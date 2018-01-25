Mourinho on Sanchez: “He went from a fantastic club to a giant”

No pressure, Alexis.

Jose Mourinho has been waxing lyrical about new signing Alexis Sanchez after his arrival from Arsenal in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier this week.

Speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup trip to fourth-tier Yeovil Town on Friday, Mourinho couldn’t help but have a little pop at Arsenal too as he confirmed Sanchez would be in the squad and could make his debut.

“I think it was a fantastic deal and a fantastic deal is only fantastic if it is good for everybody. United and Arsenal made a fantastic deal, I lost a fantastic player, Mr Wenger lost a fantastic player, Alexis changed from a fantastic club to a giant club and Mkhi changed for a fantastic club, so was a great deal for everybody,” Mourinho said.

You be you, Jose…

On Sanchez, Mourinho rates the Chilean highly and believes that despite question marks over the $500,000 a week contract that gave the forward he is worth every penny.

“We’ve got one of the best attacking players in the world,” Mourinho said. “I think he’ll be very important for us because we want to have the best players possible. Because he has been in England for quite a long time, I think everybody knows the player he is, I think everybody knows what he did at Arsenal. I try not to speak about what he did before in Spain and Italy but in the Premier League he has shown the quality he has.”

As for another attacking player, legitmately one of the greatest the world has ever seen, Mourinho was rather coy when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo could return to United this summer.

Real Madrid’s disappointing domestic season took another turn for the worst on Wednesday as they were knocked out of the Spanish cup by minnows Leganes. Reports have suggested that Real want to offload Ronaldo to kick-start a squad overhaul, while the Portuguese star is also said to want out of the Spanish capital.

“Madrid is on fire – the results are not good,” Mourinho said. “But it’s a club where I worked for three years and I care about the club. I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire. To put some water on the fire, I would say Cristiano is the kind of player that every manager wants, every club wants, but only one manager can have and only one club can have – Zidane and Real Madrid. That’s my feeling.”

So, hardly a “we are not interested” stance from Mourinho there…

Follow @JPW_NBCSports