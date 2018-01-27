Dortmund issues Arsenal a warning as Aubameyang starts

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has publicly called out Arsenal for low-balling them in attempts to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Prior to Dortmund’s Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg, in which Aubameyang was named in the starting lineup, Zorc spoke to Sky Sports Germany and had harsh words for the Gunners.

“We have a clear position,” Zorc said. “As in the case this summer with Barcelona [with the Ousmane Dembele deal], we are prepared to undergo a transfer – but only if certain parameters are met. Arsenal has made several attempts so far, and we have rejected them all.”

The club’s official Twitter account posted Zorc’s words in the appearance of an official statement.

“Either our demands are met and there will be a transfer,” Zorc continued, “or they aren’t met and Auba will play in Dortmund until summer.”

Aubameyang has asked to leave Dortmund amid reported interest not only from Arsenal but also from China, and Zorc’s words make it clear that even if he does not leave this winter, his time at Dortmund is limited.

However, he also made it clear that the club and player are now on the same page, with the two parties having come to an agreement on how to go about a potential transfer. “This is how we discussed it with his family and how it is agreed upon.” Aubameyang’s father also serves as his agent.

When asked about Aubameyang’s current availability for the club prior to today’s match, manager Peter Stoger said, “If someone’s fit, you will play him. The risk [of injury] in training is as high as in a match. You never have security. And if someone’s fit, you will play him.”

Teams recently have taken to benching players who are likely to move, as so not to risk a potentially large cash influx with injury. For example, Liverpool saw Philippe Coutinho shelved about a week before his eventual move to Barcelona.

