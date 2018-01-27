Follow Live: Full day of FA Cup Saturday action

With one game nearly complete, the rest of the FA Cup slate gets under way in earnest at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Leicester City has finished off a 5-1 win over League One side Peterborough after braces from Kelechi Iheanacho and debutant Fousseni Diabate. That marks the Foxes as the third side into the 5th Round after Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Nearly the entire rest of the 4th Round slate kicks off this morning, with a full nine Premier League clubs taking the field. A pair of Premier League matchups dot the Saturday landscape with Southampton hosting Watford in the morning. Later in the day, at 2:45 p.m. ET, Liverpool hosts West Bromwich Albion.

Southampton and Watford played to a 2-2 draw just 15 days ago in Premier League play, but both sides could use a win to boost their confidence. Southampton’s only win since November came in the previous FA Cup round against Fulham where it felt they were lucky to come out 2-1 on top. They have not won in Premier League play since topping Everton 4-1 on November 26th. Meanwhile, Watford has similarly fallen off the table, with the Hornets last winning in league play on Boxing Day. They topped Bristol City at home 3-0 in the previous FA Cup round.

Another Premier League side that could use a result is Brighton Hove & Albion, who has been outscored 6-0 in their last two league losses since beating Crystal Palace in the FA Cup 3rd round.

FULL FA CUP SCHEDULE

10 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Watford

Wigan vs. West Ham

Huddersfield Town vs. Birmingham City

Notts County vs. Swansea City

Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Millwall vs. Rochdale

MK Dons vs. Coventry City

12:30 p.m. ET

Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion

