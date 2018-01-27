More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Conte shakes off reports of rift with the Chelsea board

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is keeping his head down amid reports that there is a break in relations with Blues leadership.

The Italian has highlighted his relationship with the Chelsea players as his solace when things get tough. “I would be very happy to continue to work with my players,” Conte said when asked about a potential issue with the higher-ups.

“I saw a bit the history of this club in the past and it was the same also for the other coaches, and I don’t see difference between me and other coaches that managed this situation. My task is to continue to work very hard for this club and have great respect first of all for my job and for my players, for our fans.”

Conte, who sees Chelsea sitting third in the Premier League table with a three-point gap in either direction, has seen its prospects for a trophy this season diminish after a loss to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinals. Conte is aware that owner Roman Abramovich can have an itchy trigger finger when silverware is not secured.

“My only worry is to work, only to work very hard,” Conte said. “For sure if you look at the stats you can see that in 14 years 10 managers were sacked in this club. The stats are this, but at the same time when you are sure about your work and that you are doing everything to improve this club and to work with the players, I am very relaxed, calm and I don’t have this type of worry.”

The Premier League title seems to be all wrapped up with Manchester City well on top, while the Blues remain in the Champions League and FA Cup. They have a knockout round matchup with Barcelona with the two legs scheduled for late February and early March. The Blues are also drawn against fellow Premier League side Newcastle in the 4th Round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

“I’m repeating always the same thing – I’m the coach,” Conte said ahead of the Newcastle match. “My task is to try to do the best for this club, to try to improve my players for this club.”

The Italian said that he hopes new players are brought in, but he has no control over that matter. “I’m happy to try every day to put all myself for this job. I would be very happy if there are some new players.”

West Ham, Barnsley red cards contest for stupider sending off

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 11:43 AM EST
There must be something in the air over England this Saturday morning, because a pair of players have put their teams in disadvantageous positions thanks to nothing other than sheer stupidity.

First, in FA Cup action, Premier League side West Ham was already trailing League One leaders Wigan 1-0 at DW Stadium when Arthur Masuaku lost his head. Nick Powell and Masuaku come together, but there was hardly anything in it until the 24-year-old left-back decided to spit on the Wigan midfielder.

It was a completely mindless act, and one well spotted by the officials, who immediately produced a red card, sending Masuaku off and leaving the Premier League side with an even bigger mountain to climb in order to avoid the upset.

Wigan would eventually go 2-0 up on a penalty given for a handball on Reece Burke, a poor call but also deserved by Wigan who bossed the match after going a man up.

Elsewhere, in Championship play, promotion hopefuls Fulham were down 1-0 on the road at struggling Barnsley after an incredibly poor first half. Just before the break, Barnsley right-back Dimitri Cavare was fouled by Stefan Johansen. The referee tried to play advantage, but with Cavare’s eventual pass dragging wayward, he blew his whistle and pulled back the foul. Johansen got up and had some words with another Barnsley player, and Cavare came up from behind him and shoved Johansen hard in the back, straight into the other player, and more importantly, directly in front of the referee.

Fulham had been awful the entire first half, and after going a man up, they came out of the intermission energized and grabbed the equalizer just four minutes after the break through young Ryan Sessegnon.

What’s gotten into these players? Nothing makes a manager seethe more than a player doing something needless to put the team at a serious disadvantage the rest of the match. Which act was dumber?

VIDEO: Incredible long-range chip gives Freiburg lead on Dortmund

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
If you’re going to fall a goal down to a bottom-half side, it might as well come on a Puskas Award contender.

Nils Petersen scored his second goal of the game in the 68th minute to put SC Freiburg 2-1 up on Borussia Dortmund, and he did so in stunning fashion, picking Nuri Sahin’s pocket on a back-pass and immediately turning to chip Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki from at least 45 yards out.

Burki was clearly put off by the goalpost as he tracked backwards, caught off guard by the sudden loss of possession and unable to reach the ball placed perfectly into the top corner from a stunning distance.

Absolutely stunning from the 29-year-old. The weight on the shot coupled with the split-second decision to shoot make this one for the highlight reel. The strike is Petersen’s second on the day and 10th on the league season, including his eighth in his last six matches.

Freiburg would go on to win, putting a damper on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to the Borussia Dortmund lineup after a pair of Bundesliga matches off amid rumors of his departure.

Dortmund issues Arsenal a warning as Aubameyang starts

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 10:45 AM EST
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has publicly called out Arsenal for low-balling them in attempts to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Prior to Dortmund’s Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg, in which Aubameyang was named in the starting lineup, Zorc spoke to Sky Sports Germany and had harsh words for the Gunners.

“We have a clear position,” Zorc said. “As in the case this summer with Barcelona [with the Ousmane Dembele deal], we are prepared to undergo a transfer – but only if certain parameters are met. Arsenal has made several attempts so far, and we have rejected them all.”

The club’s official Twitter account posted Zorc’s words in the appearance of an official statement.

“Either our demands are met and there will be a transfer,” Zorc continued, “or they aren’t met and Auba will play in Dortmund until summer.”

Aubameyang has asked to leave Dortmund amid reported interest not only from Arsenal but also from China, and Zorc’s words make it clear that even if he does not leave this winter, his time at Dortmund is limited.

However, he also made it clear that the club and player are now on the same page, with the two parties having come to an agreement on how to go about a potential transfer. “This is how we discussed it with his family and how it is agreed upon.” Aubameyang’s father also serves as his agent.

When asked about Aubameyang’s current availability for the club prior to today’s match, manager Peter Stoger said, “If someone’s fit, you will play him. The risk [of injury] in training is as high as in a match. You never have security. And if someone’s fit, you will play him.”

Teams recently have taken to benching players who are likely to move, as so not to risk a potentially large cash influx with injury. For example, Liverpool saw Philippe Coutinho shelved about a week before his eventual move to Barcelona.

Follow Live: Full day of FA Cup Saturday action

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 9:33 AM EST
With one game nearly complete, the rest of the FA Cup slate gets under way in earnest at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Leicester City has finished off a 5-1 win over League One side Peterborough after braces from Kelechi Iheanacho and debutant Fousseni Diabate. That marks the Foxes as the third side into the 5th Round after Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Nearly the entire rest of the 4th Round slate kicks off this morning, with a full nine Premier League clubs taking the field. A pair of Premier League matchups dot the Saturday landscape with Southampton hosting Watford in the morning. Later in the day, at 2:45 p.m. ET, Liverpool hosts West Bromwich Albion.

Southampton and Watford played to a 2-2 draw just 15 days ago in Premier League play, but both sides could use a win to boost their confidence. Southampton’s only win since November came in the previous FA Cup round against Fulham where it felt they were lucky to come out 2-1 on top. They have not won in Premier League play since topping Everton 4-1 on November 26th. Meanwhile, Watford has similarly fallen off the table, with the Hornets last winning in league play on Boxing Day. They topped Bristol City at home 3-0 in the previous FA Cup round.

Another Premier League side that could use a result is Brighton Hove & Albion, who has been outscored 6-0 in their last two league losses since beating Crystal Palace in the FA Cup 3rd round.

FULL FA CUP SCHEDULE

10 a.m. ET
Southampton vs. Watford
Wigan vs. West Ham
Huddersfield Town vs. Birmingham City
Notts County vs. Swansea City
Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest
Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Millwall vs. Rochdale
MK Dons vs. Coventry City

12:30 p.m. ET
Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion