Reports: EURO winner Joao Mario set for West Ham loan

West Ham may be on the verge of a significant midfield upgrade.
Joao Mario has reportedly landed at West Ham on a $2 million loan from Inter Milan with a $44 million option to buy.
Mario’s star really rose when he played nearly every minute of Portugal’s EURO 2016 triumph at either right or left midfield. He’s scored three goals with 12 assists in two seasons since coming to Serie A two seasons ago.
He gives David Moyes a wildly different and — opinion alert — much more dangerous skill set than Mark Noble.
Mario, 25, has fallen down the pecking order at Inter and has five assists in 14 Serie A matches this season. He cost Inter around $50 million when purchased from Sporting Lisbon after his EURO run.