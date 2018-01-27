FA Cup Roundup: West Ham upset, Brighton wins late

The main slate of FA Cup action has come to a conclusion, and it has seen a pair of Premier League clubs eliminated from competition.

West Ham was upset by League One leaders Wigan 2-0, with Will Grigg scoring a pair to put the Hammers to bed. David Moyes will be livid, as his comeback bid was dealt a serious blow when a petulant act by left-back Arthur Masuaku saw the Hammers reduced to 10 men. The 25-year-old spit on Wigan’s Nick Powell, well spotted by the referee who was left with no choice but to send Masuaku off just four minutes into the second half. The second Wigan goal was dubious after a penalty was given for a poor handball call on Reese Burke, but it was deserved as the home side was well on top throughout the second half.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Brighton & Hove Albion moved on, but the Premier League side needed a late winner as Glenn Murray broke the scoreless deadlock with Middlesbrough in the 90th minute. Markus Suttner sent in a lofted cross from the left into the box, and Murray was there to strike it viciously with his right foot and bury it into the back of the net for the match-winner. Murray’s last three goals for Brighton have all given them a one-goal lead, and both his FA Cup goals are winners coming in the 87th and 90th minutes.

Southampton topped fellow Premier League adversaries Watford with a goal from Jack Stephens in the fourth minute. Shane Long‘s initial shot was saved by Oresis Karnestis, but the 24-year-old Stephens was there to bury the rebound on his birthday, marking his first goal for Southampton.

Swansea City, already bottom of the Premier League table, was held to a 1-1 draw by League Two side Notts County, pegged back as Jon Stead struck past the half-hour mark to cancel out Luciano Narsingh‘s opener. There was a hint of offside on the Notts goal, but too close to call as the goal stood. Swansea will come home for the replay against the side a full 50 places below them.

Huddersfield was also held at 1-1 by a lower league opponent after former Premier League striker Lukas Jutkiewicz scored for Birmingham City in the 64th minute, canceling out Steve Mounie‘s 21st minute score. Millwall forced a replay with Rochdale after a late equalizer by Ben Thompson in the 90th minute.

Earlier Saturday morning, Leicester City trounced League One club Peterborough 5-1, although that scoreline was maybe harsh on the underdogs who saw three goals smashed in through the first half hour before hanging on for much of the match, even cutting the deficit to two early in the second half.

Tottenham’s fate is still to be decided as they travel to League Two club Newport County, while Liverpool hosts fellow Premier League side West Brom at 2:45 p.m. ET.

RESULTS

Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City

Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Notts County 1-1 Swansea City

Southampton 1-0 Watford

Wigan Athletic 2-0 West Ham United

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City

Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Millwall 2-2 Rochdale

MK Dons 0-1 Coventry City

Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End

Newport County vs. Tottenham (12:30 p.m. ET)

Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion (2:45 p.m. ET)

Follow @the_bonnfire