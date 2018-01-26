More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Wenger says Arsenal to blame for Sanchez missing doping test

By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2018, 9:24 PM EST
Arsene Wenger has said that his club, Arsenal — not Manchester United — is responsible for Alexis Sanchez failing to comply with protocols surrounding routine testing on Monday, the day he completed his transfer between the two clubs.

While Sanchez wasn’t schedule to give a sample for testing, according to the BBC, each club is responsible for supplying information regarding the whereabouts of each and every one of their players, particularly when one misses a training session.

With the 29-year-old Chilean’s move not yet completed when the sample collector requested information regarding Sanchez’s whereabouts, Wenger said, “On the administration side, it would still be our responsibility. On the day, he had not moved.”

“It’s a special event for him to miss a drugs test, because he was certainly busy somewhere else … it’s just a bad day for him to be tested. … I don’t know what really happened.

“I am quite relaxed because we always try our best to cooperate with doping control. The intention of Alexis was not to hide and we have nothing to hide.”

This week’s failure to comply will go down as Sanchez’s first strike. A player is permitted two strikes during a rolling 12-month period before they are deemed to have breached the English Football Association’s rules.

Mourinho ‘happy with everything’ Sanchez did in Man Utd debut

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
Unlike the majority of player signings arriving to the Premier League for the first time — especially those acquired midseason, during the January transfer window — Alexis Sanchez is set to meet every expectation that he hit the ground running at Manchester United, beginning with Friday’s debut against League Two side Yeovil Town.

Sanchez’s new boss, Man United manager Jose Mourinho, expects exactly the same and was highly complimentary of the Chilean superstar, whom he labeled “an amazing addition,” following his side’s FA Cup triumph. Unlike those players coming to the PL from a foreign league, Sanchez has the advantage of his three and a half years at Arsenal and should continue to contribute further goals and assists (as he did the latter on Friday) in immediate return — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’m very happy, but after over three years in the Premier League, playing every week, everyone knows what Alexis is about. You don’t think about adaptation or something like that in relation to English football, so it was no surprise for us. A fantastic player. He showed that and he is an amazing addition for us.”

As for the series of physical challenges which came flying in early and often, Mourinho praised Sanchez for his “tough guy” attitude and mindset. Again, though, going back to his familiarity with the English game, it was simply the minimum expectation:

“I was impressed with his attitude. I did my job well and told the players they should be ready for [physical challenges] and never to react because, sometimes, the top players lose their head and balance in these matches, and then they can be the ones who are punished by the referee.

“I understand the decision not to show the red card because this is a special day, and 10 against 11 in that moment of the game is game over. So I understand Paul Tierney’s decision. We love the FA Cup and to come to these stadiums but the players need protection. Alexis is a tough guy and he knew what to expect. I’m happy with everything he did”

Beckham’s Miami team to be announced Monday… finally

Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 26, 2018, 7:21 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) David Beckham can finally see the goal in Miami, and his Major League Soccer team is about to be born.

The soccer icon and his group of partners announced plans for a news conference Monday, saying they will make “an important announcement on the future of soccer in Miami.”

Beckham is ready to draw his first Miami crowd, too: The event at a downtown arts center will be open to fans. MLS, which will stream the event live on its website, said they were participating in what will be “a special announcement.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber is among those expected to attend, along with several Miami-Dade County political officials. Other members of Beckham’s group include Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, entertainment entrepreneur Simon Fuller and South Florida businessman Jorge Mas — who tried unsuccessfully to buy the Miami Marlins last year.

Beckham has spent the last four years trying to bring MLS back to South Florida. The Miami Fusion played from 1998-2001, folding because of poor attendance.

Beckham’s plans for Miami were delayed because of ongoing challenges regarding where he could build a stadium for his new team. His group originally wanted a waterfront site, then settled on a plot of land in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood — a deal that has faced legal challenges, even after he spent $9 million to purchase a needed piece of land from the county.

There will be 23 MLS clubs this season, and the league is in the midst of trying to grow to 28 teams. Miami has long been considered the provisional 24th franchise, not having official status because of the stadium questions.

