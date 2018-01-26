More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Follow Live: Man United travels to Yeovil in FA Cup matchup

By Daniel KarellJan 26, 2018, 2:50 PM EST
Little Yeovil, a town of 45,000 in Southwest England, is playing host to one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history.

Manchester United travels south to take on the struggling League Two side in the fourth round of the FA Cup. And Jose Mourinho isn’t messing around.

New signing Alexis Sanchez is named in the starting XI, along with Marcus Rashford, Michael Carrick, Marcos Rojo and Juan Mata. Kickoff is set for 2:55 p.m. ET and can be followed along above.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday hosts Reading in a Championship-league duel in the FA Cup to start your weekend’s action. This match kicks off at 2:45 p.m.

FA Cup: Sanchez debuts, helps Man Utd into 5th rd

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
The first two (of 16) FA Cup fourth-round ties were contested on Friday, and with neither requiring a replay, two places in the fifth round have been spoken for…

Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United

The 4-0 final score is more than a little flattering on Man United, who struggled to find their footing for a period of Friday’s clash with League Two side Yeovil. For the fourth year in a row, the Red Devils are through to the fifth round — now just two more victories away from a semifinals appearance at Wembley Stadium.

For much of the game’s opening half-hour, Yeovil played well above their current league standing (21st, just a point and a place clear of relegation, in England’s fourth division) and caused more problems than they themselves faced. It was relatively short-lived, though, as United wrestled control back something between the 30th and 35th minutes, just in time to grab what turned out to be the winning goal a few minutes before halftime. Marcus Rashford pounced on a fatal lapse of concentration, and all of Yeovil’s hard work was undone, just like that.

The only storyline that truly mattered ahead of Friday’s game revolved around Alexis Sanchez and his potential debut after arriving from Arsenal earlier in the week. The 29-year-old Chilean did indeed make his debut at Huish Park, and tallied his first assist for the club in the process. Rather than firing from distance himself, Sanchez played Ander Herrera through in the 61st minute, and the Spaniard finished from a difficult angle to make it 2-0.

Jesse Lingard (89th minute) and Romelu Lukaku (92nd) made the final score more comfortable than it perhaps should have been after coming on as substitutes late in the second half.

Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Reading

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday are also through to the fifth round four the first time in four years after knocking off a fellow second-division foe, Reading, at Hillsborough.

Atdhe Nuhiu scored both the game’s opening and winning goal, making it 1-0 to the home side after a half-hour, and 2-0 after just eight second-half minutes. George Boyd added a third, his first goal of the season, in the 61st minute. Reading’s 87th-minute consolation goal came courtesy of a Cameron Dawson own goal.

Saturday’s FA Cup schedule

Peterborough vs. Leicester City — 7:30 a.m. ET
Southampton vs. Watford — 10 a.m. ET
Wigan Athletic vs. West Ham United — 10 a.m. ET
Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — 10 a.m. ET
Huddersfield Town vs. Birmingham City — 10 a.m. ET
Notts County vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m. ET
Sheffield United vs. Preston North End — 10 a.m. ET
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Coventry City — 10 a.m. ET
Millwall vs. Rochdale — 10 a.m. ET
Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest — 10 a.m. ET
Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12:30 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion — 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday’s FA Cup schedule

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United — 7:30 a.m. ET
Cardiff City vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET

West Ham land Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario on loan

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 26, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
LONDON (AP) Amid a crippling injury crisis, West Ham has signed Joao Mario on loan from Inter Milan after the Portugal international failed to live up to his promise in the Italian league.

The 25-year-old midfielder has joined until the end of the season and could make his debut in an FA Cup match against Wigan on Saturday.

West Ham manager David Moyes has seen attacking midfielders Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini join an injury list that already includes Michail Antonio, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho.

Joao Mario, who can play in a range of midfield positions, joined Inter from Portuguese club Sporting after excelling in Portugal’s European Championship-winning campaign in 2016. He didn’t settle at Inter, which has changed its coach several times since the midfielder’s arrival.

Report: Crew owner Precourt in talks with local investors

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 26, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
It’s small, but there is a new sign that the #SaveTheCrew movement is working.

According to a report out of the Columbus Business First, Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt has held “preliminary” conversations with local potential investors in recent days.  This is a big step because after a contentious meeting in New York between the Columbus Partnership and both Precourt and MLS, it appeared Precourt was prepared to move the team to Austin, no matter the response from Columbus.

Now, there’s a chance, even if it’s slight, that the team could change hands and remain in Columbus, where it’s been since Lamar Hunt owned the team and it was the first club formed into the then-brand new MLS.

“The whole country is impressed with #SaveTheCrew,” Alex Fischer, CEO of Columbus Partnership told Columbus Business First. “It shows the passion of the fan base … the enthusiasm is infectious. Clearly things aren’t going well in Austin,” Fischer said. “I’ve tried to keep the emotion out of it … but we care about this team. We are constantly looking for any opportunity we’ve got to try to create the best possible situation” for the team.

MLS commissioner Don Garber spoke on the record earlier this week with Sports Illustrated, outlining how Austin came into the contract Precourt signed when he bought the Crew, and how much has changed in the years since.

Precourt announced last October, on the eve of the Crew’s playoff run, that he would look to move the club to Austin in 2019 if a new stadium wasn’t built for him – or a stadium site found for him – closer to the heart of downtown in Columbus. MAPFRE Stadium is located about five miles north of downtown Columbus.

Not yet ready: Lampard rules out taking League One manager job

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 26, 2018, 2:04 PM EST
Frank Lampard could be standing in the technical area one day, barking out instructions to his players. But that day isn’t today.

Lampard went on British radio station TalkSport and ruled out taking over the now-vacant League One Oxford United managerial position, which opened after Pep Clotet was sacked earlier this week. Lampard, who retired following the end of the 2017 MLS season, has been working on his coaching badges and is getting experience coaching in Chelsea’s academy.

But he’s not ready to get on the hot seat for the League One side.

“I spoke to Dave Jones, who works at Sky and is on the board at Oxford, in the summer about the job and that is far as it went. There wasn’t much in it,” Lampard told TalkSPORT. “Certainly I’m working on my badges now and it’s my intention [to get into management] if the right thing comes along.

“I don’t know what the route will be – there are plenty of different routes to become a top manager and I am working there [at Chelsea with the U18s] now to get towards that. You can’t just step out of something and think you can become a manager, you have to practice a lot. Thankfully Chelsea and the academy are helping me get my hours in and I am watching training at certain Premier League clubs and studying as much as I can so down the line, I hope so [to become a manager one day].”

Perhaps the timing wasn’t right, but getting to learn the ropes at a smaller club in England could be just what Lampard needs to keep improving now as a manager. Ryan Giggs waited and now is the Wales boss but it’s unclear if Lampard could have done the same for the England job, even if he coached the youth levels in the national team setup as Gareth Southgate did.