Follow Live — Chelsea hosts Newcastle; Man City in action

By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 8:10 AM EST
Liverpool and West Ham each suffered the brutality of FA Cup-sets on Saturday, while Harry Kane rescued an opportunity for Tottenham to play a replay against League Two side Newport County.

With three Premier League teams in action on Sunday, the focus will shift to Chelsea and Manchester City, in particular, who aim to avoid setbacks of their own.

The Blues will likely feature plenty of different faces at Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte‘s side battles through several key injuries, including to Thibaut Courtois, Willian and Alvaro Morata.

Antonio Conte’s side was involved in a crushing defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday, as Chelsea was eliminated in the Carabao Cup semifinals by 2-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Man City will meet the Gunners in the Carabao final after advancing a day prior. Pep Guardiola and Co. will surely use some squad rotation as well, particularly as Champions League action begins to pick up again in a few weeks.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle — 8:30 a.m. ET
Cardiff City vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET

Stuttgart parts ways with Hannes Wolf as coach

Associated PressJan 28, 2018, 7:08 AM EST
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Stuttgart is looking for a new coach after parting company with Hannes Wolf.

The Bundesliga side says the decision was made following discussions with Wolf that lasted well into the night after Stuttgart’s 2-0 loss at home to Schalke on Saturday.

It was Stuttgart’s seventh loss in eight Bundesliga games and it leaves the side just three points above the relegation zone.

Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke says, “We need a new impulse to get back onto a more successful track. None of us wanted to be in this situation and we would very much have liked to have continued working with Hannes, because he is an exceptional coach and a wonderful character.”

The 36-year-old Wolf led Stuttgart to promotion as second division champion last season. He had been in charge since September 2016.

Wolf says he is “very grateful for almost a year and a half of unbelievably intensive and mostly wonderful times.”

Stuttgart says a decision on a successor will be made “in the next few days.”

Bayern recovers to crush Hoffenheim 5-2, keeps 16-point lead

Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Sandro Wagner scored his first goal for Bayern Munich to wrap up a 5-2 win over his former team Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

League top-scorer Robert Lewandowski scored one and set up another as Bayern stayed on track for another title – a record-extending sixth straight – with a 16-point lead.

“Altogether I’m satisfied, though I’m a coach who prefers not to concede,” said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, who has led his side to 17 wins in 18 games across all competitions since returning for a fourth stint in charge in October.

Bayern was two goals down after 12 minutes with its own striker Serge Gnabry – on loan at Hoffenheim – involved in both goals.

Gnabry missed a penalty after he was brought down by Joshua Kimmich, but Mark Uth scored on the rebound. Gnabry added a second by shooting from distance after Jerome Boateng tried to clear.

Lewandowski pulled one back with his 18th goal of the season.

Five minutes later Boateng made up for his earlier mistake by equalizing.

Kingsley Coman completed the turnaround midway through the second half, firing inside the far corner after Lewandowski played him in with a perfect chip.

Arturo Vital headed Bayern’s fourth minutes later, and Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes sent on Wagner to grab the fifth in the final minutes.

Wagner joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in December for a reported 12 million euros ($14 million) plus bonus payments.

AUBAMEYANG WHISTLED

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was subjected to whistles from his own team’s fans as Freiburg held them to 2-2.

Aubameyang returned to the starting lineup after being left out of the squad for the last two games. Many supporters are unhappy with what they perceive as a lack of professionalism as he pushes for a move to Arsenal.

“No player is bigger than our club,” read one banner held up by fans.

Aubameyang was barely involved in the game.

“He’s had better days,” Dortmund coach Peter Stoeger said. “He was in the team because of his qualities. We know what he can do. He just didn’t show it today.”

Shinji Kagawa volleyed the home side into an early lead, but Nils Petersen equalized.

Petersen then fired the visitors ahead midway through the second half when he pounced on a mistake from Nuri Sahin and chipped Roman Buerki brilliantly from 40 yards.

Jeremy Toljan saved Stoeger from his first defeat as Dortmund coach when he equalized late.

Freiburg stretched its unbeaten run to eight games.

SCHALKE ON THE UP

Naldo scored on his 337th Bundesliga appearance – a record for a Brazilian player in the league – to help Schalke reclaim second place with a 2-0 win at Stuttgart.

Hamburger SV drew at Leipzig 1-1 in Bernd Hollerbach’s first game as coach, and Augsburg came from behind to draw in Cologne 1-1, ending the bottom side’s three-game winning run.

Visiting Hertha Berlin held Werder Bremen to 0-0 in the late game.

Siderov scores in the snow as Uzbekistan wins Asia U23 title

Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
1 Comment

CHANGZHOU, China (AP) Andrey Sidorov scored in the last minute of extra time as Uzbekistan beat Vietnam 2-1 to win the final of the AFC U23 Championship on Saturday.

In snowy conditions in Changzhou that made the game almost unplayable, Sidorov came off the bench after 118 minutes to volley in the winner two minutes later after a corner.

Rustamjon Ashurmatov opened the scoring after eight minutes for Uzbekistan but Nguyen Quang Hai curled home a free kick just before the break to keep Vietnam in contention.

After a halftime interval that lasted 50 minutes as the pitch was cleared of snow, the game looked to be heading toward penalties before Sidorov’s introduction.

Miami FC, Jax Armada set to join NPSL

By Matt ReedJan 27, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
NASL’s future remains heavily in doubt, and two more clubs are seeking temporary shelter in the meantime.

[ MORE: Cavani becomes PSG’s all-time leading scorer ]

On Saturday, reports began to surface stating that both Miami FC and Jacksonville Armada will be moving to the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) ahead of the 2018 season.

The NPSL is currently considered a fourth-tier division in the U.S. soccer pyramid.

Pro Soccer Talk has since been able to the confirm these developments.

Soc Takes has also reported that Miami is likely to use a “variant of their name” so that the club will still be eligible to play in NASL when/if the league resumes play.

At the moment, NASL has four teams ahead of any potential 2018 season, with California United FC, 1904 FC, the New York Cosmos and Puerto Rico FC involved. Cal United and 1904 FC — both expansion sides — have never played a match before.