Van Marwijk named head coach of Australia for World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) World Cup final coach Bert Van Marwijk has been appointed head coach of Australia for the World Cup in Russia.
Football Federation Australia (FFA) chairman Steven Lowy said the Dutch coach’s experience was the perfect blend for the Socceroos’ Russian campaign.
“This is a great result for Australian football,” said Lowy. “Bert Van Marwijk is world-class. He took the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010, he led the Saudi Arabian team to qualify directly for this year’s finals and most importantly, he knows a lot about our team and how they play because he studied them closely as an opposition manager in the same group. These experiences make him a compelling choice.”
Van Marwijk said he was honored to be given the responsibility of taking the Socceroos to their fourth consecutive World Cup Finals.
“I know a lot about the players and how the team has been playing after coaching against them for the two World Cup qualifiers, in 2016 and in June last year,” Van Marwijk said. “I have also been impressed by the national team set-up that the FFA has developed over the past few years.”
Lowy paid tribute to former coach Ange Postecoglou, the support staff and especially the players for achieving qualification.
“We now go to Russia with a battle-hardened group of players and support staff who made it to the finals by the toughest road possible. In Bert Van Marwijk we have a manager who can achieve great things with this team. And we will ensure they have the resources necessary to give them the highest level of preparation.”
The 52-year-old Postecoglou announced his shock resignation from the Socceroos in November, weeks after guiding Australia through a lengthy qualifying campaign for Russia.
As coach of Saudi Arabia, Van Marwijk beat Australia into second place in its Asian qualifying group. Australia went on to qualify by beating Honduras in an inter-continental playoff.
DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) Kaiserslautern says its coach did not have a heart attack during the team’s second-division match at Darmstadt.
The club says further cardiac examinations will take place on Thursday to determine the exact cause of Jeff Strasser’s problems at halftime.
Medical personnel attended the scene Wednesday in the changing rooms and the 43-year-old Strasser was brought to a hospital in Darmstadt. The game, scoreless at the time, did not restart for the second half.
The stadium announcer asked 17,400 fans in attendance to wait for 10 minutes before saying the game was called off because of a “medical emergency.”
Kaiserslautern is last in the second division with 12 points and needed a win to boost its hopes of escaping relegation.
Welcome to your new home, Erick. Hope it goes a little better than your last stop.
Once among the most desired recruits on the Major League Soccer circuit after scoring 15 goals for lowly Chivas USA in 2014, Erick Torres is leaving the league to join Pumas UNAM.
He’ll head home to Mexico to rebuild an international career which stalled at four caps until this summer’s Gold Cup moved Torres to seven El Tri appearances.
The move is somewhat of a surprise given the Houston Chronicle headline Tuesday: “Erick Torres says he intends to fulfill his Dynamo contract.”
Torres scored 14 goals in 27 matches for Houston last season, raising his value after not scoring an MLS goal in 2015 and 2016 combined (22 matches). Five of his goals, however, were penalty kicks.
DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) Kaiserslautern’s game at Darmstadt in the German second division was called off Wednesday after the visiting side’s coach suddenly became ill during the second half and was taken to a hospital.
German media reported that Kaiserslautern coach Jeff Strasser had suffered a heart attack.
Kaiserslautern gave details no details of Strasser’s condition, confirming only that he had been taken to a hospital.
In a Tweet, Darmstadt said: “Though we love football so much, there are so many more important things in life.”
The match was scoreless when it was called off.
With all due credit to the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saga, which has replaced the Alexis-Mkhitaryan saga as the saga du semaine in the Premier League, there are other players potentially on the move this week.
Here’s who we think you should keep an eye on as January moves to its conclusion.
1) The list should arguably start and end with Jonny Evans, in that whether or not he moves could lay out how much else his current and prospective new club will do in the remainder of the window.
Evans is the sort of player — with respect to Papiss Cisse — that every club needs, and also brings the experience of knowing it could be better and worse from his time winning PL titles at Manchester United and, well, not winning them at West Brom and on loan to Sunderland. He’s 30, not old for a center back, and he’ll be worth every penny.
2) Thinking of Andre Schurrle‘s time at Chelsea has us daydreaming about a similar Chelsea outcast turned reborn Bundesliga star in Kevin De Bruyne (though certainly few are betting on the German to become a Ballon d’Or finalist under Alan Pardew, Rafa Benitez, or Mauricio Pochettino) What’s neat about his case is that his loan move from Borussia Dortmund — and the German club’s potential to pay half the wages if not more — would allow a club who wouldn’t normally get a player of his class to dream a bit. Then again, it could be a bit of “Jese with PL experience.”
3) Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s wild nature has caused his status to shrink deep into the recesses of Rafa Benitez’s mind, which is a shame because Newcastle really could use him, and he could be a breakout forward at the World Cup this summer. Maybe West Brom needs to trade Salomon Rondon for “Mitro” straight up so two baffling PL strike cases can get fresh starts. Or maybe…
4 and 5) …David Moyes should call up Newcastle United and offer reported Chelsea target Andy Carroll or reported everyone else target Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is a like-for-like swap. Trade deals, after all, are the new norm, yes?