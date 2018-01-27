More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Siderov scores in the snow as Uzbekistan wins Asia U23 title

Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
CHANGZHOU, China (AP) Andrey Sidorov scored in the last minute of extra time as Uzbekistan beat Vietnam 2-1 to win the final of the AFC U23 Championship on Saturday.

In snowy conditions in Changzhou that made the game almost unplayable, Sidorov came off the bench after 118 minutes to volley in the winner two minutes later after a corner.

Rustamjon Ashurmatov opened the scoring after eight minutes for Uzbekistan but Nguyen Quang Hai curled home a free kick just before the break to keep Vietnam in contention.

After a halftime interval that lasted 50 minutes as the pitch was cleared of snow, the game looked to be heading toward penalties before Sidorov’s introduction.

Miami FC, Jax Armada set to join NPSL

By Matt ReedJan 27, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
NASL’s future remains heavily in doubt, and two more clubs are seeking temporary shelter in the meantime.

On Saturday, reports began to surface stating that both Miami FC and Jacksonville Armada will be moving to the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) ahead of the 2018 season.

The NPSL is currently considered a fourth-tier division in the U.S. soccer pyramid.

Pro Soccer Talk has since been able to the confirm these developments.

Soc Takes has also reported that Miami is likely to use a “variant of their name” so that the club will still be eligible to play in NASL when/if the league resumes play.

At the moment, NASL has four teams ahead of any potential 2018 season, with California United FC, 1904 FC, the New York Cosmos and Puerto Rico FC involved. Cal United and 1904 FC — both expansion sides — have never played a match before.

La Liga & Serie A: Ronaldo’s brace paces Real, Juve goes top in Italy

By Matt ReedJan 27, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace gave Los Blancos a 2-0 advantage heading into halftime, while two late goals for Zinedine Zidane’s group saw Real pull within two points of third place in La Liga. Zidane’s group rebounded well after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey midweek against Leganes. Meanwhile, in Madrid’s last two league matches, Ronaldo and Co. have managed to score 11 goals.

Villareal 4-2 Real Sociedad

A five-goal first half was more than enough excitement in this one, however, it was hosts Villareal that were having most of the fun at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The Yellow Submarine carried a 4-1 lead into the halftime break after Víctor Ruiz, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Bacca and Samu Castillejo each found the back of the net. Diego Llorente and Willian Jose both pulled goals back for Sociedad, however, the damage had already been done by Villareal — who moved five points clear of Sevilla for fifth place in Spain’s top flight.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Deportivo 2-2 Levante
Malaga 0-0 Girona

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Leganes vs. Espanyol (6 a.m. ET)
Atletico Madrid vs. Las Palmas (10:15 a.m. ET)
Sevilla vs. Getafe (12:30 p.m. ET)
Barcelona vs. Alaves (2:45 p.m. ET)

Chievo Verona 0-2 Juventus

Two red cards proved to be the extra boost that Juventus needed on Saturday to get past Chievo Verona. Samuel Bastien and Fabrizio Cacciatore were each sent off in the opening hour for the hosts, leaving Chievo tend fend for themselves with only nine men during the final 30 minutes. And that’s when Juve would take advantage. Goals from Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain brought Juve into first place, with the Turin club holding a two-point lead over second-place Napoli — who holds a match in hand.

Sassuolo 0-3 Atalanta

Andrea Masiello’s pinpoint header in the 30th minute kicked off the scoring for Atalanta — who moved into seventh place on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bryan Cristante and Remo Freuler each scored in the final 10 minutes to help cement all three points for the visitors. Sassuolo currently sits in 14th place through 22 matches, six points above the relegation zone.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

SPAL vs. Inter Milan (6:30 a.m. ET)
Crotone vs. Cagliari (9 a.m. ET)
Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Genoa vs. Udinese (9 a.m. ET)
Napoli vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Benevento (9 a.m. ET)
AC Milan vs. Lazio (12 p.m. ET)
Roma vs. Sampdoria (2:45 p.m. ET)

Plenty of new faces aim to impress for USMNT against Bosnia

By Matt ReedJan 27, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
With disappointment from a missed World Cup opportunity still fresh on the minds of those involved with U.S. Soccer, the U.S. Men’s National Team will take another step towards 2022 on Sunday night.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan has put out a young squad heading into tomorrow’s international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the boss including several bright talents like Tyler Adams and Jordan Morris, as well as players aiming to impress for the very first time.

Sarachan has selected 15 first-time national teamers for the Americans, which includes a trio of Real Salt Lake products that will look to shine if they are given the opportunity.

Danilo Acosta, Justen Glad and Brooks Lennon have all earned call ups for the first time this January camp, while Minnesota United striker Christian Ramirez has received the same chance up front.

The Yanks will be searching for some new faces to bring in the goals against Bosnia, as Sarachan’s men have a combined 17 goals scored amongst their entire roster. Recently-acquired Columbus Crew winger Gyasi Zardes has the most of any player, having scored six times for the U.S.

Meanwhile, Bosnia features a few familiar faces as well, with Haris Medunjanin of the Philadelphia Union and University of Nebraska-Omaha product Elvir Ibisevic each called up.

The U.S. and Bosnia have only met once previously, a 4-3 American victory back in 2013, which saw Jozy Altidore‘s hat-trick turn out to be the difference on that day.

FA Cup: West Brom drops the hammer on Liverpool at Anfield

By Matt ReedJan 27, 2018, 4:41 PM EST
A dream start from the home side was soon converted into a nightmare, and just like that, Liverpool has been shown the door in this season’s FA Cup.

West Bromwich Albion came back from an early deficit to top the Reds, 3-2, at Anfield in their fourth-round clash on Saturday.

The Reds have been eliminated in the FA Cup fourth round in each of their last three tries.

Roberto Firmino scored in the fifth minute to give Jurgen Klopp‘s men the lead, however, the Brazilian forward barely had enough time to celebrate before the Baggies were back on level terms.

The visitors leveled the match at 1-1 two minutes later through a brilliant run and finish by Jay Rodriguez.

Then, it was Rodriguez once again in the 11th minute who pulled West Brom in front after calmly slotting his effort past a diving Simon Mignolet.

VAR became a big topic of conversation in the first half though, as West Brom was denied a third goal after the referee overturned Craig Dawson‘s goal upon review.

That decision almost cost the road side in a massive way, when Liverpool was awarded a penalty in the 25th minute courtesy of a VAR decision. However, Firmino’s subsequent attempt was denied by the bar, leaving the Baggies in front.

The tension at Anfield was only multiplied on the stroke of halftime after Joel Matip’s own goal opened up a 3-1 advantage to West Brom.

Mohamed Salah managed to pull one back for the Reds with 12 minutes remaining in regular time, but his 25th goal of the season in all competitions wasn’t enough to save Klopp’s men from crashing out of the competition.