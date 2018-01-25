More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
With the Premier League on a break this weekend, we can take a breather and focus on which players were the stars of the show last week.

Players from Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal rank high in our list, with plenty of newcomers and plenty of big ups and downs.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 14
  2. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 4
  3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 1
  4. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – Up 3
  5. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  6. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 7
  8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
  9. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 6
  11. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 1
  12. Erik Choupo-Moting (Stoke City) – New entry
  13. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) – New entry
  14. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
  15. Willian (Chelsea) – New entry
  16. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) – New entry
  17. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Down 12
  18. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 15
  19. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
  20. Ederson (Man City) – Down 4

FA Cup fourth round preview, score predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 2:13 PM EST
The FA Cup action returns over the next few days as plenty of Premier League teams aim to avoid upsets.

PL giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both head away to fourth-tier opponents in Yeovil Town and Newport County respectively in the next few days, while Leicester City, West Ham and Swansea City will all look to avoid being kicked out of the competition by lower-tier opponents with tricky trips away from home lined up.

There are only three all-Premier League clashes with Chelsea and Newcastle clashing at Stamford Bridge, Southampton hosting Watford and Liverpool welcoming West Brom to Anfield.

Below is a look at the full schedule (all games kick off at 10 a.m. ET unless otherwise stated) as I make my score predictions for all 16 games.

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday)
2:55 p.m. ET: Yeovil Town vs. Manchester United (JPW’s pick = 4-0 to Man United)

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Peterborough United vs. Leicester (JPW’s pick = Leicester to win, 2-1)
Middlesbrough vs. Brighton (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)
Southampton vs. Watford (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Southampton)
MK Dons vs. Coventry City (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Coventry City)
Sheffield United vs. Preston North End (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Preston North End)
Millwall vs. Rochdale (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Millwall)
Wigan Athletic vs. West Ham United (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)
Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Nottingham Forest)
Huddersfield Town vs. Birmingham City (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Huddersfield Town)
Notts County vs. Swansea City (JPW’s pick = 2-2 draw)
12:30 p.m. ET: Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Tottenham)
2:45 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. West Brom (JPW’s pick = 3-1 to Liverpool)

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Chelsea)
11 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Manchester City (JPW’s pick = 3-0 to Manchester City)

Jose Mourinho signs new contract at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 12:29 PM EST
Jose Mourinho is sticking around at Manchester United.

[ MORE: Mourinho on Sanchez, Ronaldo

The Red Devils boss signed a new contract extension on Thursday which keeps him in charge of United until at least the summer of 2020, with an option for a further year.

Speaking to United’s website about his contract extension, Mourinho was delighted.

“I am really honored and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication,” Mourinho said. “I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future. We have set very high standards – winning three trophies in one season – but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United.

“My thanks, of course, go to my staff and to my players; without their empathy and friendship this wouldn’t be possible. I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years. And I cannot finish without thanking the fans for their support and for making me feel at home so quickly. I repeat, to be Manchester United manager is an honor every day and I am really happy.”

Mourinho seemed very chipper in his press conference earlier on Thursday ahead of United’s trip to face Yeovil Town in the FA Cup. Now we know why.

The Portuguese boss only signed an initial three-year deal which ran until the summer of 2019, but he has now signed at least a one-year extension and he it certainly seems like he’s planning to stay around at United much longer than his usual three-year stint at each club he has previously been at.

After guiding United back to the UEFA Champions League in his debut campaign in charge at Old Trafford (via winning the Europa League) Mourinho also picked up the League Cup in 2016-17 and has United in the last 16 of the UCL this season and in second place in the Premier League.

It appears Alexis Sanchez’s arrival at United could have been a key factor in Mourinho committing his future to the club and it’s actually somewhat surprising he hasn’t signed a longer deal given the glowing praise from executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

“Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020,” Woodward said. “His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top quality young players to the first team. He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club.”

We know that Mourinho often gets his best results in his second seasons at clubs, but given Man City’s dominance of the PL so far this season, it appears this rebuild of United will take a little longer.

Backed financially by the club since he arrived in the summer of 2016, Mourinho has bought the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Sanchez to Old Trafford, plus added key members in Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic. This is now truly his team.

It appears the Red Devils are going all in on Mourinho despite lingering concerns among some supporters that the style of play isn’t as entertaining as Manchester City and other PL clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham.

At the end of the day, Mourinho’s record of winning trophies at every club he’s been at speaks for itself and now he will get the chance to create his own legacy at United.

VIDEO: Clattenburg stops game in Saudi Arabia for call to prayer

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
It is unlikely former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg had come across this situation before.

Now refereeing in Saudi Arabia, where he is the Head of Refereeing, Clattenburg stopped a Saudi Kings Cup game on Wednesday between teams Al Feiha and Al Fateh due to the call to prayer.

The evening prayer occurred five minutes into extra time with the teams locked at 1-1 at the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium. Some players left the pitch while others stretched and took a sip of water as they waited for play to resume.

Al Feiha scored in the 118th minute to win the game 2-1, in case you were wondering.

The response to Clattenburg’s decision has been hugely positive from fans in Saudi Arabia who praised his decision to show respect for the call to prayer by delaying the game.

Below is the video of the moment the prayer from a nearby mosque was heard and Clattenburg blew his whistle to halt the game.

Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on his own team

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2018, 11:06 AM EST
Up until now the last few north London derbies have been respectful encounters on the sidelines.

It seems like the next one (Watch live, Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) might be a little more heated between Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino.

After Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday night to seal their spot in the League Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City on Feb. 25, Wenger seemed to insinuate that both Tottenham and Liverpool aren’t criticized for failing to win trophies, saying the media “celebrate some teams who have not been in a final for 25 years.”

What did Pochettino think about those comments?

“I’m so young and (have) only (been) five years in the Premier League, in two clubs Southampton and Tottenham, but there’s no point to talk about another team,” Pochettino said. “Praise? Of course we receive praise. Football is not only to win trophies, it’s the circumstances of different clubs. He is and will always be one of the best managers in the world, I respect him, but I think he needs to talk for himself and for Arsenal. He is a special manager, but everyone sometimes makes a mistake and for me he made a mistake to talk about us or a different team.”

I’m sure there will still be a handshake before the next NLD next month, but Poch’s comments could certainly see a war of words erupt before the encounter.

Does Wenger have a point?

With Arsenal winning three of the last four FA Cups, they’ve won more trophies than Liverpool and Tottenham combined (one League Cup for each) over the last 10 years. The Gunners have also been to Wembley nine times in the past decade for either the FA Cup final or semifinal, plus the League Cup final and the Community Shield.

Maybe Wenger has a point. But still, he could have just had a pop at the media without blatantly referring to the lack of success, in terms of trophies in the cabinets, of two of Arsenal’s closest rivals in recent years.