Those questions are apparently answered now to MLS’s satisfaction.

Nashville was recently awarded an expansion franchise, and when that team and Miami commence play it give MLS four franchises in the Southeast portion of the U.S. – with those clubs joining Orlando and Atlanta.

MLS is planning to choose another expansion club in Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento.

Poch reiterates “massive commitment” to Spurs amid Madrid rumors

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2018, 6:35 PM EST
With Zinedine Zidane’s position as Real Madrid manager coming under additional scrutiny with each passing failure — Los Blancos currently sit 19 points(!!!) behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and were bounced from the Copa del Rey quarterfinals round by Leganes on Wednesday — Mauricio Pochettino‘s next contract gets richer and richer.

After all, it’s Pochettino who’s been frequently linked with a move to Madrid should Zidane be relieved of his duties between present day and August. It’s a win-win scenario for the Tottenham Hotspur boss, whose current contract runs until the summer of 2021, as he’ll either move to the Spanish capital for a massive raise or sign a new contract — for, you guessed it, a massive raise — to remain in north London.

Asked about the rumors this week, Pochettino was quick to reiterate his “massive commitment” to his current employers, while also stopping well short of ruling out a move to Madrid at a yet-to-be-determined point in his career — quotes from the BBC:

“My commitment is massive [to Tottenham]. I am working like I am going to be here forever. But in the end you never know what is going to happen in football.”

“Tomorrow, chairman Daniel Levy could have a bad night and say, ‘Oh, I am going to sack Mauricio,’ then I look stupid saying I am not going to work in one place or another or another.”

Pochettino did, however, take a much harder-line stance on three other clubs in particular. As a supporter of either Spurs, Espanyol or Newell’s Old Boys, it must be impossible to not love Pochettino for his passion, fierce loyalty and intensity:

“I am so clear: I am never going to be manager of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol. I grew up in Newell’s Old Boys and will never manage Rosario Central.

“That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places.”

Various reports from a handful of outlets across Europe have stated that Levy is willing to offer Pochettino a new contract in order to ensure he’s the club’s manager for the opening of the new stadium next fall. A couple hundred million dollars to reinforce and retain a solid, young squad over the course of the next four transfer windows probably wouldn’t hurt, either.

FA Cup: Sanchez debuts, helps Man Utd into 5th round

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
The first two (of 16) FA Cup fourth-round ties were contested on Friday, and with neither requiring a replay, two places in the fifth round have been spoken for…

Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United

The 4-0 final score is more than a little flattering on Man United, who struggled to find their footing for a period of Friday’s clash with League Two side Yeovil. For the fourth year in a row, the Red Devils are through to the fifth round — now just two more victories away from a semifinals appearance at Wembley Stadium.

For much of the game’s opening half-hour, Yeovil played well above their current league standing (21st, just a point and a place clear of relegation, in England’s fourth division) and caused more problems than they themselves faced. It was relatively short-lived, though, as United wrestled control back something between the 30th and 35th minutes, just in time to grab what turned out to be the winning goal a few minutes before halftime. Marcus Rashford pounced on a fatal lapse of concentration, and all of Yeovil’s hard work was undone, just like that.

The only storyline that truly mattered ahead of Friday’s game revolved around Alexis Sanchez and his potential debut after arriving from Arsenal earlier in the week. The 29-year-old Chilean did indeed make his debut at Huish Park, and tallied his first assist for the club in the process. Rather than firing from distance himself, Sanchez played Ander Herrera through in the 61st minute, and the Spaniard finished from a difficult angle to make it 2-0.

Jesse Lingard (89th minute) and Romelu Lukaku (92nd) made the final score more comfortable than it perhaps should have been after coming on as substitutes late in the second half.

Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Reading

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday are also through to the fifth round four the first time in four years after knocking off a fellow second-division foe, Reading, at Hillsborough.

Atdhe Nuhiu scored both the game’s opening and winning goal, making it 1-0 to the home side after a half-hour, and 2-0 after just eight second-half minutes. George Boyd added a third, his first goal of the season, in the 61st minute. Reading’s 87th-minute consolation goal came courtesy of a Cameron Dawson own goal.

