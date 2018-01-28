Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle: Fifth round beckons for Conte’s boys

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Antonio Conte and Co. shook off their disappointing midweek effort against Arsenal with a convincing outing at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea picked up a 3-0 victory against Newcastle on Sunday, behind a pair of Michy Batshayi goals and Marcos Alonso‘s second-half free kick.

Significant pressure early and often from the hosts proved to be a lot to handle for the Magpies, who conceded twice in the first stanza.

Batshuayi opened the scoring in the 31st minute, when he tapped home a close-range effort that started from a clever Pedro long ball into the path of Eden Hazard.

12 minutes later, the Belgian international secured his brace with a thunderous strike that deflected off the leg of Jamaal Lascelles and over goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The clincher came in the 72nd minute from a familiar spot on the field, when Alonso scored another brilliant free kick to extend the Blues lead to 3-0.

With the match already swaying in favor of Conte’s group, the Italian manager opted to bring on 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi in the closing minutes.

The England Under-17 international played a role in the team’s World Cup triumph in 2017, in addition to winning an FA Youth Cup with the Blues.

Chelsea is the sixth Premier League side to book its place in the fifth round, with several clubs needing to play replays to determine their FA Cup fate.