FIFA looking for a lawyer to help its lead ethics prosecutor

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ZURICH (AP) FIFA is looking to recruit a lawyer with experience in South America to help its lead ethics prosecutor.

FIFA says courtroom “experience gained in South America is a must” for a legal counsel whose duties will include briefing the “chairperson of the investigatory chamber” before meetings.

[READ: How will the USMNT line up vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina]

The head of FIFA’s ethics investigations, Maria Claudia Rojas, was appointed last year despite not having any background as a prosecutor.

A European lawmakers group noted in a critical report last month that she also did not speak French or English.

FIFA is now seeking candidates with “excellent command of oral and written Spanish and English.”