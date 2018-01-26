Report: Orlando City, Besiktas finally agree on transfer fee for Larin

The Cyle Larin transfer saga may be finally coming to a close.

According to multiple reports in Turkey, Besiktas will pay Orlando City $2.3 million over the next three years for Larin to join the team before the end of the January transfer window. Larin had been determined to leave MLS for Europe after the end of last season and even though he initially agreed that the club option on his contract was valid, it appears he and his representatives changed their mind, and set up a trial with Besiktas.

Larin was seen earlier this week training with the first team in Turkey.

Besiktas have reached an agreement with Orlando City over Cyle Larin's transfer for €1.85m. The issue is resolved without the parties applying to FIFA. [NTV Spor] pic.twitter.com/CU0VrO9neQ — Besiktas Talk (@BesiktasTalk) January 26, 2018

The former No. 1 selection in the MLS SuperDraft was never able to grow upon his rookie season, when he scored 17 league goals for Orlando City. He scored 14 goals in 2016 and 12 goals in 2017, as Orlando City continued to fail to make the MLS Cup playoffs.

With Kaka now gone, Larin likely saw another rebuilding season ahead and decided to try his luck in Europe. Hopefully he’ll find playing time in Turkey, even though Besiktas just signed another forward – Brazilian veteran Vagner Love.