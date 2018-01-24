More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Southampton agree $27 million fee for Monaco’s Carrillo

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 9:33 AM EST
Southampton are spending that Virgil Van Dijk cash.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that talks have been ongoing for days between Monaco and Saints, and Southampton have now agreed a club-record $27 million fee with Monaco for Argentine striker Guido Carrillo.

Per a source with information on the situation, Southampton hope to have the signing of Carrillo completed by the time they play Watford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday at St Mary’s.

The striker previously played for current Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino at Argentine side Estudiantes and moved to Monaco in 2015. He is renowned for his strong aerial ability and he seems to be in the same mold as Graziano Pelle, who Saints have never quite replaced since he left in the summer of 2016.

However, Carrillo, 26, has found minutes hard to come by this season with 22 appearances in all competitions but just two starts in Ligue 1.

Saints have been searching for a new goalscorer for most of the past 12 months after Manolo Gabbiadini‘s lethal initial form dried up following his arrival from Napoli last January. Carrillo’s goalscoring record is far from clinical but he has had limited opportunities for the reigning French champions and he’s a player Pellegrino knows well.

With top goalscorer Charlie Austin battling with injuries for the past two seasons, Saints have the less than prolific Shane Long as their only other forward option with 17-year-old Michael Obafemi coming off the bench late on against Tottenham last weekend in their 1-1 draw to showcase their lack of forward options.

Pellegrino’s side are currently on the longest winless run in the Premier League (11 games) and are in the relegation zone, but are just four points off 10th place in the incredibly tight battle against the drop.

With a $42 million deal for Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes also said to be in the works, it appears Saints are gambling on Carrillo and Promes to save their PL status in the final months of the season.

Report: Beckham’s MLS franchise in Miami to be confirmed

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 12:39 PM EST
It’s actually happening.

According to the Associated Press, David Beckham’s Major League Soccer franchise to be based in Miami will be officially announced next Monday.

The franchise has seem mythical for most of the last four years since it was announced by MLS commissioner Don Garber alongside Beckham in South Florida in February 2014.

With multiple stadium deals not working out, plus a recent change in his ownership group, it appeared that Beckham’s dream of having an MLS franchise in MIA were doomed. Until now.

Here’s more information via AP, who cite a source who says a formal announcement will happen next Monday.

Beckham and his partners are planning a Monday event to formally announce Miami’s new MLS team, as well as its name and logo, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Beckham’s group nor MLS officials had announced the plans publicly.

A spokesman for Beckham did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His group has said it wants the new team to begin play in the 2020 season.

MLS’ rapid expansion since Beckham was awarded an MLS franchise in 2014 (due to a clause in his contract which stated he could own a team for just $25 million) has seen many calling for the plans for a team in Miami to be scrapped. But after countless sites were earmarked for a soccer-specific stadium, Beckham appears to have found the perfect location.

The last parcels of land needed to secure a site in Overtown were purchased in June 2017 and despite legal battles, plans are in place for a soccer-specific stadium just a few miles from downtown Miami.

With Nashville the newest MLS expansion franchise to be announced in December 2017, the league now consists of 24 teams (excluding Miami) with one more team to be added in 2018 from Cincinnati, Sacramento and Detroit as they continue their bid for a franchise.

That means by 2020 there will be at least 26 teams in MLS, up from 17 franchises in 2010.

For now the great expansion race continues in MLS and despite all of his stadium issues, Beckham now has a slice of the pie.

Phil Neville issues apology after tweets about women

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
Phil Neville has issued a public apology after historic Tweets caused uproar just hours after he was named as the new manager of the English women’s national team.

Neville, 41, was named as the Lionesses new head coach amid plenty of scrutiny as his credentials to lead the third-ranked women’s team in the world were called into question due to his lack of experience in management and having never coached in the women’s game before.

However, the past 24 hours also saw Neville delete his Twitter account amid growing uproar about historic tweets from 2012 which saw him make discriminatory comments.

“Following comments made a number of years ago I would like to clarify that they were not and are not a true and genuine reflection of either my character or beliefs, and would like to apologize,” Neville said. “I am fully aware of my responsibilities as the England Women’s Head Coach and am immensely proud and honored to have been given the role. I am now looking forward to the future and will work tirelessly to try and help bring success to the team.”

Here are some examples of the tweets from 2012.

The FA’s Chief Executive Martin Glenn has since issued a statement on the situation saying that Neville’s comments do not “meet the threshold for issuing a charge” after football’s equality and inclusion organization, Kick It Out, released a statement questioning if Neville would be charged by the FA for his historical tweets.

Chicharito’s future at West Ham uncertain

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez appears far from happy at West Ham United and the latest comments from his agent, plus growing media speculation, suggests his future lies elsewhere.

There is however one small catch: he’s one of the only strikers currently fit to play for the Hammers.

With Andy Carroll out with what could be a lengthy hamstring injury, plus Michael Antonio still out and now both Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic out with hamstring injuries, David Moyes has just Chicharito, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho to choose from.

Bizarrely all three of Chicharito, Ayew and Sakho have been linked with a move away from the London Stadium in January but that could all be on hold.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Major League Soccer newcomers LAFC have a long-standing interest in Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer and Bob Bradley‘s men still have one remaining Designated Player spot open before they kick off their inaugural season in March.

Chicharito’s agent, Eduardo Hernandez, told FOX Sports in Mexico that his client is open to a move away from West Ham.

“There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he’s a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional,” Eduardo Hernandez said. “Our primary focus is a club in which [Chicharito] can play the most games possible. That’s the most important. Javier has asked personally for it. He’s commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics because what he wants is to play and play and play.”

Chicharito may get that chance to “play and play and play” at West Ham in the next few weeks and the timing of a glut of injuries to Moyes’ other strikers hasn’t worked out well for the El Tri star.

The striker, who only joined from Bayer Leverkusen for $21 million in the summer, has found minutes hard to come by since Moyes was appointed in November but he did score the equalizer last weekend against Bournemouth after jumping off the bench. Hernandez is also West Ham’s second-highest goalscorer in the PL this season with five goals, but he has often found himself coming off the bench or played out wide when Slaven Bilic was in charge.

It appears Chicharito has plenty of options but for with the 2018 World Cup fast approaching both he and Mexico need him to be playing, and scoring, regularly.

PHOTOS: Leeds United release new badge amid uproar

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
Leeds United is a proud club.

But their fans aren’t so proud of their team right now.

The Yorkshire club — three times champions of England who have been outside of the Premier League since they were relegated in 2003-04 amid financial ruin — announced they have released a new club badge.

Citing “six months of research” and “10,000 people consulted” the club released the new logo which shows a headless figure with a white shirt on, holding their right arm up and having a clinched fist over their heart in the club salute. And that’s pretty much it.

Have a look for yourself below. Seriously. That’s their new badge.

There has been an overwhelmingly negative response to the new crest, with online petitions already having thousands of signatures to change the badge back to the previous design.

To me this all looks rather MLS 1.0.

It’s a bold design but a little lifeless and you can certainly understand why the vast majority of Leeds’ fans are more than a little underwhelmed.

Their badge previously featured the “White Rose of Yorkshire” within it, but that’s now gone as new owner Andrea Radrizzani, who bought Leeds outright in May 2017, is trying to give the Elland Road club a new identity and get away from its recent troubles of bouncing between the second and third tiers of English soccer.

Leeds are currently in 10th place in the Championship table, three points off the playoff spots as they battle to return to the PL.

Other clubs have since responded to Leeds’ new badge on social media. Warning: banter zone.