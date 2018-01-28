Cardiff 0-2 Man City: De Bruyne, Sterling guide Citizens into Round of 16

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin De Bruyne‘s clever set piece in the first half helped open the floodgates for Pep Guardiola‘s side on Sunday, as the Citizens continued their tremendous run of form.

[ MORE: Chelsea books place in fifth round behind Batshuayi, Alonso finishes ]

Manchester City reached the FA Cup fifth round after earning a 2-0 win over Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Belgian international kick-started things for the visitors in the eighth minute, after De Bruyne brilliantly slotted his free kick under the Cardiff wall.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was left without a prayer, and the Citizens were ahead 1-0 inside the opening 10 minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne is an international treasure. https://t.co/MFuhgM853U — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 28, 2018

Leroy Sane appeared to doubled the lead for Guardiola’s group in the 25th minute, however, the young attacker was judged to be offside from Bernardo Silva‘s through ball.

It wasn’t long though before City found a second. Raheem Sterling scored his 19th goal of the season in the 37th minute, after heading the ball past Etheridge from Silva’s cross.