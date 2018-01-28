FOLLOW LIVE: Hamid starts for USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dave Sarachan has announced his Starting XI for his second match as the interim boss of the United States men’s national team.
[ FOLLOW: USMNT vs. BIH ]
The Yanks take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday in Carson, California, with kickoff at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The back four is the identical to the “Safe and Sound XI” we proffered earlier this week, which is especially predictable given three of the starting midfielders have a total of four caps (Tyler Adams, Wil Trapp, Cristian Roldan).
Gyasi Zardes completes the midfield, with Jordan Morris and CJ Sapong up top.
The Premier League’s transfer window has only a few days left, and strikers are on the menu this Sunday night.
[ MORE: Aubameyang’s Arsenal fee close ]
Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre says West Bromwich Albion is hoping to pry unhappy Watford hero Troy Deeney from Vicarage Road to the Hawthorns for $23 million.
Deeney joined Watford from League One side Walsall in 2010, and has scored 109 goals for the club in its rise from the Championship to the Premier League. He scored 13 goals in first PL season, 10 his second, but has netted just twice in 15 league contests this season.
Speaking of strikers moving between Premier League sides, Crystal Palace is pursuing Burnley striker Ashley Barnes. The 28-year-old has been at Turf Moor since 2014, and has 14 Premier League goals in three seasons. Sky says Burnley would not have much interest in selling Barnes, whose head may already be turned after unexpected rumors of Chelsea interest.
With Feyenoord playing hardball over its Nicolai Jorgensen fee, The Daily Mail says Newcastle United is looking at another strike option in the form of Viktoria Plzen center forward Michael Krmencik.
The 6-foot-3 striker is valued at $14 million, having scored 16 goals in 20 matches across all competitions. Three of those have come in the Europa League, and two in Champions League qualification.
Magpies manager Rafa Benitez also wants Martin Dubravka of Sparta Prague to challenge Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot between the sticks at St. James’ Park.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal fate rests in the hands of his current employer’s transfer market acumen.
[ MORE: Barcelona’s big comeback ]
Multiple reports say Borussia Dortmund has agreed to sell their Gabonese superstar to Arsenal for somewhere between $86-92 million, provided they are able to find a replacement in the market.
Given the amount of money involved, that seems like an almost certainty. And given Aubameyang’s age, it could even work out for BVB in the long run. From the BBC:
“We are ready to realise a transfer under certain parameters but only if these are fully met,” sporting director Michael Zorc told German TV.
“We have a clear position. Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have up to now refused them all.”
Olivier Giroud continues to be linked as a possible asset going in the other direction.
The 28-year-old Aubameyang has an almost absurd return for BVB since arriving from Saint-Etienne, scoring 141 goals with 36 assists in 213 games.
Aubameyang has 19 goals in 49 caps for Gabon.
It was a wild, wild week in Serie A, where most of the relegation scrappers collected points and two Roman Top Five sides lost, one at home!
[ MORE: Barcelona’s big comeback ]
Napoli’s 57 and Juventus’ 56 points are double digits clear of the chasing pack after this loony couple days of Italian top flight play.
AC Milan 2-1 Lazio
Patrick Cutrone’s opener gave the hosts a lead which would last just five minutes, but Giacomo Bonaventura nodded this beautiful ball home to edge AC Milan closer to the Top Four race.
SPAL 1-1 Inter Milan
Remember Alberto Paloschi? The ex-Swansea City striker has given lowly SPAL an invaluable point with a 90th minute goal to make amends for a 48th minute own goal as Inter drifted further off the pace set by Napoli and Juventus in the chase for a scudetto.
Fiorentina 1-4 Verona
It was a big week for relegation battlers, as on-loan Moise Kean (Juventus) scored twice to pull the visitors within three points of safety.
Crotone 1-1 Cagliari
Marcello Trotta‘s first half penalty was canceled out deep into first half stoppage as Cagliari denied 17th place Crotone all three points.
