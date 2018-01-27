Reports: Spurs closing in on PSG’s Lucas Moura

According to reports in both Brazil and France, Tottenham is close to agreeing with Paris Saint-Germain for winger Lucas Moura.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been surplus to requirements all season long, making just five Ligue 1 appearances and no starts. He has not appeared in a league match since early November when he came off the bench in a 5-0 win over Angers.

PSG is motivated to sell for Financial Fair Play reasons, and in this position of weakness, Spurs has secured a relatively cheap $31 million deal, according to both Le Parisien in France and UOL in Brazil. PSG reportedly wanted as much as $50 million, but may be forced to take the cut-rate deal. The Brazilian report seems more confident that the two clubs are close to concluding the deal, while Le Parisien claims “Friday night, the two clubs had not yet found common ground.”

Le Parisien also reports that Lucas has already agreed to terms with Spurs on a three-and-a-half year deal that would carry him through the summer of 2021.

Lucas’s best season with PSG came last year, when he scored 12 goals across 37 Ligue 1 appearances, becoming a regular in the side under Unai Emery. However, with the massive additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the offseason, Lucas was the odd man out.

Lucas came to PSG in January of 2013 from his boyhood Brazilian club Sao Paulo, costing PSG the same $50 million they wish to receive for him now.

Spurs, meanwhile, are in need of a wide player, with a host of attacking players on the squad who are more comfortable in the center of the pitch. Heung-Son Min has made his mark this season cutting into the box from the left-hand side, but Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli are both more central midfielders, while Erik Lamela has been unable to make a consistent mark on the teamsheet.

