VIDEO: Incredible long-range chip gives Freiburg lead on Dortmund

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
If you’re going to fall a goal down to a bottom-half side, it might as well come on a Puskas Award contender.

Nils Petersen scored his second goal of the game in the 68th minute to put SC Freiburg 2-1 up on Borussia Dortmund, and he did so in stunning fashion, picking Nuri Sahin’s pocket on a back-pass and immediately turning to chip Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki from at least 45 yards out.

Burki was clearly put off by the goalpost as he tracked backwards, caught off guard by the sudden loss of possession and unable to reach the ball placed perfectly into the top corner from a stunning distance.

Absolutely stunning from the 29-year-old. The weight on the shot coupled with the split-second decision to shoot make this one for the highlight reel. The strike is Petersen’s second on the day and 10th on the league season, including his eighth in his last six matches.

Freiburg would go on to win, putting a damper on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to the Borussia Dortmund lineup after a pair of Bundesliga matches off amid rumors of his departure.

West Ham, Barnsley red cards contest for stupider sending off

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 11:43 AM EST
There must be something in the air over England this Saturday morning, because a pair of players have put their teams in disadvantageous positions thanks to nothing other than sheer stupidity.

First, in FA Cup action, Premier League side West Ham was already trailing League One leaders Wigan 1-0 at DW Stadium when Arthur Masuaku lost his head. Nick Powell and Masuaku come together, but there was hardly anything in it until the 24-year-old left-back decided to spit on the Wigan midfielder.

It was a completely mindless act, and one well spotted by the officials, who immediately produced a red card, sending Masuaku off and leaving the Premier League side with an even bigger mountain to climb in order to avoid the upset.

Wigan would eventually go 2-0 up on a penalty given for a handball on Reece Burke, a poor call but also deserved by Wigan who bossed the match after going a man up.

Elsewhere, in Championship play, promotion hopefuls Fulham were down 1-0 on the road at struggling Barnsley after an incredibly poor first half. Just before the break, Barnsley right-back Dimitri Cavare was fouled by Stefan Johansen. The referee tried to play advantage, but with Cavare’s eventual pass dragging wayward, he blew his whistle and pulled back the foul. Johansen got up and had some words with another Barnsley player, and Cavare came up from behind him and shoved Johansen hard in the back, straight into the other player, and more importantly, directly in front of the referee.

Fulham had been awful the entire first half, and after going a man up, they came out of the intermission energized and grabbed the equalizer just four minutes after the break through young Ryan Sessegnon.

What’s gotten into these players? Nothing makes a manager seethe more than a player doing something needless to put the team at a serious disadvantage the rest of the match. Which act was dumber?

Dortmund issues Arsenal a warning as Aubameyang starts

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 10:45 AM EST
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has publicly called out Arsenal for low-balling them in attempts to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Prior to Dortmund’s Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg, in which Aubameyang was named in the starting lineup, Zorc spoke to Sky Sports Germany and had harsh words for the Gunners.

“We have a clear position,” Zorc said. “As in the case this summer with Barcelona [with the Ousmane Dembele deal], we are prepared to undergo a transfer – but only if certain parameters are met. Arsenal has made several attempts so far, and we have rejected them all.”

The club’s official Twitter account posted Zorc’s words in the appearance of an official statement.

“Either our demands are met and there will be a transfer,” Zorc continued, “or they aren’t met and Auba will play in Dortmund until summer.”

Aubameyang has asked to leave Dortmund amid reported interest not only from Arsenal but also from China, and Zorc’s words make it clear that even if he does not leave this winter, his time at Dortmund is limited.

However, he also made it clear that the club and player are now on the same page, with the two parties having come to an agreement on how to go about a potential transfer. “This is how we discussed it with his family and how it is agreed upon.” Aubameyang’s father also serves as his agent.

When asked about Aubameyang’s current availability for the club prior to today’s match, manager Peter Stoger said, “If someone’s fit, you will play him. The risk [of injury] in training is as high as in a match. You never have security. And if someone’s fit, you will play him.”

Teams recently have taken to benching players who are likely to move, as so not to risk a potentially large cash influx with injury. For example, Liverpool saw Philippe Coutinho shelved about a week before his eventual move to Barcelona.

Follow Live: Full day of FA Cup Saturday action

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 9:33 AM EST
With one game nearly complete, the rest of the FA Cup slate gets under way in earnest at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Leicester City has finished off a 5-1 win over League One side Peterborough after braces from Kelechi Iheanacho and debutant Fousseni Diabate. That marks the Foxes as the third side into the 5th Round after Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Nearly the entire rest of the 4th Round slate kicks off this morning, with a full nine Premier League clubs taking the field. A pair of Premier League matchups dot the Saturday landscape with Southampton hosting Watford in the morning. Later in the day, at 2:45 p.m. ET, Liverpool hosts West Bromwich Albion.

Southampton and Watford played to a 2-2 draw just 15 days ago in Premier League play, but both sides could use a win to boost their confidence. Southampton’s only win since November came in the previous FA Cup round against Fulham where it felt they were lucky to come out 2-1 on top. They have not won in Premier League play since topping Everton 4-1 on November 26th. Meanwhile, Watford has similarly fallen off the table, with the Hornets last winning in league play on Boxing Day. They topped Bristol City at home 3-0 in the previous FA Cup round.

Another Premier League side that could use a result is Brighton Hove & Albion, who has been outscored 6-0 in their last two league losses since beating Crystal Palace in the FA Cup 3rd round.

FULL FA CUP SCHEDULE

10 a.m. ET
Southampton vs. Watford
Wigan vs. West Ham
Huddersfield Town vs. Birmingham City
Notts County vs. Swansea City
Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest
Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Millwall vs. Rochdale
MK Dons vs. Coventry City

12:30 p.m. ET
Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion

Reports: Spurs closing in on PSG’s Lucas Moura

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
According to reports in both Brazil and France, Tottenham is close to agreeing with Paris Saint-Germain for winger Lucas Moura.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been surplus to requirements all season long, making just five Ligue 1 appearances and no starts. He has not appeared in a league match since early November when he came off the bench in a 5-0 win over Angers.

PSG is motivated to sell for Financial Fair Play reasons, and in this position of weakness, Spurs has secured a relatively cheap $31 million deal, according to both Le Parisien in France and UOL in Brazil. PSG reportedly wanted as much as $50 million, but may be forced to take the cut-rate deal. The Brazilian report seems more confident that the two clubs are close to concluding the deal, while Le Parisien claims “Friday night, the two clubs had not yet found common ground.”

Le Parisien also reports that Lucas has already agreed to terms with Spurs on a three-and-a-half year deal that would carry him through the summer of 2021.

Lucas’s best season with PSG came last year, when he scored 12 goals across 37 Ligue 1 appearances, becoming a regular in the side under Unai Emery. However, with the massive additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the offseason, Lucas was the odd man out.

Lucas came to PSG in January of 2013 from his boyhood Brazilian club Sao Paulo, costing PSG the same $50 million they wish to receive for him now.

Spurs, meanwhile, are in need of a wide player, with a host of attacking players on the squad who are more comfortable in the center of the pitch. Heung-Son Min has made his mark this season cutting into the box from the left-hand side, but Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli are both more central midfielders, while Erik Lamela has been unable to make a consistent mark on the teamsheet.