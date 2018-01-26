Wenger: Not optimistic – or pessimistic – on Ozil’s future at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger appears to believe there’s a chance Mesut Ozil could sign a new contract Arsenal.

All season long, signs were pointing that Ozil, in the final six months of his contract, would follow Alexis Sanchez out the door. But Wenger believes Ozil’s recent performances show his commitment to the Gunners.

“The vibes I get from him commitment, his focus and his desire for achievement with the team is that he behaves like someone who is completely focused and committed and ready to commit but after that contract negotiations are what they are,” Wenger told reporters. “We are not close enough to tell you ‘Yes, he will do it.’ I don’t know.

“(We’re) not close enough to be optimistic and not far enough to be pessimistic.”

Obviously, if Arsenal were able to keep Ozil while adding Henrik Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, that would certainly be an improvement in overall squad depth, even with the loss of Sanchez to Manchester United.

Of course, Ozil will have offers around the world for his services this summer, especially from clubs more likely to win a league or UEFA Champions League title, which Arsenal has failed to truly compete for in years.