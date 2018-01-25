More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Mourinho on Sanchez: “He went from a fantastic club to a giant”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 9:47 AM EST
1 Comment

No pressure, Alexis.

Jose Mourinho has been waxing lyrical about new signing Alexis Sanchez after his arrival from Arsenal in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier this week.

Speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup trip to fourth-tier Yeovil Town on Friday, Mourinho couldn’t help but have a little pop at Arsenal too as he confirmed Sanchez would be in the squad and could make his debut.

“I think it was a fantastic deal and a fantastic deal is only fantastic if it is good for everybody. United and Arsenal made a fantastic deal, I lost a fantastic player, Mr Wenger lost a fantastic player, Alexis changed from a fantastic club to a giant club and Mkhi changed for a fantastic club, so was a great deal for everybody,” Mourinho said.

You be you, Jose…

On Sanchez, Mourinho rates the Chilean highly and believes that despite question marks over the $500,000 a week contract that gave the forward he is worth every penny.

“We’ve got one of the best attacking players in the world,” Mourinho said. “I think he’ll be very important for us because we want to have the best players possible. Because he has been in England for quite a long time, I think everybody knows the player he is, I think everybody knows what he did at Arsenal. I try not to speak about what he did before in Spain and Italy but in the Premier League he has shown the quality he has.”

As for another attacking player, legitmately one of the greatest the world has ever seen, Mourinho was rather coy when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo could return to United this summer.

Real Madrid’s disappointing domestic season took another turn for the worst on Wednesday as they were knocked out of the Spanish cup by minnows Leganes. Reports have suggested that Real want to offload Ronaldo to kick-start a squad overhaul, while the Portuguese star is also said to want out of the Spanish capital.

“Madrid is on fire – the results are not good,” Mourinho said. “But it’s a club where I worked for three years and I care about the club. I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire. To put some water on the fire, I would say Cristiano is the kind of player that every manager wants, every club wants, but only one manager can have and only one club can have – Zidane and Real Madrid. That’s my feeling.”

So, hardly a “we are not interested” stance from Mourinho there…

Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on his own team

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 11:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Up until now the last few north London derbies have been respectful encounters on the sidelines.

It seems like the next one (Watch live, Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) might be a little more heated between Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino.

After Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday night to seal their spot in the League Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City on Feb. 25, Wenger seemed to insinuate that both Tottenham and Liverpool aren’t criticized for failing to win trophies, saying the media “celebrate some teams who have not been in a final for 25 years.”

What did Pochettino think about those comments?

“I’m so young and (have) only (been) five years in the Premier League, in two clubs Southampton and Tottenham, but there’s no point to talk about another team,” Pochettino said. “Praise? Of course we receive praise. Football is not only to win trophies, it’s the circumstances of different clubs. He is and will always be one of the best managers in the world, I respect him, but I think he needs to talk for himself and for Arsenal. He is a special manager, but everyone sometimes makes a mistake and for me he made a mistake to talk about us or a different team.”

I’m sure there will still be a handshake before the next NLD next month, but Poch’s comments could certainly see a war of words erupt before the encounter.

Does Wenger have a point?

With Arsenal winning three of the last four FA Cups, they’ve won more trophies than Liverpool and Tottenham combined (one League Cup for each) over the last 10 years. The Gunners have also been to Wembley nine times in the past decade for either the FA Cup final or semifinal, plus the League Cup final and the Community Shield.

Maybe Wenger has a point. But still, he could have just had a pop at the media without blatantly referring to the lack of success, in terms of trophies in the cabinets, of two of Arsenal’s closest rivals in recent years.

Kaiserslautern: Coach did not have heart attack during game

Kaiserslautern
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 8:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) Kaiserslautern says its coach did not have a heart attack during the team’s second-division match at Darmstadt.

The club says further cardiac examinations will take place on Thursday to determine the exact cause of Jeff Strasser’s problems at halftime.

Medical personnel attended the scene Wednesday in the changing rooms and the 43-year-old Strasser was brought to a hospital in Darmstadt. The game, scoreless at the time, did not restart for the second half.

The stadium announcer asked 17,400 fans in attendance to wait for 10 minutes before saying the game was called off because of a “medical emergency.”

Kaiserslautern is last in the second division with 12 points and needed a win to boost its hopes of escaping relegation.

Van Marwijk named head coach of Australia for World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

SYDNEY (AP) World Cup final coach Bert Van Marwijk has been appointed head coach of Australia for the World Cup in Russia.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) chairman Steven Lowy said the Dutch coach’s experience was the perfect blend for the Socceroos’ Russian campaign.

“This is a great result for Australian football,” said Lowy. “Bert Van Marwijk is world-class. He took the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010, he led the Saudi Arabian team to qualify directly for this year’s finals and most importantly, he knows a lot about our team and how they play because he studied them closely as an opposition manager in the same group. These experiences make him a compelling choice.”

Van Marwijk said he was honored to be given the responsibility of taking the Socceroos to their fourth consecutive World Cup Finals.

“I know a lot about the players and how the team has been playing after coaching against them for the two World Cup qualifiers, in 2016 and in June last year,” Van Marwijk said. “I have also been impressed by the national team set-up that the FFA has developed over the past few years.”

Lowy paid tribute to former coach Ange Postecoglou, the support staff and especially the players for achieving qualification.

“We now go to Russia with a battle-hardened group of players and support staff who made it to the finals by the toughest road possible. In Bert Van Marwijk we have a manager who can achieve great things with this team. And we will ensure they have the resources necessary to give them the highest level of preparation.”

The 52-year-old Postecoglou announced his shock resignation from the Socceroos in November, weeks after guiding Australia through a lengthy qualifying campaign for Russia.

As coach of Saudi Arabia, Van Marwijk beat Australia into second place in its Asian qualifying group. Australia went on to qualify by beating Honduras in an inter-continental playoff.

Erick “Cubo” Torres leaves Houston for Pumas

Twitter: @MLS
By Nicholas MendolaJan 24, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Welcome to your new home, Erick. Hope it goes a little better than your last stop.

Once among the most desired recruits on the Major League Soccer circuit after scoring 15 goals for lowly Chivas USA in 2014, Erick Torres is leaving the league to join Pumas UNAM.

He’ll head home to Mexico to rebuild an international career which stalled at four caps until this summer’s Gold Cup moved Torres to seven El Tri appearances.

[ PL PLAYBACK: On trade deals, and more]

The move is somewhat of a surprise given the Houston Chronicle headline Tuesday: “Erick Torres says he intends to fulfill his Dynamo contract.”

Torres scored 14 goals in 27 matches for Houston last season, raising his value after not scoring an MLS goal in 2015 and 2016 combined (22 matches). Five of his goals, however, were penalty kicks.