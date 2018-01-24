More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Phil Neville issues apology after tweets about women

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
Phil Neville has issued a public apology after historic Tweets caused uproar just hours after he was named as the new manager of the English women’s national team.

Neville, 41, was named as the Lionesses new head coach amid plenty of scrutiny as his credentials to lead the third-ranked women’s team in the world were called into question due to his lack of experience in management and having never coached in the women’s game before.

However, the past 24 hours also saw Neville delete his Twitter account amid growing uproar about historic tweets from 2012 which saw him make discriminatory comments.

“Following comments made a number of years ago I would like to clarify that they were not and are not a true and genuine reflection of either my character or beliefs, and would like to apologize,” Neville said. “I am fully aware of my responsibilities as the England Women’s Head Coach and am immensely proud and honored to have been given the role. I am now looking forward to the future and will work tirelessly to try and help bring success to the team.”

Here are some examples of the tweets from 2012.

The FA’s Chief Executive Martin Glenn has since issued a statement on the situation saying that Neville’s comments do not “meet the threshold for issuing a charge” after football’s equality and inclusion organization, Kick It Out, released a statement questioning if Neville would be charged by the FA for his historical tweets.

Playback: Trade deals the new norm?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
TRADE DEALS THE NEW NORM?

Alexis Sanchez went to Manchester United. Henrikh Mkhitaryan went to Arsenal. No money was exchanged. Everyone was happy.

Will this “swap deal” become the new normal in years to come?

One of the biggest swap deals in soccer history took place earlier this week with Sanchez getting out of Arsenal with less than six months left on his current contract, plus Mkhitaryan escaped under-appreciation (mostly in the form of Jose Mourinho) at Old Trafford.

The swap deal, or “player trade” to use U.S. sporting parlance, is still incredibly rare in the Premier League and in other soccer leagues across the world, Major League Soccer aside.

Yet it got me thinking: with transfer fees spiraling from the ridiculous to the incredulous over the past 12 months, could clubs become more amiable in swapping players in certain situations rather than dishing out their cash? Look at Arsenal’s pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It is said Borussia Dortmund want cash plus Olivier Giroud in the deal and for Arsenal it may make sense to offload another player rather then splashing out more cash.

True, it’s not like clubs, particularly in the PL, are hurting for dollars. Deloitte’s study into finances of clubs (in terms of their revenue generated) across the globe in 2016-17 revealed that 14 of the 30 richest clubs in the world are from the PL. But with Neymar heading to PSG for $265 million, Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for $197 million and Kylian Mbappe on the move from Monaco for $190 million to PSG once the 2017-18 season is over, you can understand why clubs are cautious about the recent sharp rise in transfer fees.

These days a solid international player will cost upwards of $35 million. There are still ways of being creative for mid to lower-level teams in the PL but there has been more than inkling of stock-piling of players at the wealthiest clubs for quite some time.

Player agents may not be happy with this suggestion of more frequent trade deals as the 10% fee from a transfer fee (if the player didn’t request a transfer) would obviously evaporate. But surely the agent, and his client, would make this “loss of revenue” back when it comes to being handed a higher salary. Sanchez’s reported contract at Man United of close to $19.8 million per year (after tax) is proof of this.

These swap deals obviously won’t always be the most viable option, but in a time when European soccer looks to the American sporting market for inspiration when it comes to growing sponsorship deals, social media presence and a changing landscape when it comes to fandom, the PL and other leagues could do a lot worse than see the removal of inflated transfer fees which would in turn see more money kept within clubs and used to improve stadiums, youth academies and reduce ticket prices.

Of course, this revolution in trade deals could simply see the money just floating straight to players and agents instead of between clubs, but there is a suggestion that wages aren’t rising as steeply as transfer fees.

It’s just a thought, but this swap deal suggests it could be the way to go in the future to try and reduce the huge transfer fees and level out the playing field a little. Yes, huge clubs would still sign plenty of the best players because they can pay bigger wages and signing-on fees, but maybe we will see the clubs take back a little of the power and see more players entering the final years of their contracts.

The Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal seems to be a rare case of two international stars both wanting to move at the same time and both of their clubs willing to let them leave believing they got the better end of the deal. Who says that can’t continue to happen in the future if clubs start to plan further ahead once their stars only have 18 months left on their current deal?

WHO IS ON THE MOVE?

With just a week left in the January transfer window, it’s been a little quiet in the Premier League, apart from the huge Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap and the blockbuster deals for Virgil Van Dijk and Philippe Coutinho at the start of the month.

We can certainly expect plenty of moment in the final seven days of the window. Before we go all Craig David (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday…) and map out exactly what will happen each day between now and the window shutting on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET, here’s a look at the 10 players we expect to see on the move.

  1. Guido CarrilloPro Soccer Talk understands Southampton have had a club-record $27 million bid accepted, and personal terms could be agreed by Friday. Quincy Promes will be expensive, but his arrival would mark a superb January window for Saints.
  2. Daniel SturridgeWith Inter Milan sniffing around and Sevilla said to be interested, surely Sturridge will swap Liverpool’s bench for regular action as he tries to make England’s 2018 World Cup squad?
  3. Pierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenal appear to be closing in on the Borussia Dortmund striker but with Olivier Giroud said to be wanted in exchange (maybe initially on loan) by the German club, it could get a little messy. Still, a $70 million deal is in the works.
  4. Aymeric Laporte – A young, powerful central defender who is good with the ball at his feet. Sounds perfect for Pep Guardiola at Man City, right? It appears City are ready to pay Laporte’s $86 million release clause and they do need help defensively. Watch this space.
  5. Jonny Evans – Both Arsenal and Man City want Evans and reports suggest West Brom could lose him for just $4.2 million should they get relegated due to a release clause in his contract. Can Alan Pardew afford to let his captain leave? A big bid surely means yes, as Egyptian defender Ali Gabr is lined up as a replacement.

GREAT RELEGATION BATTLE

We all know that Manchester City are 12 points clear atop the Premier League table and it will take a serious collapse and some incredible form from Manchester United, Chelsea et al. to catch them, but at the other end of the table things are far from straightforward.

Just six points separates Swansea in 20th to Watford in 10th (who now have a new manager after Marco Silva was fired), with just four points between the bottom three and the top half of the table.

Fans of 11 of the Premier League’s 20 teams will be sweating most nights between now and the final day of the season on May 13.

Take a look at the table below with 14 games to go as we get a breather for a week with no PL action until Jan. 30 due to the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Even Everton most be a little concerned given their recent bad form and clubs such as Swansea, West Brom, Palace, Bournemouth and West Ham all picking up big wins.

We focus on the big boys throughout most of the season due to the big name stars, the titanic clashes and the scramble to finish in the top four and the riches of the UEFA Champions League, but the biggest battle of them all will take place for survival this season.

Historically this could well be the biggest, and tightest, battle against relegation that the PL has ever known.

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST's Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend.

Report: Beckham’s MLS franchise in Miami to be confirmed

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 12:39 PM EST
It’s actually happening.

According to the Associated Press, David Beckham’s Major League Soccer franchise to be based in Miami will be officially announced next Monday.

The franchise has seem mythical for most of the last four years since it was announced by MLS commissioner Don Garber alongside Beckham in South Florida in February 2014.

With multiple stadium deals not working out, plus a recent change in his ownership group, it appeared that Beckham’s dream of having an MLS franchise in MIA were doomed. Until now.

Here’s more information via AP, who cite a source who says a formal announcement will happen next Monday.

Beckham and his partners are planning a Monday event to formally announce Miami’s new MLS team, as well as its name and logo, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Beckham’s group nor MLS officials had announced the plans publicly.

A spokesman for Beckham did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His group has said it wants the new team to begin play in the 2020 season.

