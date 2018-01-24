Conte: League Cup loss “a pity for our fans”

Chelsea failed in its bid to clinch a Wembley Stadium date with Manchester City, much to the chagrin of Blues boss Antonio Conte.

The Blues scored early through Eden Hazard but found few chances the rest of the way in a tepid display, with Arsenal getting that coveted spot in the League Cup Final.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Chelsea ]

Conte said the Blues just didn’t have it on Wednesday. From Sky Sports:

“My thought is one of disappointment. I’m pleased with the effort of my players, we tried to reach the final. We conceded two goals that were unlucky with the two deflections, something you don’t see often in a game. It’s a pity because we had a good run in this competition; a pity for me, my players and our fans.”

The uncertainty surrounding Arsenal’s sale of Alexis Sanchez seemingly left the door wide open for Chelsea to assert itself on the second leg, but momentum seemed to disappear after the awkward own goal equalizer.

Now Chelsea has to hope for a FA Cup win or a surprise Champions League fun to get its hands on something shiny for a second straight season.

