Plenty of new faces aim to impress for USMNT against Bosnia

With disappointment from a missed World Cup opportunity still fresh on the minds of those involved with U.S. Soccer, the U.S. Men’s National Team will take another step towards 2022 on Sunday night.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan has put out a young squad heading into tomorrow’s international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the boss including several bright talents like Tyler Adams and Jordan Morris, as well as players aiming to impress for the very first time.

Sarachan has selected 15 first-time national teamers for the Americans, which includes a trio of Real Salt Lake products that will look to shine if they are given the opportunity.

Danilo Acosta, Justen Glad and Brooks Lennon have all earned call ups for the first time this January camp, while Minnesota United striker Christian Ramirez has received the same chance up front.

The Yanks will be searching for some new faces to bring in the goals against Bosnia, as Sarachan’s men have a combined 17 goals scored amongst their entire roster. Recently-acquired Columbus Crew winger Gyasi Zardes has the most of any player, having scored six times for the U.S.

Meanwhile, Bosnia features a few familiar faces as well, with Haris Medunjanin of the Philadelphia Union and University of Nebraska-Omaha product Elvir Ibisevic each called up.

The U.S. and Bosnia have only met once previously, a 4-3 American victory back in 2013, which saw Jozy Altidore‘s hat-trick turn out to be the difference on that day.