Southampton agree $27 million fee for Monaco’s Carrillo

Southampton are spending that Virgil Van Dijk cash.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that talks have been ongoing for days between Monaco and Saints, and Southampton have now agreed a club-record $27 million fee with Monaco for Argentine striker Guido Carrillo.

Per a source with information on the situation, Southampton hope to have the signing of Carrillo completed by the time they play Watford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday at St Mary’s.

The striker previously played for current Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino at Argentine side Estudiantes and moved to Monaco in 2015. He is renowned for his strong aerial ability and he seems to be in the same mold as Graziano Pelle, who Saints have never quite replaced since he left in the summer of 2016.

However, Carrillo, 26, has found minutes hard to come by this season with 22 appearances in all competitions but just two starts in Ligue 1.

Saints have been searching for a new goalscorer for most of the past 12 months after Manolo Gabbiadini‘s lethal initial form dried up following his arrival from Napoli last January. Carrillo’s goalscoring record is far from clinical but he has had limited opportunities for the reigning French champions and he’s a player Pellegrino knows well.

With top goalscorer Charlie Austin battling with injuries for the past two seasons, Saints have the less than prolific Shane Long as their only other forward option with 17-year-old Michael Obafemi coming off the bench late on against Tottenham last weekend in their 1-1 draw to showcase their lack of forward options.

Pellegrino’s side are currently on the longest winless run in the Premier League (11 games) and are in the relegation zone, but are just four points off 10th place in the incredibly tight battle against the drop.

With a $42 million deal for Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes also said to be in the works, it appears Saints are gambling on Carrillo and Promes to save their PL status in the final months of the season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports