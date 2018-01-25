More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

How will the USMNT line up vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina?

By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2018, 9:36 PM EST
United States caretaker manager Dave Sarachan puts his unbeaten — one match, one draw — record on the line Sunday night when the USMNT takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson, California.

BNH manager Robert Prosinečki is helping his team pick up the pieces after missing the World Cup under previous manager Mehmed Baždarević.

Prosinecki will bring a heavily domestic-based side for friendlies against the U.S. and Mexico, though Haris Medunjanin of the Philadelphia Union and Nebraska-Omaha product Elvir Ibisevic are on the roster with Eintracht Frankfurt teen Marijan Ćavar.

Who will Sarachan run out in red, white, and blue on Sunday? Well, that depends. There are precious few “regulars” in the bunch aside from Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris, and Juan Agudelo.

Here are some options, remembering that this is beyond a B-team… perhaps even a C-team (nothing against these barely capped mostly youngsters).

Safest and soundest XI

Bill Hamid

Matt Polster — Walker Zimmerman — Ike Opara — Justin Morrow

Paul Arriola —  Cristian Roldan — Tyler Adams — Kelyn Rowe

Jordan Morris — Juan Agudelo

No one rents a car XI (All under 25)

Zack Steffen

Nick Lima — Tim Parker — Justin Glad — Brandon Vincent

Wil Trapp — Tyler Adams

Paul Arriola — Ian Harkes — Marky Delgado

Rubio Rubin

Finally, what almost certainly won’t happen, an Uncapped XI:

Alex Bono

Matt Polster — Justen Glad — Ike Opara — Danilo Acosta

Marlon Hairston — Marky Delgado — Russell Canouse — Brooks Lennon

Ian Harkes

Christian Ramirez

Report: Toronto FC to land ex-PSG back Van der Wiel

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2018, 8:45 PM EST
What can’t Tim Bezbatchenko do?

The Toronto FC general manager has apparently leapt into the European transfer market to not just replace Steven Beitashour, but upgrade from the intrepid right back as the Reds pursue a CONCACAF Champions League crown.

Gregory van der Wiel, 29, is close to a move to the treble-winning Reds, bringing 46 Netherlands caps, four Ligue 1 titles, and two Eredivisie crowns. He also was a part of the Netherlands side that finished second at the 2010 World Cup.

Van der Wiel is currently struggling for playing time at Cagliari, but is a season-and-a-half removed from an important role at Paris Saint-Germain. The Ajax Academy product was the 2009-10 Dutch Young Player of the Year.

No player is a lock to succeed in his first year crossing the proverbial bond, but Van der Wiel seems close to it should the reports come to fruition.

TFC and Colorado square off in the CCL Round of 16 on Feb. 20 and 27.

Beitashour left TFC for a move back home to California with LAFC.

Transfer rumor roundup: Moura, Jorgensen, Harrison… and Neymar?

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2018, 8:05 PM EST
The transfer rumor mill keeps buzzing as the January transfer window moves toward its conclusion.

Brazilian playmaker Lucas Moura prefers a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports. The price tag is said to be around $33 million, with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla among the others looking into the 36-times capped Brazilian. Moura had scored 31 goals for PSG in the two seasons prior to this one, but Les Parisiens bought some guys named Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during the summer to chew up minutes on the wings.

Newcastle’s striker chase has been all over Europe, but for the past few days seems centered in the Netherlands and focused on Nicolai Jorgensen. The prolific 27-year-old from Denmark is said to have a $28 million asking price, though the Magpies’ willingness to double his salary might help force Feyenoord’s hand. Newcastle is expected to break its transfer record, set when it bought Michael Owen, to land Jorgensen.

Also:

— Fulham’s Tom Cairney is a regular in the transfer rumor mill, and the Cottagers don’t want to sell him. Yet West Ham is willing to offer $21 million for the Championship midfielder.

— PSG will reportedly agree to sell Neymar to Real Madrid — heel alert — if he leads Les Parisiens to the UEFA Champions League title. That’s not ridiculous, given the way PSG has performed in the UCL this season.

— Stoke City is reportedly willing to up its offer to $7 million in the hopes of landing hometown boy Jack Harrison from New York City FC.

Morocco vows ‘clean’ World Cup bid that won’t exploit Trump

AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 7:17 PM EST
Instead of trying to exploit Donald Trump’s unpopularity around the world, Morocco is working to distance itself from allegations of corruption as the African country goes head-to-head with North America to host the 2026 World Cup.

Any attempt to drag American presidential politics into the soccer campaign could be dangerous territory for the north African bidders. Morocco is saddled by its own baggage: bribery accusations against past World Cup bids that were leveled by U.S. prosecutors in the sprawling investigation into soccer corruption.

Those accused implicated in the alleged Moroccan vote-buying plot are yet to stand trial, and the 2026 bid team does not want to be held responsible for any unproven misdeeds in the past.

“We do not have anything to do with the past as Morocco,” 2026 bid chief executive Hicham El Amrani said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“Do not make me comment on past bids for which we were not part of. Our bid is clean and will be compliant and this is what counts.”

Morocco has only just launched its campaign, blocking the unimpeded path to victory envisaged by the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico for the first World Cup that jumps from 32 to 48 teams.

The U.S., which is the dominant partner with 60 of 80 games, has acknowledged the bid could be weighed down by negative global perceptions about the country. During his first year in the White House, Trump has faced international criticism for disparaging countries, including denigrating the African continent in a recent private outburst.

While Trump won’t be in office in 2026, the vote is in June. And for the first time, a winning World Cup bid requires the backing of the majority of the world. Rather than a select group of around 20 FIFA executives voting, all 211 soccer nations cast a ballot.

“I will leave up to voters to decide what they think – our focus is on our bid,” El Amrani said when asked about Trump. “I won’t make comments about the leadership here and there.

“We don’t want to win the right to host because of someone else, but because of our clear advantages … we will stay away (from Trump) because it’s not proper to (comment).”

Instead, Morocco believes it has a positive case to pitch to voters to counter North America’s assertion that it is the “risk averse” option that can replenish the shortfalls in the FIFA finances after sponsors fled during corruption scandals.

“Contrary to what we can hear about potential revenue,” El Amrani said, “Morocco has a fantastic offer from that perspective …. and financial certainty.”

A proposition that is attractive to television viewers as well as fans and players on the ground, according to El Amrani, who was previously general secretary at the Confederation of African Football.

“We have a unique selling proposition as a very compact country,” El Amrani said.

While the North American bid covers a trio of time zones and nations, no multi-hour flights would be required between venues in Morocco.

“It allows better comfort and less traveling time,” El Amrani said. “That will allow for better quality of play.”

FIFA will earn $300 million more from the North American broadcasters if the 2026 World Cup is played in the region under the terms of contracts negotiated to stave off legal action for shifting the dates of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Morocco is predicting any shortfall could be filled because of a time zone that makes games more accessible for global television viewers, particularly in lucrative European market.

“Morocco represents a sweet spot in terms of time zones,” El Amrani said. “Morocco will be a profitable destination for FIFA.”

Morocco will propose 14 potential venues when the bid book is delivered in March, expanding some stadiums with modular designs that can be downsized. El Amrani declined at this stage to forecast the cost of stadium construction, preparing training grounds and securing the nation for the biggest event in its history.

“There are still gaps we need to fulfil to what is required 2026,” We are convinced we will reach it.”

Morocco lost out to the U.S. for the right to host the 1994 World Cup and last bid when South Africa landed the 2010 tournament for the continent for the first time.

Reports: NWSL side Boston Breakers fold ahead of 2018 season

twitter.com/BostonBreakers
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2018, 6:35 PM EST
1 Comment

The National Women’s Soccer League is down to nine teams on Thursday with the reported folding of the Boston Breakers.

As of post time, the club’s web site remains up, with a “season tickets for sale” splash page.

A Boston Breakers existed in WUSA from 2001-03, and this iteration began in 2008. An NWSL original, the Breakers have not made the playoffs since the league was rebranded in 2012.

Meghan Klingenberg, Sydney Leroux, and Heather O’Reilly have all played for the Breakers, who carry USWNT star Rose Lavelle and 44-times capped Canada forward Adriana Leon on the roster.

The current Breakers, including those drafted last week, will be reportedly dispersed in a draft sometime soon.

FC Kansas City left the league in the offseason, replaced by Utah Royals FC.