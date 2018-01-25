More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Montreal teen Tabla off to Barcelona, with massive release clause

By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
Canadian youth international Ballou Tabla is leaving the Montreal Impact for Barcelona, where he’ll have a $31 million release clause which could grow to $93 million.

Tabla, who turns 19 in March, sealed his desired European transfer, and clubs hardly get bigger than his destination (though he’s joining up with Barcelona B).

Ivorian-born, Tabla played at both left and right wing and midfield last season, scoring two goals with two assists for the Impact and five goals with three assists for Montreal’s USL side.

Montreal may be losing a talent, but what a feather in its cap:

“This first transfer is an important moment in the history and evolution of our club,” Montreal Impact president and owner Joey Saputo said in a statement. “We take a lot of pride in seeing a young player, developed in our academy, climb the ladder all the way to the first team and realize his dream to play in Europe with a big club like Barcelona.”

Southampton confirms capture of Monaco striker

twitter.com/SouthamptonFC
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2018, 3:28 PM EST
Southampton’s ailing attack has found itself a possible star, as Saints confirmed the capture of Monaco striker Guido Carrillo on Thursday.

PST’s Joe Prince-Wright confirmed an agreed fee on Wednesday, and the 26-year-old Argentine was announced a day later with a three-and-a-half year contract.

Carrillo scored 18 goals during his three seasons at Monaco after starting his career under current Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino at Estudiantes.

“I obviously know the coaching staff, I’ve worked with them in Argentina and I also spoke with some players who were former teammates in Argentina, who are now playing in the Premier League and they told me all about the club and gave it a shining reference. Therefore, I had no doubts when I took the decision.”

Saints downfall this season has been a lack of finish as Charlie Austin‘s been hurt and both Shane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini have failed to deliver in front of goal. If Carrillo can feast on the spoils provided by Dusan Tadic, Sofiane Boufal, and others, Saints may quickly find themselves out of relegation trouble.

FA Cup fourth round preview, score predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 2:13 PM EST
The FA Cup action returns over the next few days as plenty of Premier League teams aim to avoid upsets.

PL giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both head away to fourth-tier opponents in Yeovil Town and Newport County respectively in the next few days, while Leicester City, West Ham and Swansea City will all look to avoid being kicked out of the competition by lower-tier opponents with tricky trips away from home lined up.

There are only three all-Premier League clashes with Chelsea and Newcastle clashing at Stamford Bridge, Southampton hosting Watford and Liverpool welcoming West Brom to Anfield.

Below is a look at the full schedule (all games kick off at 10 a.m. ET unless otherwise stated) as I make my score predictions for all 16 games.

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday)
2:55 p.m. ET: Yeovil Town vs. Manchester United (JPW’s pick = 4-0 to Man United)

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Peterborough United vs. Leicester (JPW’s pick = Leicester to win, 2-1)
Middlesbrough vs. Brighton (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)
Southampton vs. Watford (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Southampton)
MK Dons vs. Coventry City (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Coventry City)
Sheffield United vs. Preston North End (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Preston North End)
Millwall vs. Rochdale (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Millwall)
Wigan Athletic vs. West Ham United (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)
Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Nottingham Forest)
Huddersfield Town vs. Birmingham City (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Huddersfield Town)
Notts County vs. Swansea City (JPW’s pick = 2-2 draw)
12:30 p.m. ET: Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Tottenham)
2:45 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. West Brom (JPW’s pick = 3-1 to Liverpool)

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Chelsea)
11 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Manchester City (JPW’s pick = 3-0 to Manchester City)

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
With the Premier League on a break this weekend, we can take a breather and focus on which players were the stars of the show last week.

Players from Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal rank high in our list, with plenty of newcomers and plenty of big ups and downs.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 14
  2. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 4
  3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 1
  4. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – Up 3
  5. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  6. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 7
  8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
  9. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 6
  11. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 1
  12. Erik Choupo-Moting (Stoke City) – New entry
  13. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) – New entry
  14. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
  15. Willian (Chelsea) – New entry
  16. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) – New entry
  17. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Down 12
  18. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 15
  19. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
  20. Ederson (Man City) – Down 4

Jose Mourinho signs new contract at Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 12:29 PM EST
Jose Mourinho is sticking around at Manchester United.

The Red Devils boss signed a new contract extension on Thursday which keeps him in charge of United until at least the summer of 2020, with an option for a further year.

Speaking to United’s website about his contract extension, Mourinho was delighted.

“I am really honored and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication,” Mourinho said. “I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future. We have set very high standards – winning three trophies in one season – but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United.

“My thanks, of course, go to my staff and to my players; without their empathy and friendship this wouldn’t be possible. I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years. And I cannot finish without thanking the fans for their support and for making me feel at home so quickly. I repeat, to be Manchester United manager is an honor every day and I am really happy.”

Mourinho seemed very chipper in his press conference earlier on Thursday ahead of United’s trip to face Yeovil Town in the FA Cup. Now we know why.

The Portuguese boss only signed an initial three-year deal which ran until the summer of 2019, but he has now signed at least a one-year extension and he it certainly seems like he’s planning to stay around at United much longer than his usual three-year stint at each club he has previously been at.

After guiding United back to the UEFA Champions League in his debut campaign in charge at Old Trafford (via winning the Europa League) Mourinho also picked up the League Cup in 2016-17 and has United in the last 16 of the UCL this season and in second place in the Premier League.

It appears Alexis Sanchez’s arrival at United could have been a key factor in Mourinho committing his future to the club and it’s actually somewhat surprising he hasn’t signed a longer deal given the glowing praise from executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

“Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020,” Woodward said. “His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top quality young players to the first team. He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club.”

We know that Mourinho often gets his best results in his second seasons at clubs, but given Man City’s dominance of the PL so far this season, it appears this rebuild of United will take a little longer.

Backed financially by the club since he arrived in the summer of 2016, Mourinho has bought the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Sanchez to Old Trafford, plus added key members in Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic. This is now truly his team.

It appears the Red Devils are going all in on Mourinho despite lingering concerns among some supporters that the style of play isn’t as entertaining as Manchester City and other PL clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham.

At the end of the day, Mourinho’s record of winning trophies at every club he’s been at speaks for itself and now he will get the chance to create his own legacy at United.