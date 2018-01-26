Transfer Rumor Roundup: Laporte, Seri, and a return to England for Cahill?

Manchester City may finally be addressing their need for a new, quality centerback.

After reports emerged that Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte was on Manchester City’s radar, the transfer appears to be speeding up. Laporte was held out of Bilbao’s squad for its match against Eibar on Friday, with El Correo reporting that Manchester City will pay Laporte’s release clause of about $80.8 million on Monday.

The report says that while Laporte is expected to also complete his medical on Monday, it could be held up on contractual terms, which could bring the total amount of the transfer with agent feels to north of $186 million.

If Laporte does sign, it gives manager Pep Guardiola a top-notch La Liga trained centerback entering the prime of his career as a 23-year-old, with Vincent Kompany constantly sidelined and Eliaquim Mangala failing to break into the first team. What remains to be seen is how quickly Laporte can adjust to the rigors of the Premier League as Man City continues its charge through the Premier League season.

Here’s some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League and Europe:

Man United to bid for Seri

One of the stars of Ligue 1 the last few seasons has been Nice midfielder Jean Seri. And now he’s getting attention on international radar.

Manchester United is reportedly set to approach Nice on what it would take to acquire Seri in the future. Man United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out other January signings but Seri could be a great summer signing to bolster Man United’s midfield following the World Cup.

Understand Manchester United are considering an approach for Jean Seri this month. Ivory Coast midfielder has 18 months of his contract with Nice remaining #mufc — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) January 24, 2018

Seri scored seven goals and had nine assists last season and so far has one goal and four assists through 16 Ligue 1 matches.

Cahill set for a return in England

Tim Cahill is pushing on 40-years old (he’s 38) but he’s not ready to hang up his boots.

After spells in Major League Soccer, the Chinese Super League and the A-League in Australia since leaving Everton, reports in England claim Cahill could finish the 2017-2018 season with Millwall, his former club where he became a professional in 1999.

BREAKING: Tim Cahill flying to London to discuss terms with Millwall over potential move – Sky sources #ssn pic.twitter.com/oVN2pbF8ai — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 26, 2018

Millwall currently sit in mid-table in the Championship, nine points clear of the relegation zone but also 12 points out of a playoff place.

If Cahill does return, it would be fascinating to see if he can still play in the physically-demanding league, and how many headers he’ll score by the end of the season.