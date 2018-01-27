More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Spurs avoid embarrassment in 1-1 FA Cup draw with Newport County

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 2:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

With a listless performance, Spurs found themselves down 1-0 to League Two side Newport County for much of the match, but Harry Kane was there to rescue them yet again to force a replay with an 82nd minute equalizer.

Newport County, sitting ninth in the League Two table, sit a full 71 places behind Tottenham on the English football tier. As such, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino rotated a few members of his squad, starting 20-year-old summer signing Juan Foyth as well as 20-year-old academy product Kyle Walker-Peters. Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli were both left off the starting lineup but came into the match as substitutes.

Spurs looked toothless in the first half despite dominating possession as expected, and in the 38th minute, the hosts took advantage with a set-piece. As a corner swung in, 30-year-old lower league journeyman Padraig Amond out-jumped 27-year-old Spurs veteran Kieran Trippier to head home the opening goal.

The visitors had no answers the rest of the first half, but slowly began to build in confidence as the second half ran through. Harry Kane nearly had the equalizer just before the hour mark as he headed just over the bar, but would eventually secure the goal Spurs needed to avoid serious embarrassment.

With just nine minutes to go, a corner swung in to the near edge of the penalty area where Son – Spurs best player to that point – flicked the ball expertly over the pack of players that had gathered at the near post and to a completely unmarked Kane standing all alone near the far post for a tap-in.

The draw means the two teams will now need a replay to be played at Wembley Stadium.

Mix Diskerud joins Manchester City on a free

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 1:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sportswear giant Umbro was first to the draw, announcing that Mix Diskerud was joining Premier League leaders Manchester City on a 4-1/2 year deal.

There was some initial confusion, but more legitimate reports – including ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle – are confirming that the former NYCFC midfielder will indeed join Man City, but is not likely to remain there for long. NBC Sports can confirm this report.

Diskerud has indeed signed on with Pep Guardiola‘s side, but he will not train with the first team, and City will be looking to loan him out or sell him outright. The signing is savvy business by City, as he joins on a free transfer with his NYCFC contract terminated.

The signing seems to signal a clear strategy by Manchester City, given the similarities to the Aaron Mooy signing and subsequent sale last season. The Australian midfielder played for Manchester City affiliate Melbourne City, and signed for the Premier League side for free before being immediately loaned to then-Championship club Huddersfield Town. Mooy played well to help the Terriers earn promotion, and eventually netted Man City $10 million on a permanent transfer.

The 27-year-old lost his starting place in the NYCFC midfield last season under Patrick Viera, making just 16 MLS appearances, 9 of those starts, and all coming before June 4th. He then went on loan to Swedish side IFK Goteborg, where he has been since December.

Diskerud will likely now use Manchester City to return to full match fitness and find another club. The move signals an appreciation by City Football Group for what Diskerud gave to NYCFC on and off the pitch, and his positive personality despite losing his place in the team. The signing is likely nothing more than a goodwill gesture to help him earn a new club, but never say never!

Diskerud was voted the most overrated player in Major League Soccer in an anonymous player poll conducted by ESPN before the 2016 season. He has made 38 appearances for the US National Team, making his debut under Bob Bradley but given a regular spot by Jurgen Klinsmann. He has not appeared for the USMNT since March of 2016, not even called in since Klinsmann was fired.

FA Cup Roundup: West Ham upset, Brighton wins late

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

The main slate of FA Cup action has come to a conclusion, and it has seen a pair of Premier League clubs eliminated from competition.

West Ham was upset by League One leaders Wigan 2-0, with Will Grigg scoring a pair to put the Hammers to bed. David Moyes will be livid, as his comeback bid was dealt a serious blow when a petulant act by left-back Arthur Masuaku saw the Hammers reduced to 10 men. The 25-year-old spit on Wigan’s Nick Powell, well spotted by the referee who was left with no choice but to send Masuaku off just four minutes into the second half. The second Wigan goal was dubious after a penalty was given for a poor handball call on Reese Burke, but it was deserved as the home side was well on top throughout the second half.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Brighton & Hove Albion moved on, but the Premier League side needed a late winner as Glenn Murray broke the scoreless deadlock with Middlesbrough in the 90th minute. Markus Suttner sent in a lofted cross from the left into the box, and Murray was there to strike it viciously with his right foot and bury it into the back of the net for the match-winner. Murray’s last three goals for Brighton have all given them a one-goal lead, and both his FA Cup goals are winners coming in the 87th and 90th minutes.

Southampton topped fellow Premier League adversaries Watford with a goal from Jack Stephens in the fourth minute. Shane Long‘s initial shot was saved by Oresis Karnestis, but the 24-year-old Stephens was there to bury the rebound on his birthday, marking his first goal for Southampton.

Swansea City, already bottom of the Premier League table, was held to a 1-1 draw by League Two side Notts County, pegged back as Jon Stead struck past the half-hour mark to cancel out Luciano Narsingh‘s opener. There was a hint of offside on the Notts goal, but too close to call as the goal stood. Swansea will come home for the replay against the side a full 50 places below them.

Huddersfield was also held at 1-1 by a lower league opponent after former Premier League striker Lukas Jutkiewicz scored for Birmingham City in the 64th minute, canceling out Steve Mounie‘s 21st minute score. Millwall forced a replay with Rochdale after a late equalizer by Ben Thompson in the 90th minute.

Earlier Saturday morning, Leicester City trounced League One club Peterborough 5-1, although that scoreline was maybe harsh on the underdogs who saw three goals smashed in through the first half hour before hanging on for much of the match, even cutting the deficit to two early in the second half.

Tottenham’s fate is still to be decided as they travel to League Two club Newport County, while Liverpool hosts fellow Premier League side West Brom at 2:45 p.m. ET.

RESULTS

Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City
Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Notts County 1-1 Swansea City
Southampton 1-0 Watford
Wigan Athletic 2-0 West Ham United
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City
Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Millwall 2-2 Rochdale
MK Dons 0-1 Coventry City
Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End
Newport County vs. Tottenham (12:30 p.m. ET)
Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion (2:45 p.m. ET)

West Ham, Barnsley red cards contest for stupider sending off

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 11:43 AM EST
Leave a comment

There must be something in the air over England this Saturday morning, because a pair of players have put their teams in disadvantageous positions thanks to nothing other than sheer stupidity.

First, in FA Cup action, Premier League side West Ham was already trailing League One leaders Wigan 1-0 at DW Stadium when Arthur Masuaku lost his head. Nick Powell and Masuaku come together, but there was hardly anything in it until the 24-year-old left-back decided to spit on the Wigan midfielder.

It was a completely mindless act, and one well spotted by the officials, who immediately produced a red card, sending Masuaku off and leaving the Premier League side with an even bigger mountain to climb in order to avoid the upset.

Wigan would eventually go 2-0 up on a penalty given for a handball on Reece Burke, a poor call but also deserved by Wigan who bossed the match after going a man up.

Elsewhere, in Championship play, promotion hopefuls Fulham were down 1-0 on the road at struggling Barnsley after an incredibly poor first half. Just before the break, Barnsley right-back Dimitri Cavare was fouled by Stefan Johansen. The referee tried to play advantage, but with Cavare’s eventual pass dragging wayward, he blew his whistle and pulled back the foul. Johansen got up and had some words with another Barnsley player, and Cavare came up from behind him and shoved Johansen hard in the back, straight into the other player, and more importantly, directly in front of the referee.

Fulham had been awful the entire first half, and after going a man up, they came out of the intermission energized and grabbed the equalizer just four minutes after the break through young Ryan Sessegnon.

What’s gotten into these players? Nothing makes a manager seethe more than a player doing something needless to put the team at a serious disadvantage the rest of the match. Which act was dumber?

VIDEO: Incredible long-range chip gives Freiburg lead on Dortmund

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

If you’re going to fall a goal down to a bottom-half side, it might as well come on a Puskas Award contender.

Nils Petersen scored his second goal of the game in the 68th minute to put SC Freiburg 2-1 up on Borussia Dortmund, and he did so in stunning fashion, picking Nuri Sahin’s pocket on a back-pass and immediately turning to chip Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki from at least 45 yards out.

Burki was clearly put off by the goalpost as he tracked backwards, caught off guard by the sudden loss of possession and unable to reach the ball placed perfectly into the top corner from a stunning distance.

Absolutely stunning from the 29-year-old. The weight on the shot coupled with the split-second decision to shoot make this one for the highlight reel. The strike is Petersen’s second on the day and 10th on the league season, including his eighth in his last six matches.

Freiburg would go on to win, putting a damper on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to the Borussia Dortmund lineup after a pair of Bundesliga matches off amid rumors of his departure.