FIFA looking for a lawyer to help its lead ethics prosecutor

United States caretaker manager Dave Sarachan puts his unbeaten — one match, one draw — record on the line Sunday night when the USMNT takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson, California.
[ MORE: MLS teen signs for Barca ]
BNH manager Robert Prosinečki is helping his team pick up the pieces after missing the World Cup under previous manager Mehmed Baždarević.
Prosinecki will bring a heavily domestic-based side for friendlies against the U.S. and Mexico, though Haris Medunjanin of the Philadelphia Union and Nebraska-Omaha product Elvir Ibisevic are on the roster with Eintracht Frankfurt teen Marijan Ćavar.
Who will Sarachan run out in red, white, and blue on Sunday? Well, that depends. There are precious few “regulars” in the bunch aside from Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris, and Juan Agudelo.
Here are some options, remembering that this is beyond a B-team… perhaps even a C-team (nothing against these barely capped mostly youngsters).
Safest and soundest XI
Bill Hamid
Matt Polster — Walker Zimmerman — Ike Opara — Justin Morrow
Paul Arriola — Cristian Roldan — Tyler Adams — Kelyn Rowe
Jordan Morris — Juan Agudelo
No one rents a car XI (All under 25)
Zack Steffen
Nick Lima — Tim Parker — Justin Glad — Brandon Vincent
Wil Trapp — Tyler Adams
Paul Arriola — Ian Harkes — Marky Delgado
Rubio Rubin
Finally, what almost certainly won’t happen, an Uncapped XI:
Alex Bono
Matt Polster — Justen Glad — Ike Opara — Danilo Acosta
Marlon Hairston — Marky Delgado — Russell Canouse — Brooks Lennon
Ian Harkes
Christian Ramirez