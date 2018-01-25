FA Cup fourth round preview, score predictions

The FA Cup action returns over the next few days as plenty of Premier League teams aim to avoid upsets.
PL giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both head away to fourth-tier opponents in Yeovil Town and Newport County respectively in the next few days, while Leicester City, West Ham and Swansea City will all look to avoid being kicked out of the competition by lower-tier opponents with tricky trips away from home lined up.
There are only three all-Premier League clashes with Chelsea and Newcastle clashing at Stamford Bridge, Southampton hosting Watford and Liverpool welcoming West Brom to Anfield.
Below is a look at the full schedule (all games kick off at 10 a.m. ET unless otherwise stated) as I make my score predictions for all 16 games.
Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday)
2:55 p.m. ET: Yeovil Town vs. Manchester United (JPW’s pick = 4-0 to Man United)
Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Peterborough United vs. Leicester (JPW’s pick = Leicester to win, 2-1)
Middlesbrough vs. Brighton (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)
Southampton vs. Watford (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Southampton)
MK Dons vs. Coventry City (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Coventry City)
Sheffield United vs. Preston North End (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Preston North End)
Millwall vs. Rochdale (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Millwall)
Wigan Athletic vs. West Ham United (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)
Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Nottingham Forest)
Huddersfield Town vs. Birmingham City (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Huddersfield Town)
Notts County vs. Swansea City (JPW’s pick = 2-2 draw)
12:30 p.m. ET: Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Tottenham)
2:45 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. West Brom (JPW’s pick = 3-1 to Liverpool)
Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Chelsea)
11 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Manchester City (JPW’s pick = 3-0 to Manchester City)