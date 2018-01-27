Spurs avoid embarrassment in 1-1 FA Cup draw with Newport County

With a listless performance, Spurs found themselves down 1-0 to League Two side Newport County for much of the match, but Harry Kane was there to rescue them yet again to force a replay with an 82nd minute equalizer.

Newport County, sitting ninth in the League Two table, sit a full 71 places behind Tottenham on the English football tier. As such, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino rotated a few members of his squad, starting 20-year-old summer signing Juan Foyth as well as 20-year-old academy product Kyle Walker-Peters. Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli were both left off the starting lineup but came into the match as substitutes.

Spurs looked toothless in the first half despite dominating possession as expected, and in the 38th minute, the hosts took advantage with a set-piece. As a corner swung in, 30-year-old lower league journeyman Padraig Amond out-jumped 27-year-old Spurs veteran Kieran Trippier to head home the opening goal.

The visitors had no answers the rest of the first half, but slowly began to build in confidence as the second half ran through. Harry Kane nearly had the equalizer just before the hour mark as he headed just over the bar, but would eventually secure the goal Spurs needed to avoid serious embarrassment.

With just nine minutes to go, a corner swung in to the near edge of the penalty area where Son – Spurs best player to that point – flicked the ball expertly over the pack of players that had gathered at the near post and to a completely unmarked Kane standing all alone near the far post for a tap-in.

The draw means the two teams will now need a replay to be played at Wembley Stadium.

