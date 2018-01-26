Spanish judge reopens match-fixing case

MADRID (AP) A Spanish judge has reopened a match-fixing case involving a soccer game between Levante and Zaragoza from May 2011.
The Valencia-based court ruled Friday that the case is ready to go to trial after finding in favor of an appeal by state prosecutors to reopen the case, which had been shelved by a lower court.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
The court agrees with prosecutors that there are indications that Zaragoza paid 965,000 euros ($1 million) to Levante’s players to lose the match. Zaragoza’s 2-1 victory at the end of the 2010-11 allowed the team to avoid relegation.
Players and the clubs have denied any wrongdoing.
Little Yeovil, a town of 45,000 in Southwest England, is playing host to one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history.
Manchester United travels south to take on the struggling League Two side in the fourth round of the FA Cup. And Jose Mourinho isn’t messing around.
[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]
New signing Alexis Sanchez is named in the starting XI, along with Marcus Rashford, Michael Carrick, Marcos Rojo and Juan Mata. Kickoff is set for 2:55 p.m. ET and can be followed along above.
Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday hosts Reading in a Championship-league duel in the FA Cup to start your weekend’s action. This match kicks off at 2:45 p.m.
It’s small, but there is a new sign that the #SaveTheCrew movement is working.
According to a report out of the Columbus Business First, Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt has held “preliminary” conversations with local potential investors in recent days. This is a big step because after a contentious meeting in New York between the Columbus Partnership and both Precourt and MLS, it appeared Precourt was prepared to move the team to Austin, no matter the response from Columbus.
[READ: Transfer Rumor Roundup]
Now, there’s a chance, even if it’s slight, that the team could change hands and remain in Columbus, where it’s been since Lamar Hunt owned the team and it was the first club formed into the then-brand new MLS.
“The whole country is impressed with #SaveTheCrew,” Alex Fischer, CEO of Columbus Partnership told Columbus Business First. “It shows the passion of the fan base … the enthusiasm is infectious. Clearly things aren’t going well in Austin,” Fischer said. “I’ve tried to keep the emotion out of it … but we care about this team. We are constantly looking for any opportunity we’ve got to try to create the best possible situation” for the team.
MLS commissioner Don Garber spoke on the record earlier this week with Sports Illustrated, outlining how Austin came into the contract Precourt signed when he bought the Crew, and how much has changed in the years since.
Precourt announced last October, on the eve of the Crew’s playoff run, that he would look to move the club to Austin in 2019 if a new stadium wasn’t built for him – or a stadium site found for him – closer to the heart of downtown in Columbus. MAPFRE Stadium is located about five miles north of downtown Columbus.
Frank Lampard could be standing in the technical area one day, barking out instructions to his players. But that day isn’t today.
Lampard went on British radio station TalkSport and ruled out taking over the now-vacant League One Oxford United managerial position, which opened after Pep Clotet was sacked earlier this week. Lampard, who retired following the end of the 2017 MLS season, has been working on his coaching badges and is getting experience coaching in Chelsea’s academy.
But he’s not ready to get on the hot seat for the League One side.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
“I spoke to Dave Jones, who works at Sky and is on the board at Oxford, in the summer about the job and that is far as it went. There wasn’t much in it,” Lampard told TalkSPORT. “Certainly I’m working on my badges now and it’s my intention [to get into management] if the right thing comes along.
“I don’t know what the route will be – there are plenty of different routes to become a top manager and I am working there [at Chelsea with the U18s] now to get towards that. You can’t just step out of something and think you can become a manager, you have to practice a lot. Thankfully Chelsea and the academy are helping me get my hours in and I am watching training at certain Premier League clubs and studying as much as I can so down the line, I hope so [to become a manager one day].”
Perhaps the timing wasn’t right, but getting to learn the ropes at a smaller club in England could be just what Lampard needs to keep improving now as a manager. Ryan Giggs waited and now is the Wales boss but it’s unclear if Lampard could have done the same for the England job, even if he coached the youth levels in the national team setup as Gareth Southgate did.
Manchester City may finally be addressing their need for a new, quality centerback.
After reports emerged that Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte was on Manchester City’s radar, the transfer appears to be speeding up. Laporte was held out of Bilbao’s squad for its match against Eibar on Friday, with El Correo reporting that Manchester City will pay Laporte’s release clause of about $80.8 million on Monday.
[READ: The latest transfers as they happen]
The report says that while Laporte is expected to also complete his medical on Monday, it could be held up on contractual terms, which could bring the total amount of the transfer with agent feels to north of $186 million.
If Laporte does sign, it gives manager Pep Guardiola a top-notch La Liga trained centerback entering the prime of his career as a 23-year-old, with Vincent Kompany constantly sidelined and Eliaquim Mangala failing to break into the first team. What remains to be seen is how quickly Laporte can adjust to the rigors of the Premier League as Man City continues its charge through the Premier League season.
Here’s some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League and Europe:
(more…)