Elsewhere
Sassuolo 0-3 Atalanta — Saturday
Chievo 0-2 Juventus — Saturday
Genoa 0-1 Udinese — Behrami with lone goal
Torino 3-0 Benevento — Falque opens scoring in 3rd
Napoli 3-1 Bologna — Two more for Mertens
Roma 0-1 Sampdoria — Duvan Zapata scores late
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
| Napoli
|22
|18
|3
|1
|48
|14
|34
|8-2-1
|10-1-0
|57
| Juventus
|22
|18
|2
|2
|52
|15
|37
|9-1-1
|9-1-1
|56
| Lazio
|22
|14
|4
|4
|57
|27
|30
|6-2-2
|8-2-2
|46
| Inter Milan
|22
|12
|8
|2
|37
|17
|20
|7-3-1
|5-5-1
|44
| Roma
|22
|12
|5
|5
|32
|17
|15
|7-1-4
|5-4-1
|41
| Sampdoria
|22
|11
|4
|7
|41
|31
|10
|8-1-2
|3-3-5
|37
| AC Milan
|22
|10
|4
|8
|29
|29
|0
|6-2-3
|4-2-5
|34
| Atalanta
|22
|9
|6
|7
|34
|27
|7
|5-3-3
|4-3-4
|33
| Udinese
|22
|10
|2
|10
|35
|31
|4
|5-1-5
|5-1-5
|32
| Torino
|22
|7
|11
|4
|32
|28
|4
|4-5-2
|3-6-2
|32
| Fiorentina
|22
|7
|7
|8
|31
|28
|3
|4-4-3
|3-3-5
|28
| Bologna
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|33
|-6
|3-3-5
|5-0-6
|27
| Chievo
|22
|5
|7
|10
|21
|39
|-18
|3-4-4
|2-3-6
|22
| Sassuolo
|22
|6
|4
|12
|14
|34
|-20
|2-3-6
|4-1-6
|22
| Genoa
|22
|5
|6
|11
|16
|24
|-8
|2-2-7
|3-4-4
|21
| Cagliari
|22
|6
|3
|13
|20
|34
|-14
|3-1-7
|3-2-6
|21
| Crotone
|22
|5
|4
|13
|17
|39
|-22
|3-3-5
|2-1-8
|19
| SPAL
|22
|3
|8
|11
|23
|40
|-17
|2-5-4
|1-3-7
|17
| Verona
|22
|4
|4
|14
|22
|45
|-23
|2-1-8
|2-3-6
|16
| Benevento
|22
|2
|1
|19
|13
|49
|-36
|2-1-8
|0-0-11
|7
The league leaders got some luck and some Leo to stretch its unbeaten league season to 21 matches in one of four Sunday matches in La Liga.
[ MORE: Sane injured ]
Barcelona 2-1 Alaves
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi dragged Barcelona back from Alaves’ unlikely upset bid with goals in the final 15 minutes as the hosts increased their La Liga lead to 11 points over second place Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Former Man City product John Guidetti gave Alaves a lead after just 23 minutes of play, and Barca needed a couple breaks to get the win.
Suarez’s goal took a turn off a ducking Gerard Pique’s hand on its way into the goal, and Paco Alcacer appeared to be just offside before he was fouled to set Messi up for the below free kick.
Philippe Coutinho started the match for his first La Liga match since a 2011-12 loan stint at Espanyol, but departed with the deficit 1-0.
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas
Antoine Griezmann ended a scoreless stalemate just after the hour mark, and Fernando Torres busted it wide open in the 73rd minute before Thomas finished the scoring 15 minutes later.
Diego Simeone’s men took advantage of Real Madrid’s blowout of Valencia, taking a six-point lead over third placed Los Che. City rivals Madrid are eight points back of Atleti with a match-in-hand.
Elsewhere
Leganes 3-2 Espanyol
Sevilla 1-1 Getafe