked amid controversy in September 2017 due to previous “inappropriate behavior” when he was manager of Bristol Academy, at the same time as allegations from forward Eni Aluko swirled around Sampson and his coaching staff as the FA apologized for Sampson’s comments which were “discriminatory on the grounds of race.”

The Lionesses are currently ranked No.3 in the world and finished in third-place at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. They were also knocked out at the semifinal stage of the 2017 European Championships in the Netherlands last summer. Neville will have a lot of work to do to adapt to the women’s game quickly, but his high-profile could see even more interest in the England women’s team as attendance figures continue to rise for national team games.

Neville’s first game in charge of the Lionesses is a 2019 World Cup qualifier on Apr. 6 against Wales at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sturridge to Inter; Laporte to Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 23, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
Inter Milan appear to be pushing hard to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool.

Phil McNulty from BBC Sport believes that Inter want a loan move until the end of the season for the 28-year-old striker.

England international Sturridge has seen his appearances dwindle at Liverpool this season with just nine games and two goals in the Premier League. Injuries have once again impacted Sturridge’s season and with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ripping it up in a fluid front three, there doesn’t appear to be a place for Sturridge in Jurgen Klopp‘s plans.

Sturridge has started just six games in all competitions, making 14 appearances and scoring three goals in total.

Sevilla are reportedly also interested in Sturridge, while several other Premier League clubs have also been suggested as a potential temporary home.

As he tries to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate‘s England squad, regular action will be key for Sturridge between now and May. He may not get that at Liverpool, even with the Reds pushing to finish in the top four of the PL, plus still in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. He will likely get some minutes in the cup and some league games but unless he plays, and scores, regularly then his hopes of going to the 2018 World Cup will be far-fetched.

Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester City are in talks to sign Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for $83 million.

Per the report  negotiations are ongoing about a deal for the young defender.

Laporte, 23, has an $83 million release clause in his contract, hence the bid, but the French international center back previously turned down the chance to sign for City.

With Vincent Kompany once again struggling with injuries, plus the erratic form of John Stones this season, Guardiola has been looking to beef up his options at center back for a while. Jonny Evans and Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez are reportedly other options for City in January, with Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala the only other recognized center back around after Kompany and Stones.

Laporte is a product of the Athletic youth system and made his first team debut in the 2012-13 season. He was included in the 2013-14 La Liga team of the year and is known as a tough tackling, ball-playing center back who has an excellent turn of pace and he is left-footed.

$83 million is a lot of cash to splash but Man City have a little in the bank given their failure to land Alexis Sanchez. Guardiola needs to strengthen in defense and at the age of 23, with five seasons in La Liga under his belt, Laporte seems like a very good long-term project.

Sean Dyche signs new contract at Burnley

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 23, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
Burnley have extended Sean Dyche‘s contract until the summer of 2022.

It is believed the Englishman was on a 12-month rolling contract, but given the Clarets being around the top six for most of this season, plus Dyche linked with previously vacant positions at Everton and Leicester, the Lancashire club have moved to lock down the “Ginger Mourinho” long-term.

Speaking to Burnley’s website about signing the new contract, Dyche, 46, was delighted to commit himself to the Turf Moor club.

“I am quite young in management terms. I am still learning and still improving, I believe, so for my personal reasons, as well, I think it’s the right place to be,” Dyche said. “It’s a very good environment and I enjoy it and I enjoy the connection I’ve had with this area. There’s lots of work to be done, but I’m definitely ‘in’ for the work to be done.”

Dyche has been in charge of Burnley since October 2012 and has led the Clarets to two promotions to the Premier League, building a solid squad and turning his team into a steady PL club while balancing the books. A recent bad run of form has seen Burnley drop to eighth place, but they are still comfortably in line for their best-ever finish in the PL era.

We can get used to hearing Dyche’s gravely voice for many years to come as he now has the chance to build on his success at Burnley.

In the Premier League only Arsene Wenger and Eddie Howe have been in charge of their clubs longer than Dyche, as continuity has bred success at Burnley.

