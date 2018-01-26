Report: Orlando City, Besiktas finally agree on transfer fee for Larin

The Cyle Larin transfer saga may be finally coming to a close.
According to multiple reports in Turkey, Besiktas will pay Orlando City $2.3 million over the next three years for Larin to join the team before the end of the January transfer window. Larin had been determined to leave MLS for Europe after the end of last season and even though he initially agreed that the club option on his contract was valid, it appears he and his representatives changed their mind, and set up a trial with Besiktas.
Larin was seen earlier this week training with the first team in Turkey.
The former No. 1 selection in the MLS SuperDraft was never able to grow upon his rookie season, when he scored 17 league goals for Orlando City. He scored 14 goals in 2016 and 12 goals in 2017, as Orlando City continued to fail to make the MLS Cup playoffs.
With Kaka now gone, Larin likely saw another rebuilding season ahead and decided to try his luck in Europe. Hopefully he’ll find playing time in Turkey, even though Besiktas just signed another forward – Brazilian veteran Vagner Love.
Manchester City may finally be addressing their need for a new, quality centerback.
After reports emerged that Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte was on Manchester City’s radar, the transfer appears to be speeding up. Laporte was held out of Bilbao’s squad for its match against Eibar on Friday, with El Correo reporting that Manchester City will pay Laporte’s release clause of about $80.8 million on Monday.
The report says that while Laporte is expected to also complete his medical on Monday, it could be held up on contractual terms, which could bring the total amount of the transfer with agent feels to north of $186 million.
If Laporte does sign, it gives manager Pep Guardiola a top-notch La Liga trained centerback entering the prime of his career as a 23-year-old, with Vincent Kompany constantly sidelined and Eliaquim Mangala failing to break into the first team. What remains to be seen is how quickly Laporte can adjust to the rigors of the Premier League as Man City continues its charge through the Premier League season.
Here’s some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League and Europe:
Arsene Wenger appears to believe there’s a chance Mesut Ozil could sign a new contract Arsenal.
All season long, signs were pointing that Ozil, in the final six months of his contract, would follow Alexis Sanchez out the door. But Wenger believes Ozil’s recent performances show his commitment to the Gunners.
“The vibes I get from him commitment, his focus and his desire for achievement with the team is that he behaves like someone who is completely focused and committed and ready to commit but after that contract negotiations are what they are,” Wenger told reporters. “We are not close enough to tell you ‘Yes, he will do it.’ I don’t know.
“(We’re) not close enough to be optimistic and not far enough to be pessimistic.”
Obviously, if Arsenal were able to keep Ozil while adding Henrik Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, that would certainly be an improvement in overall squad depth, even with the loss of Sanchez to Manchester United.
Of course, Ozil will have offers around the world for his services this summer, especially from clubs more likely to win a league or UEFA Champions League title, which Arsenal has failed to truly compete for in years.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA is looking to recruit a lawyer with experience in South America to help its lead ethics prosecutor.
FIFA says courtroom “experience gained in South America is a must” for a legal counsel whose duties will include briefing the “chairperson of the investigatory chamber” before meetings.
The head of FIFA’s ethics investigations, Maria Claudia Rojas, was appointed last year despite not having any background as a prosecutor.
A European lawmakers group noted in a critical report last month that she also did not speak French or English.
FIFA is now seeking candidates with “excellent command of oral and written Spanish and English.”
MADRID (AP) Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez guided Barcelona to a 2-0 victory over city rival Espanyol on Thursday and a place in the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Barcelona had lost the first leg 1-0 last week, but quickly evened the series when Suarez headed home less than 10 minutes into the match at Camp Nou. Messi scored the goal that secured a 2-1 win on aggregate midway through the first half.
The match marked the debut of new Barcelona signing Philippe Coutinho, who came off the bench in the second half to replace Andres Iniesta.
Coutinho arrived from Liverpool at the beginning of the month but had been sidelined by a right leg muscle injury. The Brazilian playmaker was signed in a transfer worth up to 160 million euros (then $192 million), making him Barcelona’s most expensive player ever.
It’s the eighth straight season that Barcelona has made it to the Copa semifinals, having won the title for the last three years.
