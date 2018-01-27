More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Claude Paris

Cavani becomes PSG’s leading scorer in rout of Montpellier

By Matt ReedJan 27, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
Move on over Zlatan, there’s a new sheriff in Paris.

Edinson Cavani became Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading goalscorer on Saturday as the Parisians topped Montpellier, 4-0, at the Parc des Princes.

The Uruguayan international scored inside the opening 11 minutes (below) to bring his goal total for the French giants up to 157 in his career, moving one clear of Ibrahimovic.

Meanwhile, a brace from Neymar and Angel di Maria’s finish brought the PSG lead up to 4-0 by the end of the match.

The win moves PSG 11 points clear of second-place side Lyon in Ligue 1.

La Liga & Serie A: Ronaldo’s brace paces Real, Juve goes top in Italy

David Ramos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 27, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace gave Los Blancos a 2-0 advantage heading into halftime, while two late goals for Zinedine Zidane’s group saw Real pull within two points of third place in La Liga. Zidane’s group rebounded well after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey midweek against Leganes. Meanwhile, in Madrid’s last two league matches, Ronaldo and Co. have managed to score 11 goals.

Villareal 4-2 Real Sociedad

A five-goal first half was more than enough excitement in this one, however, it was hosts Villareal that were having most of the fun at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The Yellow Submarine carried a 4-1 lead into the halftime break after Víctor Ruiz, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Bacca and Samu Castillejo each found the back of the net. Diego Llorente and Willian Jose both pulled goals back for Sociedad, however, the damage had already been done by Villareal — who moved five points clear of Sevilla for fifth place in Spain’s top flight.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Deportivo 2-2 Levante
Malaga 0-0 Girona

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Leganes vs. Espanyol (6 a.m. ET)
Atletico Madrid vs. Las Palmas (10:15 a.m. ET)
Sevilla vs. Getafe (12:30 p.m. ET)
Barcelona vs. Alaves (2:45 p.m. ET)

Chievo Verona 0-2 Juventus

Two red cards proved to be the extra boost that Juventus needed on Saturday to get past Chievo Verona. Samuel Bastien and Fabrizio Cacciatore were each sent off in the opening hour for the hosts, leaving Chievo tend fend for themselves with only nine men during the final 30 minutes. And that’s when Juve would take advantage. Goals from Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain brought Juve into first place, with the Turin club holding a two-point lead over second-place Napoli — who holds a match in hand.

Sassuolo 0-3 Atalanta

Andrea Masiello’s pinpoint header in the 30th minute kicked off the scoring for Atalanta — who moved into seventh place on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bryan Cristante and Remo Freuler each scored in the final 10 minutes to help cement all three points for the visitors. Sassuolo currently sits in 14th place through 22 matches, six points above the relegation zone.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

SPAL vs. Inter Milan (6:30 a.m. ET)
Crotone vs. Cagliari (9 a.m. ET)
Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Genoa vs. Udinese (9 a.m. ET)
Napoli vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Benevento (9 a.m. ET)
AC Milan vs. Lazio (12 p.m. ET)
Roma vs. Sampdoria (2:45 p.m. ET)

Plenty of new faces aim to impress for USMNT against Bosnia

Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 27, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
With disappointment from a missed World Cup opportunity still fresh on the minds of those involved with U.S. Soccer, the U.S. Men’s National Team will take another step towards 2022 on Sunday night.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan has put out a young squad heading into tomorrow’s international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the boss including several bright talents like Tyler Adams and Jordan Morris, as well as players aiming to impress for the very first time.

Sarachan has selected 15 first-time national teamers for the Americans, which includes a trio of Real Salt Lake products that will look to shine if they are given the opportunity.

Danilo Acosta, Justen Glad and Brooks Lennon have all earned call ups for the first time this January camp, while Minnesota United striker Christian Ramirez has received the same chance up front.

The Yanks will be searching for some new faces to bring in the goals against Bosnia, as Sarachan’s men have a combined 17 goals scored amongst their entire roster. Recently-acquired Columbus Crew winger Gyasi Zardes has the most of any player, having scored six times for the U.S.

Meanwhile, Bosnia features a few familiar faces as well, with Haris Medunjanin of the Philadelphia Union and University of Nebraska-Omaha product Elvir Ibisevic each called up.

The U.S. and Bosnia have only met once previously, a 4-3 American victory back in 2013, which saw Jozy Altidore‘s hat-trick turn out to be the difference on that day.

FA Cup: West Brom drops the hammer on Liverpool at Anfield

Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 27, 2018, 4:41 PM EST
A dream start from the home side was soon converted into a nightmare, and just like that, Liverpool has been shown the door in this season’s FA Cup.

West Bromwich Albion came back from an early deficit to top the Reds, 3-2, at Anfield in their fourth-round clash on Saturday.

The Reds have been eliminated in the FA Cup fourth round in each of their last three tries.

Roberto Firmino scored in the fifth minute to give Jurgen Klopp‘s men the lead, however, the Brazilian forward barely had enough time to celebrate before the Baggies were back on level terms.

The visitors leveled the match at 1-1 two minutes later through a brilliant run and finish by Jay Rodriguez.

Then, it was Rodriguez once again in the 11th minute who pulled West Brom in front after calmly slotting his effort past a diving Simon Mignolet.

VAR became a big topic of conversation in the first half though, as West Brom was denied a third goal after the referee overturned Craig Dawson‘s goal upon review.

That decision almost cost the road side in a massive way, when Liverpool was awarded a penalty in the 25th minute courtesy of a VAR decision. However, Firmino’s subsequent attempt was denied by the bar, leaving the Baggies in front.

The tension at Anfield was only multiplied on the stroke of halftime after Joel Matip’s own goal opened up a 3-1 advantage to West Brom.

Mohamed Salah managed to pull one back for the Reds with 12 minutes remaining in regular time, but his 25th goal of the season in all competitions wasn’t enough to save Klopp’s men from crashing out of the competition.

Spurs avoid embarrassment in 1-1 FA Cup draw with Newport County

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 2:32 PM EST
With a listless performance, Spurs found themselves down 1-0 to League Two side Newport County for much of the match, but Harry Kane was there to rescue them yet again to force a replay with an 82nd minute equalizer.

Newport County, sitting ninth in the League Two table, sit a full 71 places behind Tottenham on the English football tier. As such, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino rotated a few members of his squad, starting 20-year-old summer signing Juan Foyth as well as 20-year-old academy product Kyle Walker-Peters. Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli were both left off the starting lineup but came into the match as substitutes.

Spurs looked toothless in the first half despite dominating possession as expected, and in the 38th minute, the hosts took advantage with a set-piece. As a corner swung in, 30-year-old lower league journeyman Padraig Amond out-jumped 27-year-old Spurs veteran Kieran Trippier to head home the opening goal.

The visitors had no answers the rest of the first half, but slowly began to build in confidence as the second half ran through. Harry Kane nearly had the equalizer just before the hour mark as he headed just over the bar, but would eventually secure the goal Spurs needed to avoid serious embarrassment.

With just nine minutes to go, a corner swung in to the near edge of the penalty area where Son – Spurs best player to that point – flicked the ball expertly over the pack of players that had gathered at the near post and to a completely unmarked Kane standing all alone near the far post for a tap-in.

The draw means the two teams will now need a replay to be played at Wembley Stadium.