FOLLOW LIVE: Hamid starts for USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Premier League’s transfer window has only a few days left, and strikers are on the menu this Sunday night.

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre says West Bromwich Albion is hoping to pry unhappy Watford hero Troy Deeney from Vicarage Road to the Hawthorns for $23 million.

Deeney joined Watford from League One side Walsall in 2010, and has scored 109 goals for the club in its rise from the Championship to the Premier League. He scored 13 goals in first PL season, 10 his second, but has netted just twice in 15 league contests this season.

Speaking of strikers moving between Premier League sides, Crystal Palace is pursuing Burnley striker Ashley Barnes. The 28-year-old has been at Turf Moor since 2014, and has 14 Premier League goals in three seasons. Sky says Burnley would not have much interest in selling Barnes, whose head may already be turned after unexpected rumors of Chelsea interest.

With Feyenoord playing hardball over its Nicolai Jorgensen fee, The Daily Mail says Newcastle United is looking at another strike option in the form of Viktoria Plzen center forward Michael Krmencik.

The 6-foot-3 striker is valued at $14 million, having scored 16 goals in 20 matches across all competitions. Three of those have come in the Europa League, and two in Champions League qualification.

Magpies manager Rafa Benitez also wants Martin Dubravka of Sparta Prague to challenge Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot between the sticks at St. James’ Park.

