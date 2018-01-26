Not yet ready: Lampard rules out taking League One manager job

Frank Lampard could be standing in the technical area one day, barking out instructions to his players. But that day isn’t today.

Lampard went on British radio station TalkSport and ruled out taking over the now-vacant League One Oxford United managerial position, which opened after Pep Clotet was sacked earlier this week. Lampard, who retired following the end of the 2017 MLS season, has been working on his coaching badges and is getting experience coaching in Chelsea’s academy.

But he’s not ready to get on the hot seat for the League One side.

“I spoke to Dave Jones, who works at Sky and is on the board at Oxford, in the summer about the job and that is far as it went. There wasn’t much in it,” Lampard told TalkSPORT. “Certainly I’m working on my badges now and it’s my intention [to get into management] if the right thing comes along.

“I don’t know what the route will be – there are plenty of different routes to become a top manager and I am working there [at Chelsea with the U18s] now to get towards that. You can’t just step out of something and think you can become a manager, you have to practice a lot. Thankfully Chelsea and the academy are helping me get my hours in and I am watching training at certain Premier League clubs and studying as much as I can so down the line, I hope so [to become a manager one day].”

Perhaps the timing wasn’t right, but getting to learn the ropes at a smaller club in England could be just what Lampard needs to keep improving now as a manager. Ryan Giggs waited and now is the Wales boss but it’s unclear if Lampard could have done the same for the England job, even if he coached the youth levels in the national team setup as Gareth Southgate did.