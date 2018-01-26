More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

FIFA looking for a lawyer to help its lead ethics prosecutor

Associated PressJan 26, 2018, 7:25 AM EST
1 Comment

ZURICH (AP) FIFA is looking to recruit a lawyer with experience in South America to help its lead ethics prosecutor.

FIFA says courtroom “experience gained in South America is a must” for a legal counsel whose duties will include briefing the “chairperson of the investigatory chamber” before meetings.

[READ: How will the USMNT line up vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina]

The head of FIFA’s ethics investigations, Maria Claudia Rojas, was appointed last year despite not having any background as a prosecutor.

A European lawmakers group noted in a critical report last month that she also did not speak French or English.

FIFA is now seeking candidates with “excellent command of oral and written Spanish and English.”

Coutinho debuts, Messi, Suarez score as Barcelona advances in Copa

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 10:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez guided Barcelona to a 2-0 victory over city rival Espanyol on Thursday and a place in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

[ MORE: MLS teen signs for Barca ]

Barcelona had lost the first leg 1-0 last week, but quickly evened the series when Suarez headed home less than 10 minutes into the match at Camp Nou. Messi scored the goal that secured a 2-1 win on aggregate midway through the first half.

The match marked the debut of new Barcelona signing Philippe Coutinho, who came off the bench in the second half to replace Andres Iniesta.

Coutinho arrived from Liverpool at the beginning of the month but had been sidelined by a right leg muscle injury. The Brazilian playmaker was signed in a transfer worth up to 160 million euros (then $192 million), making him Barcelona’s most expensive player ever.

It’s the eighth straight season that Barcelona has made it to the Copa semifinals, having won the title for the last three years.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

How will the USMNT line up vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2018, 9:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

United States caretaker manager Dave Sarachan puts his unbeaten — one match, one draw — record on the line Sunday night when the USMNT takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson, California.

[ MORE: MLS teen signs for Barca ]

BNH manager Robert Prosinečki is helping his team pick up the pieces after missing the World Cup under previous manager Mehmed Baždarević.

Prosinecki will bring a heavily domestic-based side for friendlies against the U.S. and Mexico, though Haris Medunjanin of the Philadelphia Union and Nebraska-Omaha product Elvir Ibisevic are on the roster with Eintracht Frankfurt teen Marijan Ćavar.

Who will Sarachan run out in red, white, and blue on Sunday? Well, that depends. There are precious few “regulars” in the bunch aside from Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris, and Juan Agudelo.

Here are some options, remembering that this is beyond a B-team… perhaps even a C-team (nothing against these barely capped mostly youngsters).

Safest and soundest XI

Bill Hamid

Matt Polster — Walker Zimmerman — Ike Opara — Justin Morrow

Paul Arriola —  Cristian Roldan — Tyler Adams — Kelyn Rowe

Jordan Morris — Juan Agudelo

No one rents a car XI (All under 25)

Zack Steffen

Nick Lima — Tim Parker — Justin Glad — Brandon Vincent

Wil Trapp — Tyler Adams

Paul Arriola — Ian Harkes — Marky Delgado

Rubio Rubin

Finally, what almost certainly won’t happen, an Uncapped XI:

Alex Bono

Matt Polster — Justen Glad — Ike Opara — Danilo Acosta

Marlon Hairston — Marky Delgado — Russell Canouse — Brooks Lennon

Ian Harkes

Christian Ramirez

Report: Toronto FC to land ex-PSG back Van der Wiel

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2018, 8:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

What can’t Tim Bezbatchenko do?

The Toronto FC general manager has apparently leapt into the European transfer market to not just replace Steven Beitashour, but upgrade from the intrepid right back as the Reds pursue a CONCACAF Champions League crown.

[ MORE: MLS teen signs for Barca ]

Gregory van der Wiel, 29, is close to a move to the treble-winning Reds, bringing 46 Netherlands caps, four Ligue 1 titles, and two Eredivisie crowns. He also was a part of the Netherlands side that finished second at the 2010 World Cup.

Van der Wiel is currently struggling for playing time at Cagliari, but is a season-and-a-half removed from an important role at Paris Saint-Germain. The Ajax Academy product was the 2009-10 Dutch Young Player of the Year.

No player is a lock to succeed in his first year crossing the proverbial bond, but Van der Wiel seems close to it should the reports come to fruition.

TFC and Colorado square off in the CCL Round of 16 on Feb. 20 and 27.

Beitashour left TFC for a move back home to California with LAFC.

Transfer rumor roundup: Moura, Jorgensen, Harrison… and Neymar?

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2018, 8:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

The transfer rumor mill keeps buzzing as the January transfer window moves toward its conclusion.

[ MORE: Mourinho agrees new contract ]

Brazilian playmaker Lucas Moura prefers a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports. The price tag is said to be around $33 million, with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla among the others looking into the 36-times capped Brazilian. Moura had scored 31 goals for PSG in the two seasons prior to this one, but Les Parisiens bought some guys named Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during the summer to chew up minutes on the wings.

Newcastle’s striker chase has been all over Europe, but for the past few days seems centered in the Netherlands and focused on Nicolai Jorgensen. The prolific 27-year-old from Denmark is said to have a $28 million asking price, though the Magpies’ willingness to double his salary might help force Feyenoord’s hand. Newcastle is expected to break its transfer record, set when it bought Michael Owen, to land Jorgensen.

Also:

— Fulham’s Tom Cairney is a regular in the transfer rumor mill, and the Cottagers don’t want to sell him. Yet West Ham is willing to offer $21 million for the Championship midfielder.

— PSG will reportedly agree to sell Neymar to Real Madrid — heel alert — if he leads Les Parisiens to the UEFA Champions League title. That’s not ridiculous, given the way PSG has performed in the UCL this season.

— Stoke City is reportedly willing to up its offer to $7 million in the hopes of landing hometown boy Jack Harrison from New York City FC.