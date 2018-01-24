More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Reports: EURO winner Joao Mario set for West Ham loan

By Nicholas MendolaJan 24, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

West Ham may be on the verge of a significant midfield upgrade.

[ PL PLAYBACK: Trade deal era? ]

Joao Mario has reportedly landed at West Ham on a $2 million loan from Inter Milan with a $44 million option to buy.

Mario’s star really rose when he played nearly every minute of Portugal’s EURO 2016 triumph at either right or left midfield. He’s scored three goals with 12 assists in two seasons since coming to Serie A two seasons ago.

He gives David Moyes a wildly different  and — opinion alert — much more dangerous skill set than Mark Noble.

Mario, 25, has fallen down the pecking order at Inter and has five assists in 14 Serie A matches this season. He cost Inter around $50 million when purchased from Sporting Lisbon after his EURO run.

Conte: League Cup loss “a pity for our fans”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 24, 2018, 6:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea failed in its bid to clinch a Wembley Stadium date with Manchester City, much to the chagrin of Blues boss Antonio Conte.

The Blues scored early through Eden Hazard but found few chances the rest of the way in a tepid display, with Arsenal getting that coveted spot in the League Cup Final.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Chelsea ]

Conte said the Blues just didn’t have it on Wednesday. From Sky Sports:

“My thought is one of disappointment. I’m pleased with the effort of my players, we tried to reach the final. We conceded two goals that were unlucky with the two deflections, something you don’t see often in a game. It’s a pity because we had a good run in this competition; a pity for me, my players and our fans.”

The uncertainty surrounding Arsenal’s sale of Alexis Sanchez seemingly left the door wide open for Chelsea to assert itself on the second leg, but momentum seemed to disappear after the awkward own goal equalizer.

Now Chelsea has to hope for a FA Cup win or a surprise Champions League fun to get its hands on something shiny for a second straight season.

Wilshere shines again, happy to be back starring for Arsenal

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaJan 24, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s something kinda special about Jack Wilshere‘s return to form coming as Alexis Sanchez sails off to Manchester United.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Chelsea ]

The Arsenal-grown Englishman has been so good for the Gunners over the past month, and looks more and more like a man with a long future with the club (He’s still just 26).

With respect to match-winner Granit Xhaka, Wilshere was probably the Man of the Match as Arsenal clinched another trip to Wembley Stadium with a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday in the second leg of their League Cup semifinal.

The midfielder was everywhere, and now can help Arsenal win its fourth cup in five years when it matches up with favorites Manchester City at Wembley Stadium for the League Cup Final on Feb. 25. From the BBC:

“The team effort in the second half was key when we knew he had to dig deep. We might have got a formation wrong in the first 25 minutes and they have good players in the middle who could take advantage.

At this level, we are creating a few more chances and it takes a bit of luck some time. We have to be up for it and ready to go. I wouldn’t see it as surreal being back here and in the first team. I went away on loan last season, but wanted to come back and fight for my place in the team.”

Wilshere has strong for the Gunners, and the club can shine when both Aaron Ramsey are healthy. If Granit Xhaka builds on his Wednesday goal and Henrikh Mkhitaryan hits the ground running, look out.

Arsenal joins Man City in League Cup Final

By Nicholas MendolaJan 24, 2018, 4:54 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Hazard scores early
  • Freak own goal makes it 1-1
  • Xhaka puts Arsenal ahead

Granit Xhaka‘s second half goals snapped a 1-1 tie and sent Arsenal into the League Cup Final, as Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners topped Chelsea on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.

A goofy double-deflection which will go down as an Antonio Rudiger own goal was Arsenal’s other goal, and Eden Hazard opened the scoring for Chelsea. The clubs played a scoreless first leg at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago.

Arsenal has won three FA Cups in four seasons, but has not won the League Cup since 1993.

Man City will be the opponent in League Cup Final on Feb. 25 at Wembley Stadium.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Pedro had the ball in the goal five minutes into the match, but was offside when he darted onto Cesar Azpilicueta’s perfectly-weighted ball.

Hazard was within the rules when he cut between Shkrodan Mustafi and Laurent Koscileny to meet Pedro’s pass and it was 1-0 in the seventh.

Wily Caballero was injured two minutes later when he stopped Jack Wilshere‘s in-tight bid to equalize for Arsenal.

The Gunners did make it 1-1 in the 12th off the ensuing corner kick, as Monreal’s header turned off the heads of Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger en route to goal. A freak play, but 1-1 nonetheless.

Willian was injured and Ross Barkley hit the pitch in his new blue No. 8. The ex-Everton star was then chopped down by a yellow-card earning Wilshere.

Mesut Ozil’s deflected effort in stoppage time, set up by Wilshere, just missed the far post.

Arsenal went ahead before the game was an hour old, as Xhaka got his boot between Caballero and the ball to prod home the Gunners’ second after Alexandre Lacazette‘s pass bounded into his path.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Arsenal v Chelsea, 2nd leg

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Arsenal host Chelsea in the second leg of their League Cup semifinal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Locked at 0-0 following the first leg at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, you might say that the Gunners have the upper hand with Arsene Wenger eyeing up a spot in the League Cup final for the first time since 2011.

[ LIVE: Follow Arsenal-Chelsea live ]   

Arsenal haven’t won the League Cup since the 1992-93 campaign, while Chelsea have won it three times since 2005.

The winner of this tie face Manchester City in the final at Wembley on Feb. 25 after Pep Guardiola‘s men beat second-tier Bristol City 5-3 on aggregate over their two legs.

In team news Arsenal go for a 4-2-3-1 formation with David Ospina in goal as the only change, as Mesut Ozil starts in support of Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey is on the bench.

Chelsea make one change from the team which beat Brighton 4-0 at the weekend with Willy Caballero continuing in goal, while Michy Batshuayi is replaced by Pedro.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Wilshere, Iwobi, Ozil, Lacazette. Subs: Macey, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Nelson, Nketiah.

Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Eduardo, Cahill, David Luiz, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Barkley, Batshuayi.