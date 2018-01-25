More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Morocco vows ‘clean’ World Cup bid that won’t exploit Trump

Instead of trying to exploit Donald Trump’s unpopularity around the world, Morocco is working to distance itself from allegations of corruption as the African country goes head-to-head with North America to host the 2026 World Cup.

Any attempt to drag American presidential politics into the soccer campaign could be dangerous territory for the north African bidders. Morocco is saddled by its own baggage: bribery accusations against past World Cup bids that were leveled by U.S. prosecutors in the sprawling investigation into soccer corruption.

Those accused implicated in the alleged Moroccan vote-buying plot are yet to stand trial, and the 2026 bid team does not want to be held responsible for any unproven misdeeds in the past.

“We do not have anything to do with the past as Morocco,” 2026 bid chief executive Hicham El Amrani said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“Do not make me comment on past bids for which we were not part of. Our bid is clean and will be compliant and this is what counts.”

Morocco has only just launched its campaign, blocking the unimpeded path to victory envisaged by the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico for the first World Cup that jumps from 32 to 48 teams.

The U.S., which is the dominant partner with 60 of 80 games, has acknowledged the bid could be weighed down by negative global perceptions about the country. During his first year in the White House, Trump has faced international criticism for disparaging countries, including denigrating the African continent in a recent private outburst.

While Trump won’t be in office in 2026, the vote is in June. And for the first time, a winning World Cup bid requires the backing of the majority of the world. Rather than a select group of around 20 FIFA executives voting, all 211 soccer nations cast a ballot.

“I will leave up to voters to decide what they think – our focus is on our bid,” El Amrani said when asked about Trump. “I won’t make comments about the leadership here and there.

“We don’t want to win the right to host because of someone else, but because of our clear advantages … we will stay away (from Trump) because it’s not proper to (comment).”

Instead, Morocco believes it has a positive case to pitch to voters to counter North America’s assertion that it is the “risk averse” option that can replenish the shortfalls in the FIFA finances after sponsors fled during corruption scandals.

“Contrary to what we can hear about potential revenue,” El Amrani said, “Morocco has a fantastic offer from that perspective …. and financial certainty.”

A proposition that is attractive to television viewers as well as fans and players on the ground, according to El Amrani, who was previously general secretary at the Confederation of African Football.

“We have a unique selling proposition as a very compact country,” El Amrani said.

While the North American bid covers a trio of time zones and nations, no multi-hour flights would be required between venues in Morocco.

“It allows better comfort and less traveling time,” El Amrani said. “That will allow for better quality of play.”

FIFA will earn $300 million more from the North American broadcasters if the 2026 World Cup is played in the region under the terms of contracts negotiated to stave off legal action for shifting the dates of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Morocco is predicting any shortfall could be filled because of a time zone that makes games more accessible for global television viewers, particularly in lucrative European market.

“Morocco represents a sweet spot in terms of time zones,” El Amrani said. “Morocco will be a profitable destination for FIFA.”

Morocco will propose 14 potential venues when the bid book is delivered in March, expanding some stadiums with modular designs that can be downsized. El Amrani declined at this stage to forecast the cost of stadium construction, preparing training grounds and securing the nation for the biggest event in its history.

“There are still gaps we need to fulfil to what is required 2026,” We are convinced we will reach it.”

Morocco lost out to the U.S. for the right to host the 1994 World Cup and last bid when South Africa landed the 2010 tournament for the continent for the first time.

Transfer rumor roundup: Moura, Jorgensen, Harrison… and Neymar?

The transfer rumor mill keeps buzzing as the January transfer window moves toward its conclusion.

Brazilian playmaker Lucas Moura prefers a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports. The price tag is said to be around $33 million, with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla among the others looking into the 36-times capped Brazilian. Moura had scored 31 goals for PSG in the two seasons prior to this one, but Les Parisiens bought some guys named Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during the summer to chew up minutes on the wings.

Newcastle’s striker chase has been all over Europe, but for the past few days seems centered in the Netherlands and focused on Nicolai Jorgensen. The prolific 27-year-old from Denmark is said to have a $28 million asking price, though the Magpies’ willingness to double his salary might help force Feyenoord’s hand. Newcastle is expected to break its transfer record, set when it bought Michael Owen, to land Jorgensen.

Also:

— Fulham’s Tom Cairney is a regular in the transfer rumor mill, and the Cottagers don’t want to sell him. Yet West Ham is willing to offer $21 million for the Championship midfielder.

— PSG will reportedly agree to sell Neymar to Real Madrid — heel alert — if he leads Les Parisiens to the UEFA Champions League title. That’s not ridiculous, given the way PSG has performed in the UCL this season.

— Stoke City is reportedly willing to up its offer to $7 million in the hopes of landing hometown boy Jack Harrison from New York City FC.

Reports: NWSL side Boston Breakers fold ahead of 2018 season

The National Women’s Soccer League is down to nine teams on Thursday with the reported folding of the Boston Breakers.

As of post time, the club’s web site remains up, with a “season tickets for sale” splash page.

A Boston Breakers existed in WUSA from 2001-03, and this iteration began in 2008. An NWSL original, the Breakers have not made the playoffs since the league was rebranded in 2012.

Meghan Klingenberg, Sydney Leroux, and Heather O’Reilly have all played for the Breakers, who carry USWNT star Rose Lavelle and 44-times capped Canada forward Adriana Leon on the roster.

The current Breakers, including those drafted last week, will be reportedly dispersed in a draft sometime soon.

FC Kansas City left the league in the offseason, replaced by Utah Royals FC.

Mourinho: Alexis Sanchez is Man City’s unpickable orange

Forget what you’ve heard in the rumor mill: Manchester United is done in the January transfer window.

That’s directly from Jose Mourinho, and not even close to the most interesting part of his Thursday comments on the market.

Mourinho also requested no grief for the big dollars headed Alexis Sanchez’s way — reports say he’ll make $20 million per year after tax — as he’s said Man City, Chelsea, and Everton have also outspent United.

As for the idea that Manchester City didn’t want to pay Alexis Sanchez, well, head to the grove for some pick, I mean, peak Mou.

Zidane: Copa Del Rey loss his lowest point, focus on Champions League

Zinedine Zidane accepted responsibility after Real Madrid was dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the quarterfinals thanks to a pair of away goals from Leganes in what was a 2-2 aggregate draw.

“I’m not angry with my players, I’m angry with myself,” Zidane said. “They give it their all, run hard… I am responsible. They have to accept a degree of the responsibility because they’re the ones out on the pitch. We’re all to blame, but I’m the one who’s responsible”.

He admitted the loss was his lowest point at the club, though it’s been a managerial run of greatness. Since taking over in 2016, Real has won two UEFA Champions League crowns, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and a La Liga crown.

But Real is fourth in La Liga this season, 19 points back of Barcelona with one match-in-hand, and now will not have a chance to end Barca’s run of three-straight Copa del Reys.

Zidane admits he must turn his focus to a third-straight Champions League crown, a feat no one’s done since Bayern Munich in 1976. It would also be a fourth title in five seasons, a measure which would only be topped by the five-straight it won to start the competition.

“Of course. We’ve lost one competition and we’re a long way off in LaLiga. Our objectives aren’t what we’d planned for at the start of the season. All we can do now is think about the remaining games, starting with Saturday, and prepare well for February 14.”

That’s when Real opens the Round of 16 with a visit from old foe Neymar and his new club, Paris Saint-Germain.