Arnautovic joins Lanzini, Carroll, Antonio on injury list

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 23, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
Multiple reports claim that Marko Arnautovic could be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

West Ham’s striker played the full 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last weekend but scans appear to show the Austrian international could spend over three weeks out, according to the London Evening Standard.

The Hammers are already without strikers Andy Carroll and Michail Antonio, plus attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini who came off against Bournemouth with a hamstring injury and will be out for several weeks.

David Moyes now has to rely heavily on Javier Hernandez, Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew, all of whom have been linked with moves away.

West Ham face Crystal Palace, Brighton and Watford in their next three Premier League games, as well as facing Wigan in the FA Cup this weekend.

Arnautovic has been flying in recent weeks, with four goals and three assists in his last four appearances in the PL. Lanzini scored twice in the recent win at Huddersfield and the duo have been a main reason why West Ham have climbed to 11th place in the table with just one defeat in their last nine PL games.

Building a team: LAFC kicks off with its first practice

Associated PressJan 23, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) Diego Rossi drew the attention of scouts worldwide last year while playing a prominent role in Penarol’s championship season in his native Uruguay.

So why would a touted teenage striker choose to continue his rising career at Los Angeles Football Club, which has never played a game and hasn’t even revealed its jersey?

“To write the history,” Rossi said Monday after the first training session in franchise history.

Nearly 39 months after a deep-pocketed ownership group secured Major League Soccer’s 23rd franchise, LAFC finally took the field on a sunny January morning at UCLA for its inaugural workout under coach Bob Bradley.

The club doesn’t yet have a fully stocked roster or a finished stadium, although both of those projects will be completed shortly. Building a true team will take a bit longer, but Bradley is confident he has a group that can make an immediate impact in the growing North American league.

“I’ve seen a lot of first days, but I thought overall, there were some good signs,” said Bradley, the former boss of Swansea City and the U.S. national team. “Of course, I see all the things that still need work, so there was a little bit of yelling and screaming and demonstrating, but that’s all part of the work every day.”

Bradley is the only coach in MLS history to win a title with an expansion club, leading the Chicago Fire to a championship in 1998. He hasn’t coached in his domestic league since leaving Chivas USA in 2006, but LAFC seems to have the ingredients to build another compelling team immediately .

LAFC might not have jerseys yet, but Rossi’s shorts featured a No. 9, underlining his expected role as the striker. The No. 10 shorts were worn by Carlos Vela, the versatile Mexican playmaker who left La Liga’s Real Sociedad to become LAFC’s first designated player.

Rossi and Vela could be a compelling tandem, but they’re only part of a roster already studded with international talent including Belgian defender Laurent Ciman, Egyptian midfielder Omar Gaber, Costa Rican forward Marco Urena, Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing and Americans Benny Feilhaber and Walker Zimmerman.

“The (other) players’ names come pretty easy to me,” said Feilhaber, a UCLA product who had mixed emotions about leaving Sporting Kansas City after five seasons. “We’re still getting to know each other, but it’s fun to get out on the field with players that are as talented as this. We’re just getting our feet wet, but it’s going to be exciting.”

Gaber played for Bradley on the Egyptian national team, and he was excited when LAFC acquired him from FC Basel in Switzerland’s top league.

“Once they started to speak with me, I felt they are so professional,” Gaber said. “I felt for sure I had to come. Yes, maybe it’s a risk to be with a new club, but we have very good players, coaches and staff. The people are so professional. We have big ambitions, and we want success. I am sure we will achieve good things together.”

LAFC isn’t done building, either.

Rossi filled the club’s second DP spot, but a third remains open. The club hasn’t decided whether to fill it now or after the World Cup, but there’s little doubt LAFC has the financial might to contend for top MLS-level talent.

The club’s resources also will be on display in late April when Banc of California Stadium opens in downtown Los Angeles. Located next-door to the historic Coliseum, LAFC’s privately funded, soccer-specific home is expected to be a festive gathering place for LA’s burgeoning downtown population of relocated professionals and locals alike.

After a handful of preseason friendlies, LAFC will open its first season with six road games, starting in Seattle on March 4 and including its first date with the LA Galaxy on March 31.

“I’m excited about the potential of this club,” Vela said. “I think it’s going to be incredible.”