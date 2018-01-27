VIDEO: Incredible long-range chip gives Freiburg lead on Dortmund

If you’re going to fall a goal down to a bottom-half side, it might as well come on a Puskas Award contender.
Nils Petersen scored his second goal of the game in the 68th minute to put SC Freiburg 2-1 up on Borussia Dortmund, and he did so in stunning fashion, picking Nuri Sahin’s pocket on a back-pass and immediately turning to chip Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki from at least 45 yards out.
Burki was clearly put off by the goalpost as he tracked backwards, caught off guard by the sudden loss of possession and unable to reach the ball placed perfectly into the top corner from a stunning distance.
Absolutely stunning from the 29-year-old. The weight on the shot coupled with the split-second decision to shoot make this one for the highlight reel. The strike is Petersen’s second on the day and 10th on the league season, including his eighth in his last six matches.
Freiburg would go on to win, putting a damper on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to the Borussia Dortmund lineup after a pair of Bundesliga matches off amid rumors of his departure.