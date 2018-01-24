More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Wenger: Sanchez situation caused lack of clarity, focus at Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaJan 24, 2018, 7:47 PM EST
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that the end of the Alexis Sanchez “Will he or won’t he?” saga helped his Gunners focus on the task at hand and clinch a berth in the League Cup Final.

Granit Xhaka‘s winner after an own goal equalizer helped the Gunners to a 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal second leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, setting up a Feb. 25 duel for hardware with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Wenger didn’t have the services of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal earlier this week in a swap deal for Sanchez, but got lively performances from Jack Wilshere and Alexandre Lacazette in the victory. From the BBC:

“We lost a great player in Alexis Sanchez but when a team doesn’t know what’s going on in the dressing room there is less clarity and focus on performances. We know we have to deal with it now.

“We have some time to prepare for the final but we are happy to take our fans to Wembley. We’ve been there a few times now and we’re happy to be going again.”

There are plenty of snarky remarks that can be proffered about success in cup tournaments, but Wenger’s led his men to four finals in five seasons and has won the first three.

At some point, considering he’s trotted out plenty of youngsters, perhaps even the #WengerOut brigade can give the man his due for getting tactics and talent right this often (and maybe wonder how it doesn’t come off more consistently in the league).

As for Alexis, we’re fairly certain his situation became an albatross and it seems no coincidence the Gunners have appeared freed from their bonds in two-straight matches.

Kaiserslautern match called off after manager becomes ill

Associated PressJan 24, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) Kaiserslautern’s game at Darmstadt in the German second division was called off Wednesday after the visiting side’s coach suddenly became ill during the second half and was taken to a hospital.

German media reported that Kaiserslautern coach Jeff Strasser had suffered a heart attack.

Kaiserslautern gave details no details of Strasser’s condition, confirming only that he had been taken to a hospital.

In a Tweet, Darmstadt said: “Though we love football so much, there are so many more important things in life.”

The match was scoreless when it was called off.

Players to watch in the final week of the window

By Nicholas MendolaJan 24, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
With all due credit to the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saga, which has replaced the Alexis-Mkhitaryan saga as the saga du semaine in the Premier League, there are other players potentially on the move this week.

Here’s who we think you should keep an eye on as January moves to its conclusion.

1) The list should arguably start and end with Jonny Evans, in that whether or not he moves could lay out how much else his current and prospective new club will do in the remainder of the window.

Evans is the sort of player — with respect to Papiss Cisse — that every club needs, and also brings the experience of knowing it could be better and worse from his time winning PL titles at Manchester United and, well, not winning them at West Brom and on loan to Sunderland. He’s 30, not old for a center back, and he’ll be worth every penny.

2) Thinking of Andre Schurrle‘s time at Chelsea has us daydreaming about a similar Chelsea outcast turned reborn Bundesliga star in Kevin De Bruyne (though certainly few are betting on the German to become a Ballon d’Or finalist under Alan Pardew, Rafa Benitez, or Mauricio Pochettino) What’s neat about his case is that his loan move from Borussia Dortmund — and the German club’s potential to pay half the wages if not more — would allow a club who wouldn’t normally get a player of his class to dream a bit. Then again, it could be a bit of “Jese with PL experience.”

3) Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s wild nature has caused his status to shrink deep into the recesses of Rafa Benitez’s mind, which is a shame because Newcastle really could use him, and he could be a breakout forward at the World Cup this summer. Maybe West Brom needs to trade Salomon Rondon for “Mitro” straight up so two baffling PL strike cases can get fresh starts. Or maybe…

4 and 5) David Moyes should call up Newcastle United and offer reported Chelsea target Andy Carroll or reported everyone else target Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is a like-for-like swap. Trade deals, after all, are the new norm, yes?

Banned Platini appealing to European Court of Human Rights

Associated PressJan 24, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Still trying to clear his name, Michel Platini has taken his appeal against a ban from soccer to the European Court of Human Rights.

Platini, the former France great who was banned by the FIFA ethics committee for financial wrongdoing while he was running for president of the world soccer body, told The Associated Press in an email that he wants his suspension lifted.

The former UEFA president was initially banned for eight years in December 2015. The ethics committee ruled he was not entitled to $2 million in backdated salary that he was paid in 2011 for working from 1998-2002 as adviser to then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

That suspension was cut to six years by the FIFA appeals committee, then to four by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. But the 62-year-old Frenchman last month took his case to the French-based court in Strasbourg.

“I want justice back. I haven’t done anything wrong,” Platini said in the email. “I want my integrity to be acknowledged. With this plea to the European Court of Human Rights, I am contesting all of the sanctions from FIFA and CAS. I will not give up.”

In July, Switzerland’s supreme court dismissed an appeal by the former FIFA vice president against the four-year ban imposed by CAS.

Platini and Blatter claimed they had a verbal agreement over the lump sum but were banned by FIFA for a conflict of interest. The evidence included Blatter’s attempt to increase Platini’s FIFA pension fund with more than $1 million he was not entitled to.

The case removed Platini from the UEFA presidency and the February 2016 FIFA election to succeed Blatter.

“I consider myself to be a victim, not only of an injustice, but also a political conspiracy by FIFA to stop me becoming president of this institution,” Platini said. “I was a threat for the positions, the interests and the privileges of many people in FIFA.”

Platini, a celebrated midfielder with France and Juventus during his heyday as a player in the 1980s, is suspended until October 2019.

“I am fighting first of all for my honor and against injustice. I want my innocence to be recognized, that’s my absolute priority,” Platini said. “For the moment I don’t know what I’ll be doing after October 2019.”

Platini said he has been approached to do television work for this year’s World Cup in Russia, but is not in a position to accept.

“I have received some offers for the World Cup,” Platini said, “but I remind you that I’m banned from working in football by FIFA.”

Conte: League Cup loss “a pity for our fans”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 24, 2018, 6:08 PM EST
Chelsea failed in its bid to clinch a Wembley Stadium date with Manchester City, much to the chagrin of Blues boss Antonio Conte.

The Blues scored early through Eden Hazard but found few chances the rest of the way in a tepid display, with Arsenal getting that coveted spot in the League Cup Final.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Chelsea ]

Conte said the Blues just didn’t have it on Wednesday. From Sky Sports:

“My thought is one of disappointment. I’m pleased with the effort of my players, we tried to reach the final. We conceded two goals that were unlucky with the two deflections, something you don’t see often in a game. It’s a pity because we had a good run in this competition; a pity for me, my players and our fans.”

The uncertainty surrounding Arsenal’s sale of Alexis Sanchez seemingly left the door wide open for Chelsea to assert itself on the second leg, but momentum seemed to disappear after the awkward own goal equalizer.

Now Chelsea has to hope for a FA Cup win or a surprise Champions League fun to get its hands on something shiny for a second straight season.