Report: Beckham’s MLS franchise in Miami to be confirmed

It’s actually happening.

According to the Associated Press, David Beckham’s Major League Soccer franchise to be based in Miami will be officially announced next Monday.

The franchise has seem mythical for most of the last four years since it was announced by MLS commissioner Don Garber alongside Beckham in South Florida in February 2014.

With multiple stadium deals not working out, plus a recent change in his ownership group, it appeared that Beckham’s dream of having an MLS franchise in MIA were doomed. Until now.

Here’s more information via AP, who cite a source who says a formal announcement will happen next Monday.

Beckham and his partners are planning a Monday event to formally announce Miami’s new MLS team, as well as its name and logo, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Beckham’s group nor MLS officials had announced the plans publicly. A spokesman for Beckham did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His group has said it wants the new team to begin play in the 2020 season.

MLS’ rapid expansion since Beckham was awarded an MLS franchise in 2014 (due to a clause in his contract which stated he could own a team for just $25 million) has seen many calling for the plans for a team in Miami to be scrapped. But after countless sites were earmarked for a soccer-specific stadium, Beckham appears to have found the perfect location.

The last parcels of land needed to secure a site in Overtown were purchased in June 2017 and despite legal battles, plans are in place for a soccer-specific stadium just a few miles from downtown Miami.

With Nashville the newest MLS expansion franchise to be announced in December 2017, the league now consists of 24 teams (excluding Miami) with one more team to be added in 2018 from Cincinnati, Sacramento and Detroit as they continue their bid for a franchise.

That means by 2020 there will be at least 26 teams in MLS, up from 17 franchises in 2010.

For now the great expansion race continues in MLS and despite all of his stadium issues, Beckham now has a slice of the pie.

