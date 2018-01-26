Follow Live: Man United travels to Yeovil in FA Cup matchup

The first two (of 16) FA Cup fourth-round ties were contested on Friday, and with neither requiring a replay, two places in the fifth round have been spoken for…

Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United

The 4-0 final score is more than a little flattering on Man United, who struggled to find their footing for a period of Friday’s clash with League Two side Yeovil. For the fourth year in a row, the Red Devils are through to the fifth round — now just two more victories away from a semifinals appearance at Wembley Stadium.

For much of the game’s opening half-hour, Yeovil played well above their current league standing (21st, just a point and a place clear of relegation, in England’s fourth division) and caused more problems than they themselves faced. It was relatively short-lived, though, as United wrestled control back something between the 30th and 35th minutes, just in time to grab what turned out to be the winning goal a few minutes before halftime. Marcus Rashford pounced on a fatal lapse of concentration, and all of Yeovil’s hard work was undone, just like that.

Marcus Rashford takes advantage of a huge mistake at the back to give United the lead before halftime. https://t.co/dztNJLvuEd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 26, 2018

The only storyline that truly mattered ahead of Friday’s game revolved around Alexis Sanchez and his potential debut after arriving from Arsenal earlier in the week. The 29-year-old Chilean did indeed make his debut at Huish Park, and tallied his first assist for the club in the process. Rather than firing from distance himself, Sanchez played Ander Herrera through in the 61st minute, and the Spaniard finished from a difficult angle to make it 2-0.

2-0! United hit Yeovil on the counter as Ander Herrera doubles the lead. https://t.co/QNnutwc4b3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 26, 2018

Jesse Lingard (89th minute) and Romelu Lukaku (92nd) made the final score more comfortable than it perhaps should have been after coming on as substitutes late in the second half.

Jesse Lingard adds a third late as Man United wrap up this 4th Round FA Cup win. https://t.co/82VuJiOKjA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 26, 2018

Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Reading

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday are also through to the fifth round four the first time in four years after knocking off a fellow second-division foe, Reading, at Hillsborough.

Atdhe Nuhiu scored both the game’s opening and winning goal, making it 1-0 to the home side after a half-hour, and 2-0 after just eight second-half minutes. George Boyd added a third, his first goal of the season, in the 61st minute. Reading’s 87th-minute consolation goal came courtesy of a Cameron Dawson own goal.

Saturday’s FA Cup schedule

Peterborough vs. Leicester City — 7:30 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Watford — 10 a.m. ET

Wigan Athletic vs. West Ham United — 10 a.m. ET

Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — 10 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town vs. Birmingham City — 10 a.m. ET

Notts County vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m. ET

Sheffield United vs. Preston North End — 10 a.m. ET

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Coventry City — 10 a.m. ET

Millwall vs. Rochdale — 10 a.m. ET

Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest — 10 a.m. ET

Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12:30 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion — 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday’s FA Cup schedule

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United — 7:30 a.m. ET

Cardiff City vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET

