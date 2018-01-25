Reports: NWSL side Boston Breakers fold ahead of 2018 season

The National Women’s Soccer League is down to nine teams on Thursday with the reported folding of the Boston Breakers.
As of post time, the club’s web site remains up, with a “season tickets for sale” splash page.
[ MORE: Mourinho agrees new contract ]
A Boston Breakers existed in WUSA from 2001-03, and this iteration began in 2008. An NWSL original, the Breakers have not made the playoffs since the league was rebranded in 2012.
Meghan Klingenberg, Sydney Leroux, and Heather O’Reilly have all played for the Breakers, who carry USWNT star Rose Lavelle and 44-times capped Canada forward Adriana Leon on the roster.
The current Breakers, including those drafted last week, will be reportedly dispersed in a draft sometime soon.
FC Kansas City left the league in the offseason, replaced by Utah Royals FC.
Forget what you’ve heard in the rumor mill: Manchester United is done in the January transfer window.
[ MORE: Mourinho agrees new contract ]
That’s directly from Jose Mourinho, and not even close to the most interesting part of his Thursday comments on the market.
Mourinho also requested no grief for the big dollars headed Alexis Sanchez’s way — reports say he’ll make $20 million per year after tax — as he’s said Man City, Chelsea, and Everton have also outspent United.
As for the idea that Manchester City didn’t want to pay Alexis Sanchez, well, head to the grove for some pick, I mean, peak Mou.
Zinedine Zidane accepted responsibility after Real Madrid was dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the quarterfinals thanks to a pair of away goals from Leganes in what was a 2-2 aggregate draw.
[ MORE: MLS teen signs for Barca ]
“I’m not angry with my players, I’m angry with myself,” Zidane said. “They give it their all, run hard… I am responsible. They have to accept a degree of the responsibility because they’re the ones out on the pitch. We’re all to blame, but I’m the one who’s responsible”.
He admitted the loss was his lowest point at the club, though it’s been a managerial run of greatness. Since taking over in 2016, Real has won two UEFA Champions League crowns, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and a La Liga crown.
But Real is fourth in La Liga this season, 19 points back of Barcelona with one match-in-hand, and now will not have a chance to end Barca’s run of three-straight Copa del Reys.
Zidane admits he must turn his focus to a third-straight Champions League crown, a feat no one’s done since Bayern Munich in 1976. It would also be a fourth title in five seasons, a measure which would only be topped by the five-straight it won to start the competition.
“Of course. We’ve lost one competition and we’re a long way off in LaLiga. Our objectives aren’t what we’d planned for at the start of the season. All we can do now is think about the remaining games, starting with Saturday, and prepare well for February 14.”
That’s when Real opens the Round of 16 with a visit from old foe Neymar and his new club, Paris Saint-Germain.
Canadian youth international Ballou Tabla is leaving the Montreal Impact for Barcelona, where he’ll have a $31 million release clause which could grow to $93 million.
[ MORE: Southampton adds Monaco striker ]
Tabla, who turns 19 in March, sealed his desired European transfer, and clubs hardly get bigger than his destination (though he’s joining up with Barcelona B).
Ivorian-born, Tabla played at both left and right wing and midfield last season, scoring two goals with two assists for the Impact and five goals with three assists for Montreal’s USL side.
Montreal may be losing a talent, but what a feather in its cap:
“This first transfer is an important moment in the history and evolution of our club,” Montreal Impact president and owner Joey Saputo said in a statement. “We take a lot of pride in seeing a young player, developed in our academy, climb the ladder all the way to the first team and realize his dream to play in Europe with a big club like Barcelona.”
Southampton’s ailing attack has found itself a possible star, as Saints confirmed the capture of Monaco striker Guido Carrillo on Thursday.
[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings ]
PST’s Joe Prince-Wright confirmed an agreed fee on Wednesday, and the 26-year-old Argentine was announced a day later with a three-and-a-half year contract.
Carrillo scored 18 goals during his three seasons at Monaco after starting his career under current Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino at Estudiantes.
“I obviously know the coaching staff, I’ve worked with them in Argentina and I also spoke with some players who were former teammates in Argentina, who are now playing in the Premier League and they told me all about the club and gave it a shining reference. Therefore, I had no doubts when I took the decision.”
Saints downfall this season has been a lack of finish as Charlie Austin‘s been hurt and both Shane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini have failed to deliver in front of goal. If Carrillo can feast on the spoils provided by Dusan Tadic, Sofiane Boufal, and others, Saints may quickly find themselves out of relegation trouble.