MLS’ rapid expansion since Beckham was awarded an MLS franchise in 2014 (due to a clause in his contract which stated he could own a team for just $25 million) has seen many calling for the plans for a team in Miami to be scrapped. But after countless sites were earmarked for a soccer-specific stadium, Beckham appears to have found the perfect location.

The last parcels of land needed to secure a site in Overtown were purchased in June 2017 and despite legal battles, plans are in place for a soccer-specific stadium just a few miles from downtown Miami.

With Nashville the newest MLS expansion franchise to be announced in December 2017, the league now consists of 24 teams (excluding Miami) with one more team to be added in 2018 from Cincinnati, Sacramento and Detroit as they continue their bid for a franchise.

That means by 2020 there will be at least 26 teams in MLS, up from 17 franchises in 2010.

For now the great expansion race continues in MLS and despite all of his stadium issues, Beckham now has a slice of the pie.

Chicharito’s future at West Ham uncertain

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
1 Comment

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez appears far from happy at West Ham United and the latest comments from his agent, plus growing media speculation, suggests his future lies elsewhere.

There is however one small catch: he’s one of the only strikers currently fit to play for the Hammers.

With Andy Carroll out with what could be a lengthy hamstring injury, plus Michael Antonio still out and now both Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic out with hamstring injuries, David Moyes has just Chicharito, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho to choose from.

Bizarrely all three of Chicharito, Ayew and Sakho have been linked with a move away from the London Stadium in January but that could all be on hold.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Major League Soccer newcomers LAFC have a long-standing interest in Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer and Bob Bradley‘s men still have one remaining Designated Player spot open before they kick off their inaugural season in March.

Chicharito’s agent, Eduardo Hernandez, told FOX Sports in Mexico that his client is open to a move away from West Ham.

“There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he’s a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional,” Eduardo Hernandez said. “Our primary focus is a club in which [Chicharito] can play the most games possible. That’s the most important. Javier has asked personally for it. He’s commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics because what he wants is to play and play and play.”

Chicharito may get that chance to “play and play and play” at West Ham in the next few weeks and the timing of a glut of injuries to Moyes’ other strikers hasn’t worked out well for the El Tri star.

The striker, who only joined from Bayer Leverkusen for $21 million in the summer, has found minutes hard to come by since Moyes was appointed in November but he did score the equalizer last weekend against Bournemouth after jumping off the bench. Hernandez is also West Ham’s second-highest goalscorer in the PL this season with five goals, but he has often found himself coming off the bench or played out wide when Slaven Bilic was in charge.

It appears Chicharito has plenty of options but for with the 2018 World Cup fast approaching both he and Mexico need him to be playing, and scoring, regularly.

PHOTOS: Leeds United release new badge amid uproar

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
1 Comment

Leeds United is a proud club.

But their fans aren’t so proud of their team right now.

The Yorkshire club — three times champions of England who have been outside of the Premier League since they were relegated in 2003-04 amid financial ruin — announced they have released a new club badge.

Citing “six months of research” and “10,000 people consulted” the club released the new logo which shows a headless figure with a white shirt on, holding their right arm up and having a clinched fist over their heart in the club salute. And that’s pretty much it.

Have a look for yourself below. Seriously. That’s their new badge.

There has been an overwhelmingly negative response to the new crest, with online petitions already having thousands of signatures to change the badge back to the previous design.

To me this all looks rather MLS 1.0.

It’s a bold design but a little lifeless and you can certainly understand why the vast majority of Leeds’ fans are more than a little underwhelmed.

Their badge previously featured the “White Rose of Yorkshire” within it, but that’s now gone as new owner Andrea Radrizzani, who bought Leeds outright in May 2017, is trying to give the Elland Road club a new identity and get away from its recent troubles of bouncing between the second and third tiers of English soccer.

Leeds are currently in 10th place in the Championship table, three points off the playoff spots as they battle to return to the PL.

Other clubs have since responded to Leeds’ new badge on social media. Warning: banter zone.