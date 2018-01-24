Reports: EURO winner Joao Mario set for West Ham loan

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hazard scores early

Freak own goal makes it 1-1

Xhaka puts Arsenal ahead

Granit Xhaka‘s second half goals snapped a 1-1 tie and sent Arsenal into the League Cup Final, as Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners topped Chelsea on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.

A goofy double-deflection which will go down as an Antonio Rudiger own goal was Arsenal’s other goal, and Eden Hazard opened the scoring for Chelsea. The clubs played a scoreless first leg at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago.

Arsenal has won three FA Cups in four seasons, but has not won the League Cup since 1993.

Man City will be the opponent in League Cup Final on Feb. 25 at Wembley Stadium.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Pedro had the ball in the goal five minutes into the match, but was offside when he darted onto Cesar Azpilicueta’s perfectly-weighted ball.

Hazard was within the rules when he cut between Shkrodan Mustafi and Laurent Koscileny to meet Pedro’s pass and it was 1-0 in the seventh.

Wily Caballero was injured two minutes later when he stopped Jack Wilshere‘s in-tight bid to equalize for Arsenal.

The Gunners did make it 1-1 in the 12th off the ensuing corner kick, as Monreal’s header turned off the heads of Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger en route to goal. A freak play, but 1-1 nonetheless.

Willian was injured and Ross Barkley hit the pitch in his new blue No. 8. The ex-Everton star was then chopped down by a yellow-card earning Wilshere.

Mesut Ozil’s deflected effort in stoppage time, set up by Wilshere, just missed the far post.

Arsenal went ahead before the game was an hour old, as Xhaka got his boot between Caballero and the ball to prod home the Gunners’ second after Alexandre Lacazette‘s pass bounded into his path.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

248 – Ross Barkley has made his first competitive club appearance in 248 days, since playing against Arsenal at the Emirates with Everton on May 21st 2017. Mirror. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 24, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola