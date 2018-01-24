Wilshere shines again, happy to be back starring for Arsenal

There’s something kinda special about Jack Wilshere‘s return to form coming as Alexis Sanchez sails off to Manchester United.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Chelsea ]

The Arsenal-grown Englishman has been so good for the Gunners over the past month, and looks more and more like a man with a long future with the club (He’s still just 26).

With respect to match-winner Granit Xhaka, Wilshere was probably the Man of the Match as Arsenal clinched another trip to Wembley Stadium with a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday in the second leg of their League Cup semifinal.

The midfielder was everywhere, and now can help Arsenal win its fourth cup in five years when it matches up with favorites Manchester City at Wembley Stadium for the League Cup Final on Feb. 25. From the BBC:

“The team effort in the second half was key when we knew he had to dig deep. We might have got a formation wrong in the first 25 minutes and they have good players in the middle who could take advantage. At this level, we are creating a few more chances and it takes a bit of luck some time. We have to be up for it and ready to go. I wouldn’t see it as surreal being back here and in the first team. I went away on loan last season, but wanted to come back and fight for my place in the team.”

Wilshere has strong for the Gunners, and the club can shine when both Aaron Ramsey are healthy. If Granit Xhaka builds on his Wednesday goal and Henrikh Mkhitaryan hits the ground running, look out.

Follow @NicholasMendola