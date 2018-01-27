FA Cup: West Brom drops the hammer on Liverpool at Anfield

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A dream start from the home side was soon converted into a nightmare, and just like that, Liverpool has been shown the door in this season’s FA Cup.

West Bromwich Albion came back from an early deficit to top the Reds, 3-2, at Anfield in their fourth-round clash on Saturday.

The Reds have been eliminated in the FA Cup fourth round in each of their last three tries.

Roberto Firmino scored in the fifth minute to give Jurgen Klopp‘s men the lead, however, the Brazilian forward barely had enough time to celebrate before the Baggies were back on level terms.

The visitors leveled the match at 1-1 two minutes later through a brilliant run and finish by Jay Rodriguez.

Then, it was Rodriguez once again in the 11th minute who pulled West Brom in front after calmly slotting his effort past a diving Simon Mignolet.

VAR became a big topic of conversation in the first half though, as West Brom was denied a third goal after the referee overturned Craig Dawson‘s goal upon review.

That decision almost cost the road side in a massive way, when Liverpool was awarded a penalty in the 25th minute courtesy of a VAR decision. However, Firmino’s subsequent attempt was denied by the bar, leaving the Baggies in front.

The tension at Anfield was only multiplied on the stroke of halftime after Joel Matip’s own goal opened up a 3-1 advantage to West Brom.

Mohamed Salah managed to pull one back for the Reds with 12 minutes remaining in regular time, but his 25th goal of the season in all competitions wasn’t enough to save Klopp’s men from crashing out of the competition.