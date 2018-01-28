Colorado Rapids set to sign Rangers defender Danny Wilson

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two seasons removed from boasting the best defensive unit in Major League Soccer, the Colorado Rapids are looking to restore their fortitude behind the ball.

ESPN FC is reporting that the Rapids are close to signing Rangers defender Danny Wilson, who will occupy an international slot on the club’s roster.

The 26-year-old becomes the second defensive signing that the Rapids have made since new manager Anthony Hudson took over this offseason. The Western Conference side also acquired former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith last weekend.

Wilson had previously made four appearances for Liverpool, in between two separate runs with Rangers in Scotland’s first division.