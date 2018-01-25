Reports: NWSL side Boston Breakers fold ahead of 2018 season

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The National Women’s Soccer League is down to nine teams on Thursday with the reported folding of the Boston Breakers.

As of post time, the club’s web site remains up, with a “season tickets for sale” splash page.

A Boston Breakers existed in WUSA from 2001-03, and this iteration began in 2008. An NWSL original, the Breakers have not made the playoffs since the league was rebranded in 2012.

Meghan Klingenberg, Sydney Leroux, and Heather O’Reilly have all played for the Breakers, who carry USWNT star Rose Lavelle and 44-times capped Canada forward Adriana Leon on the roster.

The current Breakers, including those drafted last week, will be reportedly dispersed in a draft sometime soon.

FC Kansas City left the league in the offseason, replaced by Utah Royals FC.

Boston Breakers, an NWSL problem franchise for long time, are dead. League will formally announce soon. Player dispersal draft in works. Nine teams this season. Boston issue has been holding up schedule announcement. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 25, 2018

