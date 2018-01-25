Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on his own team

Up until now the last few north London derbies have been respectful encounters on the sidelines.

It seems like the next one (Watch live, Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) might be a little more heated between Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino.

After Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday night to seal their spot in the League Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City on Feb. 25, Wenger seemed to insinuate that both Tottenham and Liverpool aren’t criticized for failing to win trophies, saying the media “celebrate some teams who have not been in a final for 25 years.”

What did Pochettino think about those comments?

“I’m so young and (have) only (been) five years in the Premier League, in two clubs Southampton and Tottenham, but there’s no point to talk about another team,” Pochettino said. “Praise? Of course we receive praise. Football is not only to win trophies, it’s the circumstances of different clubs. He is and will always be one of the best managers in the world, I respect him, but I think he needs to talk for himself and for Arsenal. He is a special manager, but everyone sometimes makes a mistake and for me he made a mistake to talk about us or a different team.”

I’m sure there will still be a handshake before the next NLD next month, but Poch’s comments could certainly see a war of words erupt before the encounter.

Does Wenger have a point?

With Arsenal winning three of the last four FA Cups, they’ve won more trophies than Liverpool and Tottenham combined (one League Cup for each) over the last 10 years. The Gunners have also been to Wembley nine times in the past decade for either the FA Cup final or semifinal, plus the League Cup final and the Community Shield.

Maybe Wenger has a point. But still, he could have just had a pop at the media without blatantly referring to the lack of success, in terms of trophies in the cabinets, of two of Arsenal’s closest rivals in recent years.

